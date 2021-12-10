Useful Gifts For Kids That Aren't Toys, All For Under $50

Stuff your kid's stockings full of helpful items like lunchboxes, electric toothbrushes and more this holiday season.

From left to right: An <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=kids-gift-guide-not-toys-lourdes-uribe-121021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maisonette.com%2Fproduct%2Fmella-arctic-blue%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiAzMGNBhCyARIsANpUkzPtgW35jcAL6quRrafHEzPF3OqAVmLl_6LrA8cNAhonVTsxgF6ilbUaAitaEALw_wcB" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="alarm clock" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b123c8e4b0bb13fd01ef88" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=kids-gift-guide-not-toys-lourdes-uribe-121021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maisonette.com%2Fproduct%2Fmella-arctic-blue%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiAzMGNBhCyARIsANpUkzPtgW35jcAL6quRrafHEzPF3OqAVmLl_6LrA8cNAhonVTsxgF6ilbUaAitaEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">alarm clock</a> from Maisonette, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=kids-gift-guide-not-toys-lourdes-uribe-121021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hannaandersson.com%2Fpajamas-kids%2F52408-Q84.html%3Fdwvar_52408-Q84_color%3DQ84%26cgid%3Dpajamas-kids" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pajamas" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b123c8e4b0bb13fd01ef88" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=kids-gift-guide-not-toys-lourdes-uribe-121021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hannaandersson.com%2Fpajamas-kids%2F52408-Q84.html%3Fdwvar_52408-Q84_color%3DQ84%26cgid%3Dpajamas-kids" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">pajamas</a> from Hanna Andersson and a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=kids-gift-guide-not-toys-lourdes-uribe-121021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F3053-opinel-le-petit-chef-knife-set%3Fsku%3D6151%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiAzMGNBhCyARIsANpUkzOiEyAL_VleLy01wESsYVWnpHMRM1H1J6T6CMBzgdEA8tvKaN_-9DIaAoEIEALw_wcB" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="child&#x27;s knife set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b123c8e4b0bb13fd01ef88" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=kids-gift-guide-not-toys-lourdes-uribe-121021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F3053-opinel-le-petit-chef-knife-set%3Fsku%3D6151%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiAzMGNBhCyARIsANpUkzOiEyAL_VleLy01wESsYVWnpHMRM1H1J6T6CMBzgdEA8tvKaN_-9DIaAoEIEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">child's knife set</a> from Food52.
From left to right: An alarm clock from Maisonette, pajamas from Hanna Andersson and a child's knife set from Food52.

Few things are as joy-inducing as watching children tear into their holiday gifts. It can melt even the coldest, Grinch-iest heart. Who doesn’t want to bring happiness to their small loved ones with a whole bundle of new toys? It’s a surefire way to make their day.

That said, the holidays are also the perfect time to sneak in a few practical, non-toy gifts that, while possibly less exciting, will likely get more mileage than toys ― to say nothing of the fact that their parents will definitely thank you for the thoughtful, useful addition.

Undies, lunch bags, pajamas, alarm clocks and more are all necessary, albeit slightly less thrilling holiday gifts that will keep on giving as the year wears on. Stuff them in their stockings or wrap them up along with the rest of their holiday haul. You’ll be glad you did.

We’ve rounded up some can’t-miss holiday gifts for kids, all under $50, so that you can help them stock up on a few necessities without going into spending overload.

A fun electric toothbrush
Amazon
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps kids thoroughly clean their teeth thanks to a timer and kid pacer that guides them through the process. With a two-year warranty, it's worth the investment.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
A sleep trainer alarm clock
Maisonette
Little Hippo's Mella clock is perfect for sleep training and also functions as an alarm clock, sound machine, night light and nap timer. It's the cutest way to teach a kiddo to stay in bed until it's a reasonable time of the morning.

Get it from Maisonette for $49.99.
A cheerful umbrella
Maisonette
This umbrella from Super Smalls is sure to make little ones smile, even on the yuckiest of days.

Get it from Maisonette for $25.
A hat and mitten set
Target
Keep them warm this winter with a cute plaid trapper hat and cozy mittens.

Get them from Target for $13.
A kid's knife set
Food52
Finally get some much-needed help in the kitchen with these handy, safe kitchen tools from Opinel. Kids are much more likely to eat challenging dishes if they helped to make them!

Get it from Food52 for $49.
A comfy, cozy bathrobe
Target
It doesn't get much sweeter than a kid in a bathrobe. These Target robes come in a variety of colors and with different hoods. They're as lovely as can be.

Get them from Target for $29.99.
A pack of training undies
Amazon
How cute are these Thirsties training underwear? They're lined with soft, absorbent organic cotton to catch accidents while kids are learning to use the potty.

Get them from Amazon for $20.25.
A bento lunch box
Amazon
This handy and cute bento lunchbox has five compartments, keeps food fresh, is super sturdy and can withstand a bit of roughing up thanks to its rubber-coated edges.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
A set of safety scissors
Amazon
Perfect for arts and crafts or schoolwork, these kid-safe scissors are strong, durable and feature a blunt-tip design for extra protection against accidents.

Get them from Amazon for $9.99.
A set of wintery pajamas
Hanna Andersson
The holidays call for kids in matching jammies, and these cozy Hanna Anderrson pajamas are as cute as can be and will be enjoyed for months to come.

Get them at Hanna Anderrson for $25.
A set of reusable snack and lunch bags
Stasher
Keep snacks handy with this set of reusable Stasher bags. It includes three sandwich-sized bags and three snack-sized bags. Made with food-grade silicone, these non-toxic bags are dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Get them from Stasher for $45.49.
A stainless steel lunch container
Amazon
Not everyone vibes with plastic, making LunchBots' stainless steel snack container an easy, eco-friendly way to pop a few snacks into a lunchbox or diaper bag.

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
A wintery children's book
Amazon
Not technically a toy, but not exactly practical, this book is one of William Steig's lesser-known classics. It's a beautiful story filled with dreamy illustrations and a heart-filled message.

Get it from Amazon for $8.39.
A hair care set
Target
Help kids learn how to care for their hair with this Cantu kit from Target. Ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil and honey nurture and nourish their locks. It includes a shampoo, conditioner, styling custard and adorable hair wrap.

Get it from Target for $14.99.
A tie-dye lunchbox
Amazon
The wide zipped opening on this Camtop lunchbox makes it easi for kids to parse through their meal. And isn't the pattern as cute as can be? Tie-dye continues to reign supreme.

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
