18 Useful Kitchen Gadgets That People Actually Swear By

A sous vide precision cooker

You can use this to cook your food in a vacuum-sealed bag to maximum tenderness for peak flavor. Reviewers loved how easily they could adjust the temperature.Sous vide, which means “under vacuum” in French, refers to the process of vacuum-sealing food in a bag, then cooking it to a very precise temperature in a water bath. This method ensures maximum tenderness and moisture retention — without the worry of overcooking."A sous vide cooker. Any brand with loads of good reviews is fine. This is the perfect cooking method for anyone who is concerned about food safety but doesn't enjoy overcooked food. You submerge your meat (or veggies) in a water bath, which is held at a time and temperature that allows you to safely kill any harmful bacteria while being physically unable to overcook your food since you're often cooking in the 130-145F range." — frontrow333