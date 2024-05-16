Shoppinghome hacksDIY

35 Essential Items That Everyone Should Have In Their Home

Not you waiting impatiently for the mailman to deliver your WD-40 pen and towel clips.
Melanie Aman
A WD-40 pen
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and the house toolbox." —BBP623
$14.99 at Amazon
A ceiling fan carbon filter for grabbing dust, pollen, smoke, dander, and other allergens
Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" —Haylee Marez
$19.99 at Amazon
A pack of towel clips that'll prevent kids and pets from pulling down the towel
Promising review: "This clip is amazing. No more towels falling on the floor. It was becoming a routine thing since my cat thinks it's fun to pull the kitchen towels off the oven. Not now, bad kitty! Great product...wish I had bought one sooner!" —Joanna
$12.99 at Amazon
A touch-up paint pen so you can fill in minor chips or paint over stains in tight areas
Slobproof is a woman-owned small business.

Promising reviews: "Works great, no mess! This was easy to use to touch up our son's bedroom corner walls." —Elizabeth

"Love this — absolutely perfect for touchin' up little spots that need touchin' up. I have several sets filled with different paints, and so far, they've stayed usable without the paint drying out. I rinse the brush really well after each use (latex paints) and recap it. It would be nice if the manufacturer put an area on the pen where you could easily label the paint info, but I use a permanent marker, and it works okay." —Hooked on AMZN!
$16.99 at Amazon
A pack of stain-removing pads because owning a pet is messy but these pads are up to the task
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try them out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let them sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow, the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars." —Matt
$27.49 at Amazon
Some Command cord bundlers if your house is full of gadgets and gizmos aplenty
Promising review: "I’ve only used it on a few appliances, but the one getting the most action would be the one on our coffee maker. It can’t be adhered to surfaces that get hot (like a slow cooker), so I was able to find a spot that doesn’t when we use it, and it has held up great so far. I’ve been using it for a few months, and so far, so good. I hate having cords trailing around on the counter, and this helped fix that. Worth the investment." —TravelBuff
$13.18 at Amazon
Hustle & Sew / Etsy
An easily washable drip catcher
Hustle & Sew is a small business based in Saint Helens, Oregon.

Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." —Alina
$13.50 at Etsy
A vacuum LED light
Promising review: "I love being able to see all the dog hair on the floor. Makes vacuuming so satisfying." —Andrea H.
$17.99 at Amazon
Bed Corner Labels / Etsy
Some bedsheet tags that'll simplify both the bed-making and sheet-storing processes
Bed Corner Labels is a woman-owned small business based in Hermosa Beach, California.

These labels can be left on sheets while they're in the washer and dryer. They can also be detached and reattached a limited number of times.

Promising review: "They're easy to attach to sheets and look better than the safety pin I was using to designate the long side of my king-sized sheets." —ESimms5555
$13.75 at Etsy
A wood polish and conditioner
Promising review: "What is this sorcery?! I've been slowly replacing my hand-me-down furniture with mid-century beauties. The pieces I can afford are in good but not perfect shape. There are scratches, dents, scuffs etc. This stuff is MAGIC. It doesn't help the physical dents, obviously, but it virtually erases the color defects so your eyes don't even register the damage. I bought this after seeing it in a BuzzFeed article about must-have household care products, and this really is essential. After I used it on my bedroom suite, I tried it on my door frames, and WOW. My house is old, built in the '60s, and the tired, worn-down wood has come back to life! This is a long-term relationship, and I will always have some on hand." —Lisa McCool
$9.64 at Amazon
A mold and mildew remover gel
Promising review: "Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately, when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight, and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. It's 1,000% worth the (small) investment. Seriously — just buy this. It's amazing!!" —Nicole D.
$14.99 at Amazon
Amazon
And a bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that, no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda, would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits, dirt, and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
$20.98 at Amazon
An electrical outlet cover with a power strip to organize cluttered cords stat
Promising review: "I have an outlet above our mantel that's meant for a wall-mounted TV. We have a large painting covering it. We wanted to use the plug to power two Wi-Fi speakers on the long mantel. The thinness of the plug is perfect behind the painting. The power strip is hidden by a mantel clock. So, we have two speakers on either side and no visible wires. This product may not work for every application, but for us, it's 10 stars." —Chashum
$23.95+ at Amazon
A pack of shelf dividers for organizing your clothes into neat and distinct piles
Promising review: "These work great! They work so well that I installed them and forgot them. My bureau is pretty deep, and my clothes would all fall on top of each other and become a big mess. Now I'm pretty organized with my T-shirts." —Pathfndr
$17.99 at Amazon
Packard 3D Designs / Etsy
A water dispenser leveler
Packard 3D Designs is a Maryland-based small business run by mechanical engineer Austin Packard.

Promising reviews: "Super helpful to my dad, who has issues with fine motor skills after a spinal cord injury!" —Brooke

"I no longer hate my fridge!!!! This water dispenser attachment fits absolutely perfectly, and now I don’t have to contort my body to fill up cups, bottles, and pitchers of water!!! Thank you SO much for such a high-quality product. Truly life-altering." —Christine C
$25 at Amazon
A crack weeder tool
Promising review: "I've been searching for something to remove the weeds for a while and came across this amazing tool. Since I refuse to use chemicals in my yard, I've been left with scraped knuckles every time I attempt to remove weeds. The weeds have grown so tightly in the concrete cracks that I pretty much gave up; even weed-whacking it didn't help much. Yes, you do have to use a little bit of effort but the end result was so worth it!" —Shelley Arakaki
$16.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Plus a standing weeder
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is an Oregon-based, family-owned small business.

Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.

Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
$44.99 at Amazon
A set of bed bands if your sheets slip and slide if you even look at them wrong
Promising review: "We have a rather deep mattress and added a memory foam topper, which gave our fitted sheet a real stretch to be able to securely tuck at the corners and not slip off. It would hold some of the time, but we frequently had a corner or two slip off during the night. After giving Bed Band a try our fitted sheet slipping problem is solved! The clamp design grips like iron, but the best part is the adjustable bands that allow for a quick final fit after installing the clamps. This makes for a much simpler installation, and with a product that, by its nature, needs to be removed and re-installed repeatedly (sheet washing), ease of installation is critical. Bed Bands is the clear design winner for function and ease of installation. A stellar product design at an affordable price!" —David K
$13.99+ at Amazon
A pack of double shower hooks
Promising review: "Wow. Game-changer. I have to change my shower curtain liner a lot because of a humid bathroom (yes, even with a fan on 😬). Though there are greater issues in the world, why wouldn't you want to save yourself some time with these hooks? Not having to take the curtain off each time I change the liner has really been more satisfying than I had anticipated. An added bonus is the rings themselves: The balls that were added hug the shower curtain rod, so they never pop off. Something I never knew I needed either. Love these!" —Jdbouchart
$6.99+ at Amazon
Amazon
Some washing machine cleaning tablets
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading.

Promising review: "I've been using this product for several years now. I have two teens and a husband who's an auto technician. Boy do they get filthy! After time this grime buildup will make your washer stink bad. I don't do it every month as they say to as I don't have that type of money but when it stinks, this product is the bomb! Makes your washer smell really fresh, like brand new. If it still stinks after one tablet, pop another one in and no more stink!! Yay! I would give this 20 stars if I could. Really love this product so much so that I bought the ones for my dishwasher too!! (they work great too!)" —berja
$11.95 at Amazon
A pack of shockingly absorbent Swedish dishcloths
I recently received a pack to try and was surprised at how often I found myself reaching for them. While they can't replace a sponge (at least not in my cleaning routine because they're not as abrasive as a sponge), they are a fantastic paper towel replacement in most scenarios. I keep one in my kitchen and bathroom to deal with puddles on the counter and by the faucet, spills, and crumbs. As someone who buys sponges in bulk, I usually forget which sponge is the dish sponge and which is the cleaning sponge. Now that I have these dishcloths to handle easy messes, I don't have to worry about accidentally washing my dishes with the sponge that has bleach and harsh chemicals on it.

Promising review: "I heard about these on TikTok. I wanted something that simply absorbs my cleaner and what’s wet off the counter without streaking crap like most washcloths and sponges do. These showed up today sturdy and kinda weird. I sprayed my dirty, oily stovetop with cleaner, got one of the square sponges wet, and started wiping up the counters and stove. Hot diggity dog! I love this sponge already! Cleaned up completely and didn’t require multiple passes. When you use it, you’ll know what I’m talking about. Great product!!!!" —Julie
$9.79+ at Amazon
Everneat / Etsy
A heavy-duty oven scrub
Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.

Promising review: "This product is amazing! It works fast with pretty minimal elbow grease. The stainless-steel sponge that comes with it makes it easier. And it smells great!" —Melissa C.
$19.99 at Amazon
Amazon
And a set of oven liners
Promising review: "I got tired of cleaning the bottom of my oven out after every drip and spill, or running the 'oven clean' option, which uses up so much energy and makes my house HOT during the process. I used to have foil on the bottom of the oven to help with spills, and that improved things greatly — but then you have to replace the foil after a while. I had to cut them to size, which was easy to do with a simple pair of household scissors. Then I placed them in the oven (they look nice!), and I waited for it to get messy. I cooked something super messy and finally needed to clean the liner. It was SO easy; I put it in the sink and used my sink sprayer and everything immediately slid right off the liner. No problem! I have a double oven, so I was glad this pack came with more than one. I have one in each oven and one on standby in case I need it. I know that having a dirty oven isn't the worst thing in the world, but if it matters to you, try these!" —Hpg
$13.99 at Amazon
A pet hair roller if you love your fur babies but hate how much they shed
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —DH
$23.99 at Amazon
A toilet tank cleaner
Promising review: "The minute I dumped the product into the tank, I could see bits of deposits breaking off. I let it sit overnight, flushed it, and used a longer scrub brush to reach in and get the remaining crud. Not totally perfect, but way better than it was." —Reviewer
$7.45 at Amazon
A Baseboard Buddy for reaching dust and cobwebs
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads that can be used wet or dry.

Promising review: "This was so easy to put together. I sprayed it with my favorite counter spray and did all the baseboards and door and window frames on my first floor in under 15 minutes!! That's three bedrooms, three bathrooms, kitchen/dining room, living room, hallway, and mud room in under 15 minutes. It used to take me almost half a day and very sore knees and back. I even dusted the tops of some picture frames. Very easy to rinse off when I was done. I highly recommend this for anyone who wants to cut time on cleaning and for people who can't/don't want to bend over, kneel down/get on a step stool or ladder." —Suziehomemaker
$24.99 at Amazon
A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets that'll clean as your machine runs
Promising review: "Convenient, easy, quick way to keep the dishwasher fresh and working at peak." —Amazon Customer
$8.95 at Amazon
A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets so your foods emerge perfectly cooked
Promising review: "So glad that I came across these very handy sheets. I love having this information handy and easy to use. The magnetic sheets are strong and stay in place well, even with the fridge door opening and closing a lot. It's handy having them right in view for quick reference. It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly. I like that it is a dark color so it doesn't get messy as easily, and it has all the things we are most likely to use the air fryer for. The envelope the magnetic sheets come in is cute and would make a nice gift, perhaps in a basket or bag of related items. Happy to have these!" —Small~Town~Girl
$7.75+ at Amazon
A Bissell Little Green machine
Promising review: "We have a small couch in our bedroom, and our littlest will sleep there sometimes and has had a few accidents on the couch, so now it has a urine smell. I honestly went over the couch about four times, and each time, the water came back up brown! After the fourth time, though, the urine smell is finally just about gone, with the exception of one small spot (instead of the entire couch cushion)! I quickly went to clean our ivory cushion dining room chairs, and I didn't realize how dirty they even were until cleaning them. More brown water! This is a great buy if you have kids and pets." —Brittany
$123.59 at Amazon
A two-tier sliding shelf for cabinets
Promising review: "I saw great reviews on this item, so I took the plunge and ordered two sets of them. They were a little pricey, but I am so happy with the product that I think the price was completely worthwhile! These organizers are much better than other plastic drawers I have used in the past. With the way they are designed, items don't get stuck in the drawers, they are easy to slide, they are spacious, and they have little removable 'sectionals' that you can use to organize the inside of the drawers. All in all, this was a great purchase, and I would make it again in a heartbeat." —Tess De Pretis
$16.99+ at Amazon
A Souper Cube silicone freezing tray to store perfectly portioned soups, stews, sauces, and more
Each tray has four fill lines — 1/2 cup, 1 cup, 125 mL, and 250 mL — which is ideal for people who like to portion their food.

You may remember Souper Cube from Shark Tank (Lori invested in the company!). This small business was started by four friends who loved soup but hated food waste.

Promising review: "So happy that I found these. I’m the only one in my household who enjoys soup year-round. Have you ever tried to make homemade soup for one? I say it’s impossible! But no longer. I can brew up the stock pot with bone broth or my favorite home soup. Fill up my Souper Cubes, freeze, pop out, store my goodies in a freezer bag, and I’m ready for the next batch!" —Debbie R. Texas
$19.95 at Amazon
A flexible silicone kitchen sink organizer for holding your sponge, dish soap, hand soap, and more
Promising review: "I have been looking for something to put my dishwashing soap in and not worry about spills around my sink. Tried so many and then I finally found this. It's easy to wash, soft rubber, does not collect water underneath and keeps everything nice, clean and organized. I love it!" —karmen haik
$12.99+ at Amazon
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
A rechargeable electric lighter to light just about anything without a struggle or anxiety
Promising review: "I saw this product all over TikTok and decided to buy one for myself because I hate using regular lighters. It has a very long battery life and works like a charm. 10/10 would buy again." —Abriana
$7.99+ at Amazon
A beloved tub of pink cleaning paste so you can restore your walls and dressers
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.

Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally, use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-sized amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need so LITTLE of this product that it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
$5.29 at Amazon
Amazon
A Tub Topper because parents everywhere, bathtime is about to change forever
Promising review: "Like you, when I first came across this, I was hesitant because of the price. It's a bit steep, I thought to myself. But then, after another night of bathtime with two towels on the ground to soak up the water my child had splashed all over, I took the plunge and bought it. And definitely worth it a million times over. My child LOVES the extra space for toys and I love the water staying in the tub. I definitely and highly suggest buying it. You won't be disappointed! Or your child!!" —Brianna
$59.95 at Amazon
