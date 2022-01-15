A set of ingenious magnetic locks that don't require screwing into your cabinets.

These install in seconds with tape to keep your curious tot from breaking into drawers. Bonus: They're hidden inside so they aren't eyesores. The set comes with 12 locks (with strong 3M double-sided tape on the back) and two keys."These are awesome! I spent hours with a drill and screwdriver installing push-down locks on cupboards five years ago. I now have another crawling baby and those ones are all broken.My older kids think the magnet key is super fun. Baby stays out of the chemicals and I put one on the trash door so the dog stays out of the trash so everyone gets to live longer. Win-win.