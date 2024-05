35 Essential Items That Everyone Should Have In Their Home

A pack of shockingly absorbent Swedish dishcloths

I recently received a pack to try and was surprised at how often I found myself reaching for them. While they can't replace a sponge (at least not in my cleaning routine because they're not as abrasive as a sponge), they are a fantastic paper towel replacement in most scenarios. I keep one in my kitchen and bathroom to deal with puddles on the counter and by the faucet, spills, and crumbs. As someone who buys sponges in bulk, I usually forget which sponge is the dish sponge and which is the cleaning sponge. Now that I have these dishcloths to handle easy messes, I don't have to worry about accidentally washing my dishes with the sponge that has bleach and harsh chemicals on it.I wanted something that simply absorbs my cleaner and what’s wet off the counter without streaking crap like most washcloths and sponges do. These showed up today sturdy and kinda weird. I sprayed my dirty, oily stovetop with cleaner, got one of the square sponges wet, and started wiping up the counters and stove.When you use it, you’ll know what I’m talking about. Great product!!!!" — Julie