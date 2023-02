A set of three power scrubber brush attachments

FYI, each colored brush has a different intended use: The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use. Drill Brush is a small business based in New York that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from carpal tunnel and needed a way to clean without causing him harm."Impressed is an understatement. I am SHOCKED and amazed by how awesome this product is.(we have a shower with a textured floor and it's impossible to get clean). Even spending that long scrubbing, it was never perfect. I would avoid cleaning the shower for as long as possible because it was so unpleasant. Enter the drill brush. I attached it to our cordless drill and went to town with some all purpose bathroom cleaner spray. I am not kidding you —. You need this product in your life, seriously." — Carolyn Hall