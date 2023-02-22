ShoppingAmazonCleaningskincare

44 Useful Things To Buy (All With 10,000+ 5-Star Ratings)

These practical items from Amazon that can clean your home, you can add to your beauty routine and that make life easier.
Jenae Sitzes
Popular items from this list include:

The Chom Chom pet hair remover: a reusable lint roller that captures hair and debris without the need for single-use sticky paper

• A compact cutlery organizer by Joseph Joseph that maximizes drawer space

• A bleach-free “Wet & Forget” shower cleaner that removes soap scum, mildew and water stains without the need for any scrubbing

1
www.amazon.com
A wildly popular set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of playtime when you're on the go — it'll fully recharge the earbuds in less than two hours. Available in five colors.

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! " — Katlyn D Arnold
$18.99 at Amazon
2
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
An internet-famous lengthening and non-clumping mascara
Promising review: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time." — Emma Lord, Buzzfeed

Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
$4.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A soft, reliable pair of high-waisted leggings
Available in one size fits most for straight and plus-sizes and in three styles, including one with pockets, and 25 colors.

Promising review: "Holy crap, these leggings are amazing. Without exaggeration, they are the most comfortable item of clothing I've ever put on my body. I'm 5'10" and I often find 'one size' to be too short, but these fit down to my ankle. The best part is, the top doesn't roll and they don't slide down. Keeping in mind I'm wearing them during winter, they also didn't make me sweat. I didn't want to take them off. I need to order a billion pairs, including a few to wear to bed." — Avery T
$9.99+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A zero-effort, once-a-week Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Promising review: "Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok and thought, 'What the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three, I spayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." — L. J. Petillo
$19.54+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A space-saving cutlery organizer
Promising review: "Just got this, and it has freed up SO much space in our cutlery drawer that we can now store teas, small Tupperware, etc. vs. before it was just a mess of utensils." — Chelsea Stuart, Buzzfeed

Promising review: "I had never seen this before I bought it, and holy crap it changed my life. So. Much. Room. There is so much room left in my drawer now that I moved stuff from another drawer and I have an entirely empty drawer in my kitchen now. Now only HALF the drawer is silverware and the other half is spatulas and cooking utensils. It is great. It also seems very sturdy. Highly recommend." — van31050
$11.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A pack of 24 Miracle-Gro plant food spikes
Promising review: "Must have for all houseplants! It's the best plant food! I use these for all of my houseplants — I have around 30 or so. Super easy to use and works perfectly for all my plants. Definitely worth the buy!" — Kala Haley

$2.79+ at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A restorative wood polish and conditioner
Promising review: "Used this on 30-year-old wooden kitchen cabinets. These cabinets have not been regularly oiled and cleaned with wood cleaner and the ones beneath the sink suffer from the inevitable water damage associated with that location. In an effort to spruce them up a bit without resorting to the expense of new cabinets, I thought to try this product because of all the rave reviews as well as convincing photos. Initially, when you put the product on, it looks significantly better. I was skeptical about how it would look after I wiped it off. When I did, however, there was very little to remove. The wood must’ve been extremely dry because it did absorb quite a bit. I slopped a lot on there too. The resulting finish looked richer and deeper than before. It’s already substantially improved the look and the worn areas are no longer noticeable. It’s clearly worth considering if you have an older wooden piece with a finish you’d like to quickly and easily improve yourself or if you have a similar situation with your cabinets." — Shopper X
$9.98 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A fish-shaped humidifier tank cleaner
Promising review: "Just drop this in your humidifier and it keeps the water pretty darn mildew- and mold-free. Super easy to use, no smell, and safe. I have already repurchased and given a few to other people as well." — Kristine
$5.28 at Amazon
9
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed
A reusable pet hair roller
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above (on the left) literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
$24.95 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A fume-free oven cleaner
Promising review: "I’ve tried scrubbing my oven with a baking soda paste but it barely did anything to clean my oven. I had years of baked on grease from baking lasagnas and roasting chickens in my oven that looked like they were seriously here to stay. That is, until I tried this amazing product. I sprayed my oven and left it overnight. The next morning — all of the grease stains just simply wiped off with a paper towel! It was that EASY. I’m pretty sensitive to fumes too and this did not bother me at all. Definitely a new staple in my kitchen." — CupCake
$11.18 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
Two silicone baking mats for sheet pans
Promising review: "I had grown tired of replacing cheap 'nonstick' baking pans, so I read some reviews and the pros all seem to recommend natural aluminum baking pans without a nonstick surface and then using a silicone baking mat like this for your nonstick needs. Between the aluminum sheet and these mats, I spent way more than I ever had on a baking sheet and the prospect of making cookies on a silicone mat seemed a bit unnatural to me, but I was happy to see that after a few bakes, not only do these work wonderfully well, they leave no plastic aftertaste on the cookies. As advertised, they are very easy to clean and, with a good sheet, do an awesome job at baking evenly without burning. I am sure I will eventually buy more of these, but for now, this two-pack was good enough for us." — Michael J. Eckman
$20.66 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A Korean microdermabrasion mitt
Promising review: "I love these mitts so much. I wish I found them sooner! For me, brushes and loofas don’t give me enough exfoliation, and they fall apart and get gross too fast. These mitts are perfect. Also, they are way more cost effective and easier to use than a sugar scrub type product. I feel like these mitts will last a long time, and they’re easy to clean and have a loop so you can hang them to dry in your shower. I keep one at my place and one at my boyfriend's. They are a little rough, so it’s not something you want to use more than twice per week, and use gentle motions in sensitive areas. My skin is so smooth after I use these, and it’s helped me get rid of ingrown hairs on my bikini line. Just make sure to moisturize after using! I’m excited to use it for when I apply fake tan in the summer months." — Amazon customer
$5.99+ at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A restorative hair treatment
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.

Promising review: "After rinsing this out, I can feel a noticeable difference right away. My hair, once unruly and dry, now feels like silk. I can't stop touching it; it feels like I stole someone else's hair. My fuzzy puff of hair has relaxed into loose waves and each strand just feels considerably healthier. I can't believe the results after just two uses." — Bek O' Connell, Buzzfeed Shopping

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other comparable products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5–20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." — Chisso
$7.62 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
An internet-beloved, all-purpose cleaning paste
This famous paste can clean literally ANY mess whether it's in your bathroom, kitchen, basement or anywhere in between.

Promising review: "Got this because TikTok made me do it. I put a smear on a hair dye stain in my shower from six months ago. Thought I’d have to let it sit for a while so I rubbed it in with a Scrub Daddy and was ready to let it sit, but it was already gone. Blew my mind. Removed rust stains in the toilet and hard water marks from the tank instantly. Goodbye other cleaners." — L. Seitz
$5.97 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
The Bissell Little Green multi-purpose cleaner
Promising reviews: "How did I live so long without this?! I have cream-colored couches, pets and children. Bad combination. This puppy was used to deep clean my couches, and I was shocked at how well it worked! I was able to clean my entire sectional in under one hour. The suction power is extreme, which meant the entire sectional was dry by the time I was done. The tank is huge! I can't believe what came out of my couch! This is also used on my daughter's car seat, our rugs, the dining room table chairs. It has always worked, and continues to blow my mind. My sister's HUGE dog came over and marked its territory on our brand new rug. This bad boy not only saved the day, but left no signs of Molly's damage!" — Liz Arrindell
$123.59 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
Prismatic window film
Available in 10 sizes.

Promising review: "I live in an apartment community and I wanted to find a solution to cover up my windows without using my blinds/curtains. Let me just say...wow! This beyond exceeded my expectations. Not only does it give me the privacy I need, but the way the lights reflect in the daytime AND nighttime is just breathtaking! In the morning when the sun shines through, tiny little rainbows get casted all over the bedroom! At night it looks so cozy, warm, and has a beautiful, realistic stained glass look to it." — Katie Coyle
$9.98+ at Amazon
17
Amazon
A slim magnetic stove shelf
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves. Available in three sizes and in six finishes.

Promising review: "There was no setup. Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong and keep the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" — Amazon customer
$39.99 at Amazon
18
Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed
A set of three power scrubber brush attachments
FYI, each colored brush has a different intended use: The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.

Drill Brush is a small business based in New York that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from carpal tunnel and needed a way to clean without causing him harm.

Promising review: "Impressed is an understatement. I am SHOCKED and amazed by how awesome this product is. I don't know how I've lived without it up until now. I used to spend literally an hour on my hands and knees scrubbing the shower to get it clean (we have a shower with a textured floor and it's impossible to get clean). Even spending that long scrubbing, it was never perfect. I would avoid cleaning the shower for as long as possible because it was so unpleasant. Enter the drill brush. I attached it to our cordless drill and went to town with some all purpose bathroom cleaner spray. I am not kidding you — I cleaned the entire shower in less than 15 minutes. SPOTLESS. With no intense scrubbing or effort on my part. You need this product in your life, seriously." — Carolyn Hall
$17.95+ at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A leave-in conditioner for curly hair
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" — Amazon customer
$9.20 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A convenient and kid-friendly cereal dispenser
Promising review: "We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter, and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast! It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" — tenle
$28.72 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
Four foaming garbage disposal cleaning tablets
Promising review: "So, not gonna lie, I found out about these through a BuzzFeed article talking about the 'best things to buy from Amazon for under 10 bucks' or something along those lines. Well, I'm glad I did it! I figured since they are so cheap, it was worth the risk and if it didn't work, no harm no foul. Super easy to use, very convenient and quick. Got rid of all those nasty smells in my disposal; PLUS, like others have said, it left the inside of our disposal sparkling! I don't think the disposal in our apartment has ever been cleaned and with just one of these packets, it was like brand new. I was seriously impressed. Of course, I tried all the other methods: vinegar, lemons, baking soda, etc. And they worked! But they didn't really scrub down in there very well. These? They do the trick! Save yourself the heartache and splurge! I promise you won't be sorry." — Kat K.
$3.78 at Amazon
22
amazon.com
A 6-pack of dishwasher cleaner and disinfecting tablets
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, per instructions, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my Subscribe & Save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" — Sheila
$8.98 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A 6-pack of washing machine cleaner tablets
These are safe to use with front-load washing machines and top-load washing machines, and both high-efficiency and conventional machines. Recommended to use once a month.

Promising review: "Thought this was a needless item until the washer actually wasn’t working as well and clothes didn’t smell fresh, even with high-quality fabric softeners. Did it three times in a row as instructed for a machine with this problem. Immediately upon finishing, all clothes smelled fresh and noticed that all the dispensers are emptying completely and the washer is operating like it is new. Now servicing machine once a month, as per instructions. Wish I did this a long time ago but you learn from your mistakes." — Steven
$9.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
Two far-reaching dryer vent lint brushes
Promising review: "How have I lived without this gadget for all these years?!?! I had originally ordered one of these for a couple of dollars cheaper, but I canceled that order when I saw the deal where you could get two of them for less than eight dollars. Totally worth the money. I have struggled cleaning my dryer vent all these years and tried to come up with numerous homemade objects to help with the annoying task. I was so excited to see a product is actually made for it. It’s just as described and works well. The only reason it didn’t get five stars is because I still struggled getting all the lint out of the bottom of the vent holder and it didn’t come with a strap for the hole on the wooden handle." — SJW
$8.95 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A 6-pack of stain-removing, nontoxic Keurig cleaning cups
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big Mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." — Mads0421
$9.95 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A sheet-securing set of bed bands
Bed Band is a US-based small business that specializes in bed bands for mattresses of various sizes.

Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets, and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February, and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." —TinkerbellAPixie
$13.99+ at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A foot file to gently remove dead skin build-up and calluses
Promising review: "If there was an award for the most disgusting feet, I would win hands down. I’ve always had pretty callused heels and tried everything. Foot peels, pumice stones (even specialty ones from Jeju Island), and other foot files. I just assumed this is my fate and I have to live with disgusting feet. I’m nine months pregnant and started to worry about having the doctors see my disgusting feet while delivering my baby. In a final attempt, I ordered this product. I soaked my feet for 30 minutes and filed away. It did a good job, but I thought once my foot dries it’ll be crunchy again. OMG. After I dried my feet it was still baby smooth. My husband noticed right away and was amazed as well how well it worked." — Marie
$9.99 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
Just presoak feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.

Promising review: "This is a miracle worker. It is powerful, so be sure to follow the directions as you only apply to areas needing treatment, not over the entire foot surface or bottom of it. Usually, I use cuticle softener to soak feet in and remove calluses, however now I'll use this first, then follow up with a cuticle softener soak. Takes all the scrubbing out of the pedicure and only need now to freshen surface skin." — Rebecca E
$15.49 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A pack of 12 bottle-cleaning tablets
Promising review: "I don't know why I didn't get this sooner!! I was going to give up on cleaning our stainless-steel cups and bottles until I found this. It works! I've tried everything and this is by far the easiest way to clean. All my cups look brand-new!!!!" — teacherlover

Promising review: "Bought this on a whim after reading one of those BuzzFeed lists, honestly expecting to be underwhelmed. But good gracious these tablets just WORK! I have a HydroFlask tumbler that has been stained for years from letting coffee sit in it too long and have tried everything possible to get it clean. Popped one of these little cleaner tablets in, let it sit overnight, and with just a little wipe down my tumbler looks NEW! I couldn't be happier with the results." — A. Jordan
$8 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A blurring putty primer that smoothes the appearance or pores
Promising review: "This is smooth, blends well with foundation and feels good on the skin. Sets well with powder. I sometimes wear it alone for a little smoother look, since it's colorless it doesn't look like foundation. The price is great and I've yet to see it in a store. I like that I can control how much to apply and a little goes a long way. It appears to wash off well. Will be buying it again." — Y. C.
$9.99 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A pack of six adhesive cable clips
Promising review: "Fixes a problem I didn't know how to fix! Keeps cords where I want them and prevents them from falling behind my nightstand. Especially helpful with working from home. Get them! You won't be disappointed." — Ally
$7.97 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A bottle of fast-acting, nontoxic Folex carpet spot remover
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is nontoxic and should be nonirritating on the skin.

Promising review: "I'm really disappointed I lived without this product for so long. I have an overpriced wool carpet that my dogs have destroyed with accidents, bully sticks, and just general recklessness. I gave up on this rug ever been clean again. I've had it professionally cleaned and tried a dozen things myself... and no difference. So I thought I'd try this assuming that it wouldn't work on the stain-determined rug but that'd I use it on my less tenacious ones. I sprayed it on, reading the instructions saying that I didn't need to scrub it, etc. And minutes later, freaking magic. My very pale blue-and-white rug is virginal. I admit that I did rub it in a little on the harsher stains/discoloration but there were plenty of areas that didn't require any follow-up rubbing. I'm sincerely blown away and just ordered a second bottle. The price of this product is minimal if you're looking to make your rug/carpet like new again so I would absolutely recommend trying it. I don't think I've ever been this impressed with anything I've ever purchased. I feel cheated for not knowing about this sooner." — bubbleslovesoap
$6.65+ at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
An enzyme-based odor-eliminating spray
Carpet messes are undoubtedly the worst to clean up, but you can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for non-carpet use.

Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Rossi's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" — mona mia
$19.97 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A pack of 36 hydrocolloid patches that draw out impurities from pimples
Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of The Mighty Patch. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, which has evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strip Mighty Patches, and more.

Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my work day looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit and the overnight results were shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick."— Amazon customer
$12.99 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A 3-pack of facial and eyebrow razors
A small cover is included to help with precise brow shaping, if you plan to use it for that. It's suggested that you soften your face with lotion or shaving cream before using the dermaplaning tool.

Promising review: "I regularly used the Tinkle facial razors, which I thought worked well, but I just used one of these razors for the first time yesterday and OMG the amount of peach fuzz and to my surprise dead skin that came off was shocking and oh-so-satisfying. I will definitely be stocking up." —I & S. Stark
$5.67 at Amazon
36
www.amazon.com
A Game Boy baby teether
Bumkins is a family-owned small business based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Promising review: "I originally got this as a display item because I was convinced that this simply couldn't be safe as a teething toy. I was happily surprised! It's great quality, and I would feel safe allowing my child to use it as a teething toy. Highly recommended — would buy again!" — Schomaker Family
$9.99 at Amazon
37
www.amazon.com
An interactive Cat Dancer toy
Promising review: "Have you ever wanted to see a feline version of Tony Hawk (without the skateboard)? Buy this piece of wire and cardboard paper and your dream will come true. There's not much of my furniture and walls that I HAVEN'T witnessed my kitty doing wall walks and flips off of in order to chase this toy. Not only that — she puts so much super-feline effort into catching this toy that she ends up PANTING and having to take little rests every minute or so. When my husband first purchased this cat toy, I rolled my eyes thinking it would be completely ignored by our cats and end up in the garbage. Now I know it is the only surefire way to get my cats up and moving, playing, exercising, and bonding. Best cat toy on the planet!! Buy two or three, because they will need to be replaced after a little while, depending on how much your kitty chews on the cardboard bits." — Valarie
$3.53 at Amazon
38
www.amazon.com
A durable chew toy for dogs
Promising reviews: "I have no idea what it is about these ducks but my dogs will not rip them up! They love them and play with them all day but they’ve lasted since Christmas. My dogs always rip up their toys within a week. They don’t seem durable so I think they just like how soft they are and don’t want to tear them up. Who knows the reason but these are great!" — Elizabeth Jandreau
$6.72 at Amazon
39
www.amazon.com
A Squatty Potty
Many reviewers with chronic constipation and other gastrointestinal issues swear by this.

Promising reviews: "I love this thing! I cannot live without this product. I will never be able to go to the bathroom normally ever again. This product has changed my life." —Angela

"I have severe stomach issues, which typically make me extremely constipated and cause going #2 to be very painful. I swear to you, I am so thankful for this thing that I'm buying a second one for my downstairs bathroom. I am able to go in a quarter of the time it normally took. It's like it does the work for you. This is extremely embarrassing to write but I'm doing it cause maybe it will help someone else. I promise it's not a waste of money and it's probably one of the best things I've bought off Amazon, and I buy a lot. Don't wait if you have problems or someone you love does. This is going to be a game changer." — Justin Younce
$19.99 at Amazon
40
Amazon
A reusable oil absorbing facial roller
Just twist the ring to pop out the stone, then wash it with a mild soap/cleanser and let it air dry after every use.

Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again!This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later." — Veronica Cooper
$14.49 at Amazon
41
www.amazon.com
A hot air brush for achieving salon-level blow outs
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift, and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures— reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time.

Promising review: "I have REALLY thick, wavy, frizzy hair that never dries pretty naturally. I either get blowouts or spend about 20 minutes blow-drying my hair and THEN flat iron it. So I finally caved and tried this dryer for the first time last week. I started out with pretty wet hair and product in it. About 90% of the way into the dry, I thought it was OK...but then everything came together. My hair was straight, smooth, and styled in about 10 minutes tops. I couldn't believe it. I immediately called my friend who told me to try it with my hair almost air-dried. WHAT? So I did it the next time and again...WOW! This time I dried my hair in about three minutes...not as straight and smooth as the first time but pretty darn close. This dryer is a GAME CHANGER. I can't believe the amount of money I'm going to save on blowouts!!! My BFF said it's also great for bedhead and quick touchups too. Can't wait. TRY IT...you won't be disappointed!!!" — Ann
$37.93+ at Amazon
42
www.amazon.com
A keyboard cleaning gel
Promising review: "I absolutely hate to dust so this product is perfect for me! It works so fast it's unbelievable. Wish I had found it years ago!" — alleyoop53

Promising review: "I was skeptical at first. Was afraid my keyboard would be all gummed up with yellow slime! The opposite, it cleaned it as good as new. Got all those dog hairs between the keys! No smell lingering on keyboard or my hands. No sign I even used it except a clean keyboard. Kind of fun to play with. Squeeze it between your fingers! LOL. My next task for it will be those dust return air vents on our heating system and use it on my dusty window blinds. This stuff works and I highly recommend!" — Billy
$6.99 at Amazon
43
www.amazon.com
A pair of smudge-proof double-sided eyeliner stamp
Available in three sizes and a combo pack.

Promising review: "This stamp has totally changed (and elevated) my eyeliner game! I was a little dubious at first because I have literally, tried everything in an attempt to make a flawless wing/cat-eye look. I've never been able to master it and therefore, had pretty much given up on trying to make that happen for me. THIS STAMP IS A GAME CHANGER! The first couple of times you use it will be some trial and error to determine where the appropriate starting point is on your lid, but once you get that down, it's literally SO EASY and looks perfect every time. I stamp and then fill in the rest of my eyeliner with my normal product — presto! Perfect wings in three minutes. And it DOES NOT budge. You can put this on at 6 a.m. and it still looks good at 6 p.m. It is also easy to remove with any drugstore makeup remover or towelette. If it came in other colors I'd buy them all!" — J.S. Massie
$14.97 at Amazon
44
www.amazon.com
An internet-beloved set of five makeup sponges
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
$7.64+ at Amazon
