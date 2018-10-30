Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
12 Useful Gifts For People With Anxiety

"Let me overthink about it."
By Leigh Weingus
10/30/2018 12:03pm ET
LaylaBird via Getty Images
More than 40 million Americans live with anxiety, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

If you’ve ever dealt with anxiety, you’re not alone. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S., with more than 40 million Americans living with anxiety, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. That’s more than 18 percent of the population who deal with symptoms like irritability and nervousness, increased heart rate, insomnia, hyperventilation and more.

Whether you’re looking for products to manage your own anxiety this holiday season or you’re shopping for some of your more anxious friends or family members, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 12 anti-anxiety gifts that anyone with anxiety will appreciate:

1
A tincture of CBD oil.
CW Hemp
While cannabidiol oil — or CBD — hasn’t been studied extensively, a good amount of research indicates that regular CBD use is an excellent way to lower anxiety naturally. CBD is the non-psychoactive ingredient in the marijuana plant. “CBD oil is a safe, gentle and legal way to reduce stress and anxiety,” says board-certified psychiatrist Ellen Vora.

Try CW Hemp CBD oil.
2
A Ban.do anxiety necklace.
Bando
Ban.do’s “anxiety” necklaces sold out in record time the first time they were released, and for good reason: People are tired of hiding their mental illnesses and are ready to get loud and proud about what they’re going through.

Get a Ban.do anxiety (or other mental illness) necklace.
3
A Headspace subscription.
Hispanolistic via Getty Images
Research shows that meditation works wonders for anxiety, and the super-popular app Headspace is a great place to start. “Headspace is a free app where patients can use guided meditation to help quiet the body,” explains psychologist Bobbi Wegner. While the free option is great, if you’re giving it as a gift, you may as well go for an annual VIP subscription.

Check out Headspace’s gifting options.
4
A gift for the friend whose wheels are always turning.
Etsy / pnwenamelco
Sometimes an anxious person just needs to say what they feel, even if what they feel is indecision. Try gifting the overthinker in your life a mug that’ll put their feelings out there.

Order an “overthinker” vintage printed enamel mug.
5
A gift certificate for an Infrared sauna.
Higher Dose
There’s no question that the winter blues can make anxiety worse, so help the people in your life get ahead of any SAD-like symptoms by getting them a subscription to an Infrared Sauna, which bathes you in warmth and happiness-boosting light. “Infrared sauna is also helpful as detoxification support,” explains Vora, a board-certified psychiatrist.

Check out Infrared Sauna gift card options, and options for those outside of NYC .
6
A really great set of sheets.
Brooklinen
Not getting enough sleep can lead to a massive uptick in anxiety. While there are a lot of ways you can work on improving your sleep, high-quality sheets are a great place to start — particularly for people who run hot while they sleep. Try gifting that sweaty sleeper in your life a set of linen sheets and watch how their anxiety lowers as they clock those precious eight hours of sleep every single night.

Get soft linen sheets from Brooklinen.
7
An anti-anxiety journal.
Amazon
Journaling is a great way to get any anxious thoughts out on paper, so why not gift someone in your life a beautiful journal? Research shows that journaling helps with mental health, so you’ll have science to back your gift up. That’s always a nice bonus.

Get an anti-anxiety journal.
8
Adaptogens.
Amazon
The great thing about adaptogens is that they “adapt” to whatever your body needs—so if it’s lowered anxiety, adaptogens will help with that. “Adaptogens modulate the body's response to stress,” explains neurologist Ilene Ruhoy. “Think astragalus, ashwagandha, rhodiola, reishi—all great options.”

Get a bottle of anxiety-busting adaptogens.
9
A weighted blanket.
Weighting Comforts
While heavy blankets are great for staving off a winter chill, they serve another great purpose as well: Helping with anxiety. Weighted blankets can help calm anxiety, stress, and insomnia—and all three of those go hand-in-hand.

Get a weighted blanket from Weighting Comforts.
10
Epsom salts and lavender oil.
Anna Cinaroglu via Getty Images
Want to make a stress-busting bath extra-relaxing? Give the gift of epsom salts and lavender oil. “Although patients must ultimately change the anxious thought, it is also important to quiet and soothe the body,” says Wegner, the psychologist. “One way is to take a bath with epsom salts to help with muscle tension and lavender oil for relaxation. Lavender epsom salts are available, too.”

Load up epsom salts here and get lavender bath salts.
11
A fidget spinner.
Amazon
Ah, the trusty fidget spinner! While it won’t cure anxiety, it certainly gives anxious people something to do with their hands when they aren’t feeling so hot. Get a fidget spinner (or five!).
12
An adult coloring book.
Amazon
Have you heard? Coloring isn’t just for kids. Coloring is a soothing activity that can be beneficial for all ages, especially mental health-wise. The next time someone in your life is feeling anxious, they can color it away thanks to a thoughtful gift from you.

Get someone in your life “Calm The F*ck Down: An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book.

