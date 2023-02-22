Popular items from this list include:
• The Chom Chom pet hair remover: a reusable lint roller that captures hair and debris without the need for single-use sticky paper
• A compact cutlery organizer by Joseph Joseph that maximizes drawer space
• A bleach-free “Wet & Forget” shower cleaner that removes soap scum, mildew and water stains without the need for any scrubbing
1
A wildly popular set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds
2
An internet-famous lengthening and non-clumping mascara
3
A soft, reliable pair of high-waisted leggings
4
A zero-effort, once-a-week Wet & Forget shower cleaner
5
A space-saving cutlery organizer
6
A pack of 24 Miracle-Gro plant food spikes
7
A restorative wood polish and conditioner
8
A fish-shaped humidifier tank cleaner
9
A reusable pet hair roller
10
A fume-free oven cleaner
11
Two silicone baking mats for sheet pans
12
A Korean microdermabrasion mitt
13
A restorative hair treatment
14
An internet-beloved, all-purpose cleaning paste
15
The Bissell Little Green multi-purpose cleaner
16
Prismatic window film
17
A slim magnetic stove shelf
18
A set of three power scrubber brush attachments
19
A leave-in conditioner for curly hair
20
A convenient and kid-friendly cereal dispenser
21
Four foaming garbage disposal cleaning tablets
22
A 6-pack of dishwasher cleaner and disinfecting tablets
23
A 6-pack of washing machine cleaner tablets
24
Two far-reaching dryer vent lint brushes
25
A 6-pack of stain-removing, nontoxic Keurig cleaning cups
26
A sheet-securing set of bed bands
27
A foot file to gently remove dead skin build-up and calluses
28
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
29
A pack of 12 bottle-cleaning tablets
30
A blurring putty primer that smoothes the appearance or pores
31
A pack of six adhesive cable clips
32
A bottle of fast-acting, nontoxic Folex carpet spot remover
33
An enzyme-based odor-eliminating spray
34
A pack of 36 hydrocolloid patches that draw out impurities from pimples
35
A 3-pack of facial and eyebrow razors
36
A Game Boy baby teether
37
An interactive Cat Dancer toy
38
A durable chew toy for dogs
39
A Squatty Potty
40
A reusable oil absorbing facial roller
41
A hot air brush for achieving salon-level blow outs
42
A keyboard cleaning gel
43
A pair of smudge-proof double-sided eyeliner stamp
44
An internet-beloved set of five makeup sponges