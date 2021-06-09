HuffPost Finds

18 Useful Kitchen Gadgets That People Actually Swear By

Cooking is an art and these appliances will help you make your Mona Lisa.
By Christine Forbes and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Finding kitchen gadgets that you’ll actually reach for when cooking isn’t easy. There are thousands of options out there! So, we decided to ask the readers at BuzzFeed for some insight into what their favorite gadgets are.

From a rotating pizza oven to a julienne peeler, a fish spatula and more, here are their recommendations that already come with a stamp of approval.

1
A compact air fryer
Amazon
This proves you don't have to completely give up fried food to eat healthier.

"Hands down the best $70 I have spent for something in the kitchen. Brussels sprouts, potatoes, chicken — you name it, and chances are there’s a way to air fry it." — lyssanicoleh

"Delicious crispy snacks that taste deep-fried but aren't! I have made healthy sweet potato fries and zucchini chips!" — m458a64ca7

Get it from Amazon for $48.99+ (available in five colors).
2
A garlic twist
Amazon
Mincing garlic is annoying, and this gets the job done in seconds. Reviewers say it puts garlic pressers to shame. It's also compatible with ginger, herbs, nuts, chili peppers, olives, onions and more! Plus you can choose how finely you want everything chopped.

"I got it as a housewarming gift, and it’s so great that I gave a bunch as Christmas presents. No more mincing sticky garlic, and it works for tear-free shallot mincing, too!" — Ellen S.

Get it from Amazon for $18.50 (available in clear and green).
3
A julienne peeler
Amazon
You can use this to remove razor-thin slivers of fruits and veggies with ease. If you're not into eating the skin, definitely invest in this.

"I use it all the time for adding strips of carrot and cucumber to Asian dishes. It's similar to a spiralizer but, in my opinion, a hell of a lot easier to use, and it takes up way less space." — cheekie

Get it from Amazon for $19.91.
4
A splurge-worthy chef's knife
Amazon
This knife is so good, it'll make your existing knives look like they cut with plastic. You know what makes this knife even better? It's dishwasher-safe!

"A good knife set is a must-have, and I don't know about other grocery stores but Big Y (New England) will sharpen your blades for free at the butcher's!" — Jennie S.

"Honestly, the only thing I need is a really good, sharp knife." —xcansuk12

Get it from Amazon for $44.95.
5
An ergonomic can opener
Amazon
It's easy on the joints, a truly amazing feat if you've ever used a can opener.

"This can opener has a magnet that lifts the lids off and ensures that cut lids don’t fall into the cans!" — Kylie S.

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
6
A compact manual food chopper
Amazon
This lowkey looks like a lawnmower that cuts onions, peppers, cauliflower and other things that aren't grass.

"This handy gadget can chop up large pieces of fruit, vegetables, boneless meats, herbs, nuts and even ice. It gives you full control over the consistency — you can get anything from large chunks to a fine mince depending on how many times you pull it. In addition to cutting up veggies for salads, it can make pesto, hummus, salsa and guacamole. It also comes with a sealing storage lid to keep ingredients fresh in the container." — Derek Spiewak, Facebook

Get it from Amazon for $15.12+ (available in two colors).
7
A rice cooker
Amazon
Getting the perfect rice every time with this gadget means saving food, aka saving lots of money. This Zojirushi rice cooker can make three cups of rice at a time. You can use it to make porridge, white rice, sweet and brown rice and more.

"I always used to worry about under- or over-cooking my rice, but now I can plug my rice cooker in and let it work its magic." — Alyssa O.

Get it from Amazon for $135.99.
8
A veggie spiralizer
Amazon
Use this to make eating zucchini, squash, carrots and other typically boring foods 10 times more fun.

"This spiral slicer has dual stainless-steel cutting blades for thick or thin pasta strands. It's dishwasher-safe and can be used on zucchini, squash, carrots, and even potatoes!" — Kathryn I.

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
9
An Instant Pot
Amazon
This gadget pretty much does it all. You can use a single pot to make soups, stews, sautees, meats, steamed veggies and even warm-up food. Anyone living in a small space will appreciate a tool that will replace seven appliances — save kitchen space and money.

Rice cooker? ✔️ Pressure Cooker? ✔️ Sterilizer? ✔️ Slow Cooker? ✔️ Steamer? ✔️ Saute? ✔️ Yogurt Maker? ✔️ Warmer? ✔️.

Plus, it's dishwasher safe and comes in various sizes. Read a full review of the Instant Pot!

"I’ve used it almost every single day since I’ve gotten it! It’s my new favorite cooking device! It takes so little time to prepare just about anything!" — bayleaw2

"Being able to cook (almost) everything in one pot is nice, but more than that, the way it transforms cheap cuts of meat into buttery tender deliciousness is more than worth the cost." —Dora Breckinridge, Facebook

Get it from Amazon for $63.94+ (available in four sizes and two styles).
10
A sous vide precision cooker
Amazon
You can use this to cook your food in a vacuum-sealed bag to maximum tenderness for peak flavor. Reviewers loved how easily they could adjust the temperature.

Sous vide, which means “under vacuum” in French, refers to the process of vacuum-sealing food in a bag, then cooking it to a very precise temperature in a water bath. This method ensures maximum tenderness and moisture retention — without the worry of overcooking.

"A sous vide cooker. Any brand with loads of good reviews is fine. This is the perfect cooking method for anyone who is concerned about food safety but doesn't enjoy overcooked food. You submerge your meat (or veggies) in a water bath, which is held at a time and temperature that allows you to safely kill any harmful bacteria while being physically unable to overcook your food since you're often cooking in the 130-145F range." — frontrow333

Get it from Amazon for $63.79.
11
A no-fuss Crock-Pot
Amazon
This will make amazing queso, chili or soup in the background while you go about your day. Plus, the stoneware and glass lid are dishwasher-safe!

"YES! The true master of the kitchen!" — peacedaisy

Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
12
A handheld pot strainer
Amazon
You can use this to drain pasta without having to dirty up a whole other appliance. Bonus: it's easy to handle, wash and store.

"This is so much easier and faster than a regular strainer. It's plastic and lightweight, and you just hold it against the side of the pot to strain instead of making the strainer dirty (which is a pain to clean already). One of the best kitchen gadgets I own!" — Amylynn M.

Get it from Amazon for $12.01+ (available in two colors).
13
A manual food chopper
Amazon
It's ten times easier to use this than a fork when it comes to mashing potatoes, seasoning meats, and making baby food. This food chopper is made of food-safe nylon and has no sharp edges. It's safe to use with nonstick cookware.

"The Chopstir for breaking up frozen ground meat if you forget to get it out of the freezer or if you're just impatient. It's amazing and I love it." — Cassandra C.

Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in three colors).
14
A fish spatula
Amazon
SpongeBob would totally drool over this because it makes it so easy to lift krabby patties (burgers), soft cookies and more.

"A fish spatula. Gets under ANYTHING." — Brian Kane, Facebook

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
15
A nonstick baking mat
Amazon
You can use this to keep your counters clean whilst channeling the spirit of Buddy the Cake Boss. This mat is made of food-grade silicone and can withstand temperatures from 40 degrees F to 480 degrees F (–40 degrees C to 248 degrees C). It has measurement guides along the edges.

"I have trouble fitting parchment paper to the metal sheets, so they save a lot of paper." — Dayna Morris, Facebook

Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in five sizes).
16
A garlic press and peeler set
Amazon
Not only does this make it super easy to mince garlic, but it means you have to touch the garlic less, which means the less you'll smell like it two days after you finished cooking.

"This stainless-steel garlic press works with unpeeled garlic as well!" — Amanda Wherle, Facebook

Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
17
An 8-cup food processor
Amazon
With this, you'll be able to prepare hummus, purees, salsas and more in no time — thanks to its 350-watt engine. It's got a tube so you can easily add ingredients as the recipe calls for them, without making a mess.

This processor has an 8-cup capacity and all the parts are dishwasher-safe. Read a full review of the Cuisinart Elemental food processor for more deets!

Get it from Amazon for $82.49.
18
And a rotating oven
Presto
This will ensure your pizzas are evenly cooked every single time without having to turn on the oven.

"I don’t know life without a Pizzazz. My friends make fun of me, but they still heat up their entire kitchen preheating a stove for one frozen pizza. My pizza is done by the time they put theirs in the oven. So who is the smart one? Plus, it cooks any frozen premade food. Taquitos? Pizzazz. Frozen chicken patties? Pizzazz. Oh, you want fries with that patty? Pi-freaking-zzazz. The moral is: Get a Pizzazz and change your life." — Evan M.

Get it from Amazon for $53.89.
