35 Essential Items That Everyone Should Have In Their Home

A set of bed bands if your sheets slip and slide if you even look at them wrong

Promising review: "We have a rather deep mattress and added a memory foam topper, which gave our fitted sheet a real stretch to be able to securely tuck at the corners and not slip off. It would hold some of the time, but we frequently had a corner or two slip off during the night. After giving Bed Band a try our fitted sheet slipping problem is solved! The clamp design grips like iron, but the best part is the adjustable bands that allow for a quick final fit after installing the clamps. This makes for a much simpler installation, and with a product that, by its nature, needs to be removed and re-installed repeatedly (sheet washing), ease of installation is critical. Bed Bands is the clear design winner for function and ease of installation. A stellar product design at an affordable price!" —

"We have a rather deep mattress and added a memory foam topper, which gave our fitted sheet a real stretch to be able to securely tuck at the corners and not slip off. It would hold some of the time, but we frequently had a corner or two slip off during the night.The clamp design grips like iron, but the best part is the adjustable bands that allow for a quick final fit after installing the clamps. This makes for a much simpler installation, and with a product that, by its nature, needs to be removed and re-installed repeatedly (sheet washing), ease of installation is critical. Bed Bands is the clear design winner for function and ease of installation. A stellar product design at an affordable price!" — David K