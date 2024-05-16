35 Essential Items That Everyone Should Have In Their Home

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A WD-40 pen
2
A ceiling fan carbon filter for grabbing dust, pollen, smoke, dander, and other allergens
3
A pack of towel clips that'll prevent kids and pets from pulling down the towel
4
A touch-up paint pen so you can fill in minor chips or paint over stains in tight areas
5
A pack of stain-removing pads because owning a pet is messy but these pads are up to the task
6
Some Command cord bundlers if your house is full of gadgets and gizmos aplenty
7
An easily washable drip catcher
8
A vacuum LED light
9
Some bedsheet tags that'll simplify both the bed-making and sheet-storing processes
10
A wood polish and conditioner
11
A mold and mildew remover gel
12
And a bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
13
An electrical outlet cover with a power strip to organize cluttered cords stat
14
A pack of shelf dividers for organizing your clothes into neat and distinct piles
15
A water dispenser leveler
16
A crack weeder tool
17
Plus a standing weeder
18
A set of bed bands if your sheets slip and slide if you even look at them wrong
19
A pack of double shower hooks
20
Some washing machine cleaning tablets
21
A pack of shockingly absorbent Swedish dishcloths
22
A heavy-duty oven scrub
23
And a set of oven liners
24
A pet hair roller if you love your fur babies but hate how much they shed
25
A toilet tank cleaner
26
A Baseboard Buddy for reaching dust and cobwebs
27
A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets that'll clean as your machine runs
28
A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets so your foods emerge perfectly cooked
29
A Bissell Little Green machine
30
A two-tier sliding shelf for cabinets
31
A Souper Cube silicone freezing tray to store perfectly portioned soups, stews, sauces, and more
32
A flexible silicone kitchen sink organizer for holding your sponge, dish soap, hand soap, and more
33
A rechargeable electric lighter to light just about anything without a struggle or anxiety
34
A beloved tub of pink cleaning paste so you can restore your walls and dressers
35
A Tub Topper because parents everywhere, bathtime is about to change forever