Maisonette, Hanna Andersson, Food52 From left to right: An alarm clock from Maisonette, pajamas from Hanna Andersson and a child's knife set from Food52.

Few things are as joy-inducing as watching children tear into their holiday gifts. It can melt even the coldest, Grinch-iest heart. Who doesn’t want to bring happiness to their small loved ones with a whole bundle of new toys? It’s a surefire way to make their day.

That said, the holidays are also the perfect time to sneak in a few practical, non-toy gifts that, while possibly less exciting, will likely get more mileage than toys ― to say nothing of the fact that their parents will definitely thank you for the thoughtful, useful addition.

Advertisement

Undies, lunch bags, pajamas, alarm clocks and more are all necessary, albeit slightly less thrilling holiday gifts that will keep on giving as the year wears on. Stuff them in their stockings or wrap them up along with the rest of their holiday haul. You’ll be glad you did.

We’ve rounded up some can’t-miss holiday gifts for kids, all under $50, so that you can help them stock up on a few necessities without going into spending overload.