HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Dahyembi Joi / 500px via Getty Images You usual Mother's Day gifts might not feel appropriate — or even possible — this year. If you're shopping for an older parent this Mother's Day, here are a few recommendations.

Finding a gift for an older parent can be tough, but it’s especially complicated during these difficult times.

In the past, you might have gifted your mom a new handbag or taken her out for a nice brunch, but some of those gifts might not feel appropriate — or are even possible — this Mother’s Day.

This year, Mother’s Day is May 10. If you have older parents, there’s a chance you haven’t seen them in person in a while in order to keep them healthy and safe. Most likely you don’t know when you’ll see them next, especially if they live far away.

That’s all the more reason to find mom an extra special gift this year that she can use and enjoy during these weird times, like beauty gifts if she’s missing her salon appointments or a fun hobby gift to help her pass the quaran-time.

To help you find the perfect gift, we’ve rounded up the best Mother’s Day gifts for older moms below.