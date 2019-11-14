HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Pair any of these gifts for expectant parents with clothes, diapers and wipes, and you've got a truly memorable gift.

Attending baby showers is a regular part of adulthood in the 21st century. With these events comes the added decision of what to give the expecting parents that they’ll actually want and use.

You want to show up with something they will appreciate, but not something they’ve probably already received. Another baby blanket? While it may get oooh’s and ahh’s in the moment, for most new parents, the usability of yet another baby blanket is low on the scale.

Instead, why not choose a gift that offers help, happiness or even a sigh of relief for both parents and baby? Remember, new parents are the ones who really benefit from these newborn gifts, so give them something they will thank you for later.

Step up your gift-giving game this season with these 12 gift recommendations the soon-to-be parents will be grateful to receive. Pair any of these with clothes, diapers and wipes — three things new parents will always appreciate — and you’ve got a truly memorable gift.