HuffPost We found useful kitchen gadgets to gift the non-cook in your life.

Many of us got into cooking during quarantine, whether it was recreating dishes from our favorite restaurant cookbooks or making our own sourdough starter.

But for a lot of people, cooking can be kind of intimidating. If you know someone whose culinary skills stop at popping ramen noodles into the microwave or burning most of their meals despite their best efforts, a cooking gadget or accessory can go a long way and fill in some of those gaps.

It can be as simple as a strainer that sticks to your pot to avoid spilling pasta into the sink or this apron with built in pot-holders. There’s also this vegetable chopper with different blades to julienne, chop and slice vegetables without ever having to pick up a knife.

Of course, there are also cookbooks that make good gifts, including everything from “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” to “The Complete One Pot,” which includes more than 400 meals you can make in a single skillet, sheet pan or Instant Pot.

We’ve rounded up some of the most useful kitchen gadgets for the non-cook in your life.