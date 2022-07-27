Shopping

Useful Kitchen Products For Couples and Roommates

Stretchable container toppers, microwave cleaners and foldable kitchen carts will make cooking while co-living a little easier.

A foldable funnel, magnetic shopping pad and easy-close food containers to keep the peace in your kitchen.
Amazon
A foldable funnel, magnetic shopping pad and easy-close food containers to keep the peace in your kitchen.

While the kitchen may be the heart of your home, it’s likely also the cause of some major bickering. From forgetting to refill the Brita to struggling to find a matching top for your food container, there’s no shortage of pain points that can provoke conflict between housemates around cooking So if you’re tired of squabbling about whether or not the chicken is actually done or want a public record of what groceries you need for the week, we’ve got all the tools you need.

To help you keep the peace in your house, we’ve rounded up the best helpful kitchen products that can help minimize silly spats. They’re mainly small, creative gadgets that you may not think to grab when stocking your kitchen, but won’t be able to live without after getting one yourself. Though we can’t guarantee that you and your partner or pal will sail into domestic bliss, we’re confident that grabbing some of these tools for your own kitchen will help you stay cool, calm and collected as you cook.

1
Amazon
Easy-close containers, so you don't have three open boxes of the same snack
No more half-closed containers of cereal (or silly spats about half-closed containers). This set of three easy-close food storage containers will keep everything crispy and fresh.
$51.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A foldable table on wheels for extra prep space when cooking together
No more bumping elbows or fighting over counter space. This folding kitchen cart stores easily and can be pulled out at a moment's notice.
$118.60 at Amazon (originally $149.99)
3
Amazon
A set of reusable paper towels so you'll never run out
You'll never run out of paper towels again with this set of 100% cotton reusable dishrags that stick to each other in a familiar roll formation.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $46.69)
4
Amazon
A set of four stretchy reusable tumbler lids
Say goodbye to stressful mornings spent searching for the lid of your to-go cup (and blaming your partner for its disappearance). This set of four, stretchy reusable lids work on cups, tumblers and wide-mouthed water bottles, letting you drink with ease on the go.
$22.95 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A spoon rest to stop messes before they happen
A world with a clean stove top because you have a designated place to put a dirty spoon after stirring? A dream! This silicone spoon rest is dishwasher-safe, so you can throw it in with the rest of your dishes when it gets covered in sauce.
$8.78 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Or a magnetic container to keep your most-used spices organized and handy
Keep your oils, spices and paper towels handy with this magnetic organizing rack. Never shout into the other room as you search for the Old Bay again.
$23.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A microwave cleaner to help clear gunk instead of playing the blame game
No more heated (!) conversations about who left the microwave a mess. This cleaner works with a simple mix of water and vinegar that will leave your microwave sparkling clean.
$9.49 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Stainless steel cleaner to get fingerprints off your appliances
Before you even have time to bicker about who left fingerprints on the fridge, that fridge can be clean. This stainless steel spray cleans and polishes your appliances, letting clean freaks rest easy.
$13.83 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A set of multi-use silicone sheets that help open jars and can also be used as coasters
Versatile is the name of the game. These silicone sheets are here to help you open stubborn jars and can be used as coasters and hot pads to protect your tables and counters.
$8.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A foldable funnel for when someone leaves just a tiny bit in the container
This foldable funnel lets you combine foods with ease.
$16.95 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A meat thermometer, so you never bicker about when then the steak is actually done
Instead of both looking into the oven and arguing about how cooked your dinner is, use this digital meat thermometer to ensure everything is the perfect temp.
$10 at Amazon (originally $15.99)
12
Amazon
A dishwasher magnet to signal when it's time to unload
With a label this clear, there's no excuse for someone else not to empty or load the dishwasher.
$5.87 at Amazon
13
Savannah Gibson on Red Bubble
Or a "Refill the Brita" magnet to keep the water flowing
This friendly magnet serves as a gentle reminder to refill the dang water filter once in a while.
$7.90 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A magnetic pad to keep a running grocery list
No more arguing about what was or wasn't discussed. This magnetic notepad keeps a public record of the groceries you need.
$13 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A magnetic weekly menu planner so you never have to do the "what's for dinner?" dance
Say goodbye to tense back and forths about picking a meal to eat. This magnetic menu comes with a set of bright chalk markets so you can meal plan in style and clarity.
$15.88 at Amazon (originally $19.88)
16
Amazon
A set of multi-use cleaners
If tidying up is the source of many kitchen squabbles, you'll be glad to have three bottles of this deep cleaning mist. Tough on grease and grime, you can use these in the bathroom and kitchen to keep everything sparkling.
$20.48 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A set of gorgeous compostable plates so you don't need to fight about who is doing the dishes
No one wants to do the dishes? No worries. Each of these eight sturdy, compostable bamboo plates looks permanent but makes for easy cleanup.
$17 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A countertop ice maker if the ice cube trays never get refilled
Do away with refilling the ice trays (and getting mad at each other for forgetting) with this automatic ice maker. It makes 9 ice cubes in 9 minutes.
$98 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
19
Amazon
A set of six stretchy food and container toppers when you can't deal with the Tupperware drawer
If finding matching top and bottom food storage containers causes relationship strife, take note: These silicone stretch lids work on all sorts of bowls, plates and food storage containers ranging from three to 10 inches.
$12.49 at Amazon
20
Amazon
A set of safety gloves so you don't need to say "Careful!" over each other's shoulders
No more looking over your absent-minded partner's shoulder when they’re chopping food. These cut-resistant gloves will protect everyone's fingers in the kitchen.
$11.49 at Amazon
21
Food52
Magnetic oven mitts that stay within easy reach
Minimize shouting and maximize centralized locations for your cooking gear with these magnetic oven mitts. Stick them to your fridge, oven or any other metal space. They come in five colors.
$40 at Food52
22
Amazon
A step stool so you never need to rely on the taller partner to reach a high shelf
Give the taller person in your home a break with the help of this foldable step stool.
$12.99 at Amazon
23
Amazon
A set of thin cutting boards so you can cut away from each other, in peace
No more fighting over the same cutting board or worrying about cross-contamination of meats and veggies. These three cutting boards are dishwasher-safe and can be rolled for easy storage.
$6.29 at Amazon
24
Amazon
Doubled-walled cups that won't leave a water ring on the coffee table
Say goodbye to spats about coaster usage. These doubled-walled glasses mean there's no condensation, keeping your hands and coffee table dry.
$16.99 at Amazon
