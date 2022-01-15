Popular items from this list:
-
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair so your little one’s curls are restored to their former glory once more!
-
A bug bite suction tool invented by a mom that’s worth the Shark Tank hype. This ingenious device sucks out all kinds of bug bites, instantly relieving pain and itchiness
- A value pack of reusable 500+ puffy stickers that’ll keep your toddler engaged for hours (which is nothing short of a miracle, TBH).
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pack of stick-on fever indicators that'll come in handy during cold and flu season.
It goes without saying that these stickers aren't a replacement for a thermometer. But, if your kid has a temp, these will help you keep track of whether their fever is spiking or going down. Simply stick the bug on their head and it'll change color to indicate temp letting you monitor your child's fever for up to 48 hours.Promising review:
"We had a stressful day of trying to keep our 3-year-old's fever down and he was exhausted. I had these in the cabinet and stuck one on at bedtime. It immediately lit up N, which matched the thermometer. While putting him to bed I saw it go to 99 so when I checked on him in 30 min I brought the thermometer '99.3.' We used it throughout the night to monitor whether or not we should wake him for more medicine. I think of it as a peace of mind sticker.
He loves stickers and got a big kick out of it. He’s had it on about 13 hours now with no complaints. There’s a shiny N there now, and this paranoid mama still checks with a thermometer occasionally to make sure it’s accurate." —Nateric
Get eight stickers from Amazon for $6.50.
And a sleek touchless forehead thermometer with a built-in sensor that measures in seconds.
Added bonus: You can take your baby's temperature while they're sleeping.
Promising review:
"This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have!
If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in, and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
A pack of motion-activated toilet night-lights to make those middle-of-the-night toilet runs less messy
It will also save you from needing to leave the bathroom light on all night long.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this product. Especially because with a husband and a son, they tend to sprinkle on the toilet seat in the middle of the night. With the color set to any bright color (like white, yellow, green, or blue) it illuminates every single sprinkle on the seat! You will no longer have a bottom wet with pee in the middle of the night! When I purchased this I bought a case of AAA batteries thinking I would have to change them often (with six people in the house they get used often). However I have not had to change the batteries once in a few months! Also the sensor is super sensitive so it turns on as you come through the door, or even a little before. Just a great product all around. Definitely recommend for households with children, you won't have to leave your bathroom light in all night anymore either! #MomWin
." —Angela
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.89.
A set of ingenious magnetic locks that don't require screwing into your cabinets.
These install in seconds with tape to keep your curious tot from breaking into drawers. Bonus: They're hidden inside so they aren't eyesores. The set comes with 12 locks (with strong 3M double-sided tape on the back) and two keys.Promising review:
"These are awesome! I spent hours with a drill and screwdriver installing push-down locks on cupboards five years ago. I now have another crawling baby and those ones are all broken. I was dreading installing new ones and saw these. They literally go on in seconds, the bracket means it lines up perfectly, and the adhesive is strong!
My older kids think the magnet key is super fun. Baby stays out of the chemicals and I put one on the trash door so the dog stays out of the trash so everyone gets to live longer. Win-win. I also love that you can 'turn' them off and on so when my kids are bigger we can flip the switch but if little kids were visiting we could put them back on."
—Joseph J. Krakker
Get a set from Amazon for $31.99.
A nonslip Montessori silicone placemat designed to help little ones develop some serious life skills through setting the table independently.
Kids House UK is small biz based in London founded by a mom who specializes in Montessori products to help nurture independence at home. This placemat is also chemical-free, eco-friendly, and dishwasher-safe.Promising review:
"My 2-year-old loves being able to set the table. He makes sure the silverware and cup are lined up perfectly. I love the independence it gives him. The placemats clean easily, store nicely, and are of great quality." —Beth Steele
Get it from Kids House UK on Etsy for $22.90.
A LeapFrog On-The-Go Story Pal because even though storytime with your munchkins is your absolute fave part of the day, some nights you can barely keep your eyes open.
This cool new gadget will step in to bring stories to life. It's an adorable bunny-shaped story player has 70+ stories, poems, songs, and lullabies brimming with character voices, cinematic music, and sound effects to spark your kiddo's imagination. You can even record your own voice reading your child’s favorite story. Plus, it comes with a carrying strap and a headphone jack, making it the perfect on-the-go companion.Promising review:
"My granddaughter is actually learning to talk listening to it!
This is the best thing that we ever bought for her. She is almost 2-years-old and sings, dances, and loves the short stories. There are also full stories. I think she will love this for years to come." —Dian Wambach
Get it from Amazon for $19.59.
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair so your little one's curls are restored to their former glory once more!
It's also free from any toxic stuff including parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.Promising review:
"This stuff is fantastic for curly girls!
I spray it in my daughter's dry hair in the morning, run my fingers through her ringlets (never ever comb or brush curly hair dry), then clip the top back. It smells amazing, and the price on Amazon is better than other national retailers I've found it at. The price is worth it. Minimizes frizz and keeps curls soft and natural-looking. My daughter has soft/fine thick hair." —Carolyn Smith
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
Or a coconut and shea butter conditioning detangler with 10,000 5-star reviews (!!!) raving that it's the BEST STUFF ON THE PLANET.
Just a few spritzes will combat hair woes — from making knots vanish to taming frizz. BTW, it's not just for kids; adults love it too and say it detangles and softens straight and curly (including Type 4) hair!Promising review:
"All I can say is WOW!!!!! This is by far the best conditioning spray I have purchased. I have spent a lot of money on the expensive 'miracle detanglers' and 'miracle brushes,' coconut oils, and hours combing out big knots in my daughter's hair when this is all that’s needed! Her hair is a disaster full of knots after the beach. I sprayed this on before going to the beach and it made all the difference in the world.
Goes to show that the expensive stuff is NOT always the best. PLEASE DON’T EVER STOP MAKING THIS!!!!!
" —G
Get it from Amazon for $3.79 .
A pack of reward punch cards to provide positive reinforcement each time they clean their room or finish their homework *and* to motivate them to keep up the good work to earn a prize.
A little bribery never hurt anyone...right?
Promising review:
"Bought these for my kids. Instead of giving them money for each chore, they get hole punches for each chore. After filling up their card, they get money. Must-have for our family!
—MommaBee
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
A value pack of reusable 500+ puffy stickers that'll keep your toddler engaged for hours (which is nothing short of a miracle, TBH).
Plus, they're easy for little ones to peel, stick...and restick all by themselves. The stickers feature letters, numbers, vehicles, butterflies, deep-sea life, animals, fish, dinosaurs, and more.Promising review:
"I love that they are removable. They don’t leave marks on your window.
You can even place them back on the plastic sheet and use them again. I have a busy box for my toddler and these stickers are in there. She peels them off and puts them on the lid of the box and then peels them off again and puts them back. She creates scenes with them. She puts them on windows at home. I peel them off and put them back. They really are fantastic stickers
." —Elizabeth A. Zapf
Get a pack of 20 sheets from Amazon for $7.99.
An inexpensive Pop2Play foldable indoor slide because it LITERALLY pops up in minutes to instantly turn any room into a playground when it's raining outside.
Plus, it folds down flat for easy storage once playtime's over. The slide's capable of holding up to 50 lbs.Promising review:
"We just received our slide and it took less than five minutes to get it out of the box and set it up.
Super easy and convenient with two little girls waiting to see what was inside the box! My girls (3.5 & 1.5) got on this slide immediately after opening it up and I am not even kidding when I say they played on it for an hour straight.
I was surprised at how nice and how sturdy the slide was considering it's made of cardboard. The girls had a blast playing on it and when it was time to go to bed it took about 15 seconds to fold it up to store until tomorrow. I love that it folds flat for easy storage so if you want it out of the way it can be. Very happy with our purchase!" —Amanda Sobol
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two styles).
And a sensory swing designed with an extra spring.
It also allows bouncing up and down in addition to swinging — ideal for endless aerial acrobatic fun. Rest Nets is a small biz based in Israel started by a mom who created these hammocks as a way to give parents "an extra pair of hands" for entertaining kids.Promising review:
"This swing is probably the best thing that has happened to our house since we renovated. My daughter can’t go to OT because of the pandemic, so we turned the basement into a sensory gym. This swing is amazing! It’s simple, safe, and versatile. My kids love it!" —Leanne AGet it from Rest Nests on Etsy for $93.50. (available in 10 colors).
A pack of sink extenders to save your back the strain of hoisting your little one over the sink.
Not to mention they'll love the independence of washing their hands all by themselves.
Promising review:
"Love this faucet extender for our daughter’s sink. It has given her the independence of washing her hands & brushing her teeth. It’s so easy to pop on & off if we have guests over & we want it removed. And the price is absolutely phenomenal." —H_Crowell
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $10.95.
A magical all-purpose cleaning paste so you don't need to go into full panic mode when lipstick (or Sharpie) marks mysteriously appear on your walls.
Good luck keeping the little Picassos out of your makeup bag though!
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and had to try it. Being a mom and a babysitter, we have the occasional crayon or marker on surfaces it is not supposed to be.
This takes it right off without a ton of elbow grease. I also used it on my converse today. They were covered in dirt and grass stains from doing yard work and now they look brand-new. This stuff is a lifesaver!" —TammyC117
Promising review:"
If you’ve ever got lipstick on anything you know how hard it is to remove. My 4-year-old loves makeup and thinks she is the next Picasso. This stuff removed it with only rubbing it over it. No scrubbing at all. I’m completely sold!"
—Anastasha
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
A sight word Bingo game.
If you've ever asked yourself, "How do I take the frustration out of learning sight words and make it FUN?" then this game is for you. The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, a caller's mat and cards and a storage box. This version is a fun twist on the classic, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words (there are 46 most used words), players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO!Promising review:
"Our first-grader was feeling really discouraged with her sight words and I've been trying to think of ways to encourage her
and get her excited to learn things she doesn't already know. She loved this game! We played with the whole family and her 3-year-old sister even enjoyed playing (we show her the cards and have her find the word that matches on her Bingo card). I think this is a great way to make learning/practicing sight words fun!
I am very happy with this purchase and I can see how it would be great for teachers in the classroom as well!!" —Jennie
Get it from Amazon for $8.69.
And for the tiny tots, a 100 Words Book that'll interact with budding scholars and help build their vocabulary in English and Spanish.
Promising review: "
My 2-year-old loves this interactive book. I really enjoy the dual-language feature and the way the book works by simply touching the pictures. My son loves sitting on the floor playing with this book for hours listening and learning. It's one of his favorite toys at the moment.
" —Crystal Grasso
Promising review: "
Best learning toy ever! My 1-year-old granddaughter absolutely LOVES this toy!!! We have played with it for hours on end.
Great product. Well built and sturdy. Luv, luv, luv it!" —Kimberly Conrad
Get it from Amazon for $19.07.
A mushroom pacifier and teether designed to mimic a boob that reviewers swear has inexplicable ~magical~ powers and will soothe your little one, who has refused every other paci out there.
It has 14,000 5-star (!!!) reviews for a reason. Note:
Please supervise your baby when using this, and make sure it's never flipped inside out. Promising review: "MUST-HAVE FOR TEETHING BABY
. We have tried so many teethers, and none of them gave my little guy relief, and he had trouble holding, etc. He loves to chew on his hand, so this is perfect as it has grips in the middle under the mushroom. He chews on it for teething and uses it as a pacifier. LOVE THESE!! I already ordered two more. 🤣" —Mark
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in five colors).
A Melissa & Doug magnetic calendar for teaching your preschooler the days of the week, months, and the weather in a hands-on, interactive way.
They'll jump out of bed eagerly to update it every morning.
Promising review:
"My 4-year-old loves loves loves this! He gets excited to change the magnets every morning.
I had some magnet strips and made additional magnets for activities (preschool, zoo, library, Grandma's house). I am really happy I bought this, and it has helped teach him months, and days of the week. Determining the weather is fun too. One day we came home after school and he couldn't wait to change the weather from sunny to raining. I highly recommend this for preschoolers, it's a lot of fun." —Hammyg3
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
A Melissa & Doug activity book with a pair of safe scissors to channel their (*cough* destructive) energy into a creative activity that'll put their fine motor skills to the test.
Promising review:
"Scissors skills are important both in and of themselves and because it strengthens the hand muscles to be used for learning to write. My 4-year-old LOVES this book. We received it this week and she has used it for a couple of hours each day.
Many of the pages are cutting things out and putting them together (four-scoop ice cream cone, pizza with pepperonis, the components to build a house or a car, puzzles). We've used tape or glue to put the components together. This book is interesting enough to have caught the attention of my older children as well, although I make them let her do the cutting. :D Would make a great gift as it is so unique." —Mom of 7
Get it from Amazon for $6.49.
A detangling brush for gliding through knots to turn your kiddo's daily hair-brushing ordeal into a painless experience
Just trust the 40,000+ people who gave it a 5-star review. Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).Promising review:
"I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair.
This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Nguyen P.
Promising review:
"Best detangling brush I've ever used! My daughter has really curly hair and puts up a fight every time I have to brush it! This brush has made bath time a much more enjoyable experience for both of us! 😅 If you have thick, curly hair this brush is a must-have!
" —Tiffany Marie
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in six colors).
A cult-favorite stain remover that's especially great for stubborn stains like grass, oil, or blood.
You can count on this concentrated spot treatment to make messes from your kids' clothes disappear.
Promising review:
"This is the best stain remover I have ever used! I wish I would have found it years ago! My daughter is 6 and I can't think of how many stains this product hasn't gotten out for us.
Even old set-in stains that I thought were hopeless. A friend turned me on to this stuff and now I will never go without it! A must-have for anyone with kids." —Lauren Ruffin
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $11.89.
A pack of laminated math posters you can hang up on the wall to make homework visually engaging (and a lot less painful).
Perfect for elementary through middle school ages.
Promising review:
"As a homeschool mom when I found these charts I loved them. They cover a lot of material that my first-grader is learning, as well as many things to come. Seeing the visuals the way they have them set up helped him understand several concepts (place numbers, fractions, some things about reading time) much quicker than the ways we had been covering it.
Even if my son returns to the school system next year, we will keep these around for homework aids and to help the younger siblings as they approach learning these concepts. The boards are of nice quality. Bright colors, thick poster board that can be written on with dry-erase and wiped off. Homeschool must-have." —Marvel
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $14.99.
A machine washable coloring tablecloth that'll actually get bored babes to sit still during mealtimes.
The Coloring Table is a small biz based in San Antonio, Texas.Promising review: "
The kiddos love it, and even the adults started coloring. Fun, fun, fun. Will see how it washes up, but so far very nice product!" —jatandraGet it from The Coloring Table on Etsy for $29.99+ (available in three sizes).
And a touch-activated talking world map poster packed with 1,000 facts and quizzes to introduce the little geniuses to geography.
Before you know it, they'll be spewing fun facts about this fascinating world we live in. Recommended for ages 5+. Explore the 92 countries around the world and learn about the national flag, population, important landmarks, language(s) and more trivia.Promising review:
"My nephew loves it SO much. He hung it from the wall and plays with it every day. He’s 4 and has always loved learning about countries and is very curious about geography. He’s super smart but now he knows every single country’s capital. I’m honestly astonished." —C.
Get it from Amazon for $48.43.
A pack of toilet seat covers to have on hand if your potty-trained toddler loves to get their hands ALL OVER gross public restroom seats.
Promising review:
"If you're a germaphobe like myself, this is a must-have in your diaper bag. The thought of placing my son or daughter on a public toilet with only a seat liner is disturbing
especially since they're both little and still hold onto the toilet seat for support when peeing/pooping. These cover the toilet completely and even cover the lower part of the toilet where dangling legs and pants/skirts touch. My only complaint about these is that they are not flushable. It's difficult trying to gather the liner up (they are rather large) without touching the toilet or the possibly wet liner (because it partially fell in the water) and then scrunching it up to fit into a sanitary napkin bin. Other than that, these are great. Also, I don't use the adhesive strips at all since I have two little ones that usually need to go right away so we don't have the time to remove the adhesive backing. I usually just place the liner on the toilet and then carefully plop my kid on top and all's well." —Ting
Get a pack of 24 covers from Amazon for $9.99.
A Whiskware pancake batter mixer with a BlenderBall wire whisk that'll let you whip up a batch of pancakes at lightning speed on hectic mornings.
No separate mixing bowl, messy spoons or batter-coated countertops. Simply add your ingredients, shake, and pour from the spout. Breakfast's ready!
Promising review:
"This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week
(my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done.
I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers boasting flexible flaps that'll allow easy access for little hands BUT prevent Cheerios from flying everywhere.
Not having to clean your toddler's trail of snacks? These deserve a gold medal, if you ask me.
Promising review:
"With my child it is hard to give him anything without having to worry about it flying everywhere from a regular bowl. I stumbled across these while I was searching for him a new sippy and thought well for the price they are worth a try. That is the best $4 I've spent when it comes to food containers for him.
He can hold them and get one out at a time without me having to worry about picking food up out of the floor. He tends to throw things a lot and we have not had to worry about anything coming out of them when they get thrown. We have put crunchies and puffs in them mostly along with some cereal or chips. They work great for them." —Brittany H.
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $5.95 (available in two color combos).
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A bug bite suction tool invented by a mom that's worth the Shark Tank hype.
This ingenious device sucks out all kinds of bug bites, instantly relieving itching and swelling, so your kids aren't left scratching.
Promising review:
"I got this just in time for a family camping trip, as my child and I are both highly allergic to mosquitoes and the bites swell up very badly. We both used this on our bites and I am shocked at the results! The bites did not swell up like they normally do, and the itching was reduced to a minimum.
I am absolutely sold and would recommend this product to anyone with bug bite issues!" —dzmom
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors).
An ingenious portable vibrating pad you can tuck in a crib mattress, bassinet, car seat, or stroller to create gentle vibrations to help your munchkin drift off just about anywhere.
No more driving desperately around the block playing Cocomelon's "Yes, Yes, Bedtime Song" on repeat to get them to sleep. By the way, it's not just for babies; adult reviewers swear by it too.Promising review:
"Must have for gassy babies or to soothe them to sleep. Don’t waste your money on a fancy baby chair the vibrates like I did. I got the Lulla-Vibe and I use it everywhere.
Our baby has gas issues & we’ve tried everything to try comfort/soothe her. I’m thinking about ordering another one for the diaper bag as it worked so well. The vibrations are strong so you can easily put it on the side of the baby’s mattress or sleeper, if you use that. We attach it to the back of our baby’s rocker and in the stroller in the back pouch. Works AMAZING!!!" —Kenneth L.
Get it from Amazon for $19.77.
A Fridababy three-step cradle cap system with 13,000 5-star (!!!) reviews for any parent looking for an all-in-one remedy.
Just use the foam sponge to lather up the baby's head, then loosen the flakes by massaging with the gentle-bristle brush and finally lift flakes oh-so-gently with the fine-tooth comb.
Promising review:
"A must-have for newborns. My 6-week-old had bad cradle cap and this brush worked miracles.
I wish I had it from birth. We have continued to use this brush even though the cradle cap has gone and it does wonders on the scalp and keeping the hair looking healthy. Highly highly recommend. Plus, my baby enjoys the gentle scalp massage from the soft bristles." —LM01
Get it from Amazon for $14.88.
A viral TikTok toothbrush holder and dispenser.
You'll regret not having bought sooner because it'll not only free up precious counter space but also keep your bathroom free of child-induced toothpaste messes. This bad boy includes a toothpaste dispenser (that'll squeeze out every last ounce!), four cups and holders and a place to store your toothbrushes.Promising review:
"To All MAMAS: A TRUE MUST-HAVE from a mama who KNOWS!!!
Every household with kids should have this thing, actually EVERY HOUSEHOLD, REGARDLESS! No more finding toothpaste everywhere but down the sink drain, no more throwing half a tube away because of lost caps. Insert your favorite brand in the dispenser and voilà! Simply press your brush against lever and a perfectly portioned dollop every time. When it’s time to rinse, grab one of the four cups that are hidden in the top and bottom of this little masterpiece. Rinse your brush, open the storage compartment, hang brush, and shut lid! Bristles are covered and protected from the wide array of germs that like to inhabit bathrooms." —Jen
Get it from Amazon for $21.98 (available in three colors).
A canvas growth chart so you can keep track of your munchkin's height.
Reviewers love that it can be rolled up and stored away as a cute keepsake.
Promising review:
"This is a very cute addition to our playroom! Looks nice and she loves measuring herself (daily)." —Truth
Promising review:
"The designs on this are adorable and look great in my toddler's room.
It's soooo tall, too. You'll be able to measure even your giant kids before they go off to college. It rolls up nice and small so it will be easy to store
and take out when they are too big for the cutesy designs but you still want to torture them with your parental nostalgia." —Justina Schneeweis
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in two colors).
An anti-nail-biting pen.
It tastes so awful it'll basically make your kiddos want to gag at the very thought of biting their nails or sucking their thumb ever again. (Which is exactly the point). Plus, it has anti-inflammatory ingredients like organic aloe leaf juice and organic eucalyptus leaf to soothe sore fingers.Promising review:
"I love this stuff!! It’s taste horrible, which was great to help stop my 4-year-old from biting her nails.
In about three days she completely stopped now and her nails have grown.." —Denise Batista
Promising review:
"OMG it works!! My 3.5-year-old was a constant thumb sucker. Four days and she hasn't put her thumb in her mouth!!
It's the worst taste ever but it works. We tell her we are painting her nails. We put it on during the day and at night. Best product around." —Natalie Plaza
Get it from Amazon for $16.95
.
A waterproof potty-training watch that exists for the sole purpose of reminding toddlers or preschoolers to use the toilet regularly.
Before you know it, they'll be excitedly yelling “potty time" when the alarm goes off. What a time to be alive! You can preset intervals of 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, two hours and three hours. The watch has an inbuilt proximity sensor and only sounds alerts when it is worn so no need to turn it off at night. How smart is that?Promising review:
"Obsessed!! My 4-year-old has been potty-trained for well over a year. Around the time the pandemic started, she started having accidents.
It got to the point of needing new underwear two to four times almost every day. Since getting this watch almost a week ago, the accidents have completely stopped!
She’s worried we’ll return it if it doesn’t work so she both goes when the timer goes off (every two hours for us) as well as when she feels the urge. We keep it on vibrate so there’s no issue in school.
And we purposely set it for a time frame that it never goes off during circle time or story time so she never has a reason to ignore it. Best $20 I’ve ever spent. Worth every penny! Hope the results last." —NJ Mom
Promising review:
"We were having the HARDEST time with potty training. After this purchase my L.O. loves when the music goes off and asks, 'Mom, what time is it?' Every time it goes off. Wish we would have purchased sooner!" — Womanonamission
Get it from Amazon for $24.45.
A child-safe wooden knife for sous chefs who loves being mommy and daddy's helpers in the kitchen.
This tool will keep their little fingers protected as they learn all about cooking. JUstenbois is a Canadian small business specializing in eco-friendly and zero-waste tableware made from maple wood for babies, children and adults.Promising review:
"A really beautiful object and very well-made. My 2-year-old loves chopping her own apples and fruit and helping me in the kitchen. I love this wooden knife. I'm so glad I bought it." —Juliana Pivato
Get it from JUstenbois on Etsy for $16.73 .