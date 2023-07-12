ShoppingPrime Day 2023

Make Prime Day Count — Get These 37 Useful Products On Sale Now So You Don’t Pay Full Price Later

Yes, they actually work the way they say they will. I’d call that worth the money, and they’re on sale.
Taylor Steele, Courtney Lynch

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed
The ICONIC ChomChom pet hair roller for 37% off
My colleague Jenae Sitzes is a big fan of the ChomChom: "The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds."

Price:$19.99 (originally $31.95)
2
amazon.com
A pair of high-waisted The Gym People biking shorts for up to 34% off
Promising review: "These were exactly what I wanted. They have a pocket for my phone and they are well-made. The material doesn’t ride up when walking or working out like some cheaper material does." —tina hoye

Price:$15.19+ (originally $18.99+; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and in 24 colors/patterns)
3
amazon.com
A pair of water- and sweat-proof Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off
Promising review: "I tell you what, after purchasing these for 20 bucks I'll never in my life again purchase name brand buds. I just purchased ones for $100+ dollars and these for 20 dollars hit harder and sound just as good if not better. These have more bass for sure and I love it for those old school RnB tracks 👌 If anyone is still on fence, buy these tozo ones before wasting your money on name brand. You won't be disappointed, I promise or I'll refund you that 20 bucks. Music sounds like you're in the studio with artists." —Jason Voorhees

Price:$18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)
4
amazon.com
An Alexa-compatible iRobot Roomba for 45% off
Promising review: "This is a great little vacuum. It cleans really well, and the battery goes for a couple of hours. It always docks itself easily when done and never misses a spot in my 1100 sq ft condo. It will go over rugs easily and fits under everything with no problem. I have two Maine Coons, and it does a great job of cleaning up their hair and any litter tracking. The drawer needs to be emptied every couple of days, but it's not a big deal for me. I have tile floors and carpet in the bedrooms. It cleans both well. It even cleans the litter mat in from of the litter box. This was well worth the money." —Renee

Price:$164.99 (originally $299.99)
5
Amazon
An at-home IPL laser hair removal tool for up to 62% off
The IPL hair remover features an Auto Mode (continuous flash) for bikini lines, upper lip, chin, face, and Manual Mode (single flash) for the back, arms, and legs.

Promising reviews: "Don't expect instant results... But after about a month of regular use I see a clear difference. For fun, I only flashed my left leg, after a month you can see the results in the pic.Much less hair on my left leg. My under arms are a little slower going. My face showed results pretty quickly." —Jenni "I was so excited when I saw that at-home laser hair removal was available. I have gotten hair removal at a salon, which I loved, but it is expensive. I have been using this for about six weeks, two times per week for the most part, and at first I didn't think it was making a difference but now I am noticing that my hair is getting thinner in the areas I have been treating. I will continue to use it and hopefully it will continue to get better results. The cooling option is nice and I really love the continuous mode option." —Frenzy

Price:$75+ (originally $199.99; available in two colors)
6
amazon.com
A sleek Kindle Paperwhite for up to 36% off
Promising review: "After buying my Kindle, I read 18 books in one month (most 500–800 pages each). It is convenient, easy to use, and the battery can last up to a few weeks depending on how much you're using it. I absolutely love my Kindle and consider it to be one of my best purchases because it significantly increased my reading. I love that I can read in bed with the lights off, making my Kindle dim enough that it won't bother my husband while he's trying to sleep." —Taylor Rose

Price:$89.99+ (originally $139.99+; available in two sizes and three colors)You can also get 35% off the newest version of the basic Kindle — it's the lightest and most compact one — for $64.99+ (originally $99.99+). You can shop all the Kindles on sale (up to 38% off!) here.
7
amazon.com
A super compact Sony Bluetooth speaker for 42% off
Promising review: "First off, I really don’t write reviews anymore because I don’t have the time, but I have got to write one for this little speaker. I bought this to take to the beach and clip to my chair. It’s the Perfect size. It charges quickly and is very durable. I sat it on the balcony of our beach house and on two separate occasions it was knocked off. Even after hitting the ground on the driveway it continues to work perfectly! I love this little speaker and would give it 10 stars if I could. I highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$34.99 (originally $59.99; available in five colors)
8
amazon.com
A Revlon hair dryer and and hot air brush for up to 52% off
Promising review: "I've been struggling with my hair for a few years. My hair texture isn't the same due to aging and having kids. My old blow dryer just seemed to turn my hair into a lions mane and I would have flyaway all over my head. This blow-drying brush does it all. It smooths my hair and tames it. My hair finally looks like it did once again. And it's so easy to use, easier on the wrist, not heavy, and settings are great too! It's so nice to only have to use this tool instead of a blow dryer and a round brush!" —Ann

Price:$33.60+ (originally $69.99; available in two colors)
9
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" for 36% off
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.

Here's what writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."

Promising review: ""I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.

Price:$6.43 for two (originally $9.99)
10
amazon.com
A quiet Levoit air purifier for 32% off
Promising review: "I have really bad allergies and this has helped so much in our bedroom. It has three different levels, and even at the highest level it’s not overly noisy or noticeable. Not even a month into have the purifier, the air quality in our bedroom is so much better (as we have a blooming tree right outside our bedroom window). I definitely recommend this product, as I will be purchasing one for every bedroom in our home along with the living area." —Brittany Sharp

Price:$60.79 (originally $89.99)
11
amazon.com
An Alexa-compatible Fire TV Stick for 54% off
Promising review: "I cant believe it took me this long to get one of these. It makes watching TV so much more enjoyable. It is easy to use and doesn't take long to install. Lots of free channels and some subscriptions if you want them. It lets you choose which apps to download and you can connect any current apps you subscribe to. All you have to do is download the apps and log in while on the fire stick. I should have done this sooner." —Kennedy

Price:$22.99 (originally $49.99)
12
amazon.com
A powerful yet gentle Waterpik flosser for 50% off
Promising review: "It amazes me how I can brush my teeth very thoroughly and still remove food debris using the Waterpik. My gums are no longer super sensitive because they are not being sliced up by dental floss and plastic picks. It’s not especially portable and I don’t take it with me on vacation but I use it every day at home. Wish I had gotten one years ago!" —OfTheWoods

Price:$49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)
13
amazon.com
An efficient Shark Navigator lift-away vacuum for 32% off
And, as its name suggests, its pod can be lifted away so you can clean down low or up high!Promising review: "My previous vacuum broke and didn't work well anyway. This one has great suction. Flexible for many uses: I vacuum my couch because its texture catches dust, crumbs, hair, etc., and it worked very well for that. I'm glad I bought it." —NRP

Price:$149.99 (originally $219.99)
14
amazon.com
A pack of 10 DEET-free mosquito-repellant bracelets for 20% off
Promising review: "I walk a lot at night and these bracelets are keeping the mosquitoes at bay! Good product, and it does perform well in bug central Florida." —C. Cole

Price:$7.99 (originally $9.99)
15
amazon.com
A self-cleaning countertop ice maker for up to 20% off
Promising review: "I bought this because I am pregnant and have been having intense cravings for ice. I do not have an ice maker in my apartment freezer and the ice tray I own makes the ice too thick to chew safely, takes way too long in between batches, and the ice will taste plasticky/funky depending on what’s in my freezer. This machine pops bad boys out so quick" —A. Evans

Price:$87.99+ (originally $109.99+; available in 15 colors/styles)
16
amazon.com
A sleek and slim 13-inch MacBook Air for 25% off
Promising review: "I’ve had PCs my whole life. I thought I’d have a hard time adjusting but I didn’t at all. I love how it connects across all my devices, iPhone. Apple Watch, and the MacBook. I’m hooked!" —Gevry

Price:$749.99 (originally $999.99; available in three colors)
17
Tushy
A Tushy bidet attachment for 30% off
One BuzzFeed Shopping editor raves: "This is the bidet I use and 100% recommend to my friends, family, and to you, dear reader. Installation was pretty simple; from start to poop it took about 15 minutes. The sensation is...interesting...to say the least but you definitely get used to it. In fact, I recently moved apartments and it's taken me awhile to hook up the bidet (I'm a procrastinator, OK?!). Oh how I've missed my bidet during this time (and I'm sure my butt feels the same way). But seriously, I cannot stress how life-changing getting a bidetis."

Price:$48.30 (originally $69; available in two colors)
18
amazon.com
A 9-in-1 instant pot for 46% off
Promising review: "I never ever thought I'd say this, but I actually look forward to cooking now. I can't believe how perfectly tender meat and potatoes turn out with my Instant Pot. I'm going grocery shopping more often now — when it used to be a dreaded chore — because I can't wait to try a new recipe, as there are so many good ones on YouTube. The most work my lazy butt has had to endure is sauteing, but it works out because that's when I do my veggie or potato prepping. Then once it's in the pot I just let it do it's thing and every time I'm amazed how dang delicious and perfect it turns out. The hardest part is letting the food cool down before I eat it, and let me tell you, I used to hate my own cooking. I'm only mad I waited so long to buy one because I already have a crockpot, rice cooker, wok, food processor etc and didn't want to spend any more money trying to inspire myself to cook. If you're a lazy, tired and/or super busy person like me I highly recommend this thing because it doesn't take long to cook a tasty meal and it sure beats spending tons of money on delivery. I love this thing!! Just make sure you read the directions for safety and clean the seal ring so it doesn't retain the scent of your food." —Sara M

Price:$69.99 (originally $129.99)
19
amazon.com
A 10.25-inch Lodge cast-iron skillet for 42% off
Cast-iron skillets may seem intimidating to first-time users, so check out our explainer on how to care for a cast iron before you buy to figure out whether it's the right cookware for you.

Promising review: "If you want to sear and brown meat, fish, etc., there's nothing better than a cast-iron skillet. This Lodge skillet was pre-seasoned, which takes a lot of work out of using it the first time. I don't believe there's a better production cast-iron skillet in the USA (maybe the world?) than the ones made by Lodge. You will be able to pass this baby along for several generations!" —Thomper

Price: $19.90 (originally $34.25)And! Don't forget to check out our picks for the best cast-iron skillets.
20
amazon.com
A super compact portable phone charger for up to 30% off
Promising review: "I recently purchased this charger, and I must say, it has been a complete game-changer for my on-the-go charging needs. This sleek and compact device has quickly become an essential item in my everyday life. This charger boasts an impressive battery capacity that can keep my devices powered up for hours on end. Whether I’m on a long flight, a road trip, or simply running errands, I never have to worry about my phone or tablet running out of juice." —John

Price:$20.99+ (originally $29.99+; available in six colors)
21
instagram.com
A cult-favorite black liquid eyeliner from Stila for 20% off
When applying, use the tip of the pen to create a thin line. For a bold, thicker line, apply with slightly more pressure.

Promising review: "Sheer perfection. Super easy to apply. I was never good with these type of eyeliners, but after reviewing this product I figured I will give it a try...and OMG...best eyeliner I ever owned. It goes on smooth with a sharp line, no messing up. From the first time I applied it I couldn't believe how well it worked. Cat-eye done in a second or two...No need to re-apply or fixing it later as it stays on nicely all day. I use it with the little black palette from Lorac, which came with primer, and I am not sure if that helps but I put my eye shadow on, then eyeliner and I am good to go. It stays put ALL DAY, just as the name promises. And as other reviewers mentioned, using this product you will be a pro in applying eyeliner in no time. That's how nicely it goes on. I can't say enough good things about it! I purchased one for my daughter and for my mom. They both love it. This will be my one and only eyeliner of choice. Thanks Stila for making a GREAT product...well worth the money! You just gained another loyal customer." —BeataR.

Price:$12 (originally $24)
22
amazon.com
A Walking Pad under-desk treadmill for 20% off *plus* an extra $40 off
Remember to clip the coupon before checkout. I bought this last year (for full price, alas), and I love it — was so easy to set up, and it's surprisingly quiet! Promising review: "I am so happy with the size and how it folds up to be stored away. I’ve got limited space to store a treadmill, and this fits perfectly under my standing desk. I’ve been using it for the last week, and I’m so happy. I hit 20,000 steps today. It was easy for me to unbox and setup. Follow the picture instructions and when you set it up for the first time, make sure you have your gym shoes on. I did the setup with sandals and had to hop off because I lost my footing. After that hiccup, it was super easy to set up and get to walking. I’ve been doing 2 hours a day, and today I did a little over 2.5 and hit 20,000 steps. It’s been years! Ever since covid and working from home, it’s been hard for me to get the energy to work out. It took me a couple of days to get used to working with it. But I love that I can do it while working and still be able to relax after work. Make sure to buy an ankle strap if you are using the Apple Watch. It makes it automatic and easy to track steps. This machine had me dripping in sweat; I highly recommend it to anyone looking to start moving." —Amazon Customer

Price:$359.99 (originally $499.99)
23
amazon.com
An Alexa-compatible Echo Dot with LED clock for 50% off
Promising review: "I'm a fan of Echo devices; I have them in many rooms in two homes. This one I have on my bedside table. The time is easily visible but not so bright it distracts from sleeping. I listen to podcasts when I go to sleep and it's so nice to just say: 'Alexa, play ____ ____ podcast for 20 minutes.' And she does it." —Carolyn O. Thurston

Price:$29.99 (originally $59.99; available in two colors)
24
Amazon
An eight-ounce jars of Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream for 20% off
Caffeine has a number of skincare benefits, including brightening and temporarily reducing the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite, if that's something you're looking to do! You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic.

Promising review: "OBSESSED. I can't say enough great things about this lotion. Don't hesitate, just buy" —Summer

Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I have been using this for maybe three days now, and putting it on in the morning and evening are the best parts of my day. The description of the scent as "pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla" does not even begin to describe the incredibly decadent smell of this cream on my skin. My skin feels like velvet and I saw improvements in the texture after the first application. I will use it for the rest of my life. Do not ever discontinue this! I did not expect to be so amazed my this cream, but it is life-changing. Buy it! You won't regret it." —Michelle Brown

Price$35.20 (originally $44).And if (when) you do fall in love with the scent, they make tons of other products, including a fragrance!
25
amazon.com
A no-touch thermometer for 71% off
Promising review: "One of the standout features of this thermometer is its "no-touch" functionality. You simply point it towards the forehead, press the button, and voila! It quickly and accurately measures the temperature without any physical contact. This is especially convenient when you have a fussy child who doesn't like traditional thermometers." —Simplylovelyhome


Price:$15.99 (originally $54.99)
26
amazon.com
29% off a gorgeous Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set
Promising review: "My cream set arrived over the weekend and I’ve had a chance to cook a few meals already. I am quite honestly stunned — I didn’t know cookware could be so delightful to use (and look at!!). The nonstick aspect is second to none which obviously makes cooking easier (and healthier since I use less oil than I otherwise would) but it also translates to the easiest cleaning ever. A splash of soap, water, and a sponge and it is ready to go for the next meal. I add about a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan prior to turning on the heat and the cookware seems to reach ideal cooking temps within a minute or two at low/medium heat settings. My favorite thing so far is the Dutch Oven because I’ve been able to bake bread at 450* in the oven and it turned out beautifully. 10/10 would recommend - already consider this to be a staple in our household!" —Matthew B

Price:$316 (originally $395; available in six colors)
27
amazon.com
A pair of compact security cameras for 48% off
Promising review: "Works well. It fits anywhere as the size is small. The camera watches our house, our pet, and is good to have when not home to keep an eye on security, weather, and pet. You can look at the live feed from your iPhone and keep watch. A very secure feeling to know you can keep a watch over you interior home or pet when away. I highly recommend to use with iPhone or Echo/Alexa. I recommend to all." —Lois

Price:$33.99 (originally $64.99; available in two colors)
28
amazon.com
An automatic cat feeder for up to 41% off
It plugs into the wall, but it also accepts batteries in case of power outages. Also, you can record a 10-second clip of your voice saying something like, "Maggie! It's time to eat!" so they get a consistent verbal cue that they recognize.Promising review: "We held off for years telling ourselves our cat would eventually accept his feeding time if we were consistent in ignoring him. Well, here we are. Wish we bought this sooner; best money I've ever spent. Plus, we can more easily leave our cat for a few days without worrying as much. The battery backup is a nice feature, and it's easy to program, and once you get it set up you basically don't need to do anything except monitor the amount of remaining food. My only slight complaint is that the bowl itself is a hollow plastic, so the food hitting the bowl was actually loud enough in the other room to wake us up. So we now just have it dispense onto the mat we have." —Jen E.

Price: $53.19+ (originally $89.99; available in three colors, two sizes, and with Wi-Fi connectivity)
29
amazon.com
A leak-proof, dishwasher-safe bento lunch box for up to 32% off
Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —Sam

Price:$18.99+ (originally $27.99+; available in eight colors — and the prints version is 40% off!)
30
Amazon
35% off a 20-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance container set made of BPA-free Tritan plastic
Promising review: "These containers are great for a pantry in a kitchen. I actually ran out of containers to store everything. I would definitely buy these again. They hold a lot of baking and cooking items plus they are airtight. I love that they can stack on top of each other to save room. I bought some peel-off chalk labels to label each container. My pantry is now organized after 20 years." —P. Reid

Price:$109.99 (originally $169.99)
31
amazon.com
An XXL Philips airfryer for 49% off
Promising review: "Had this air fryer for a few months now and I am really impressed! it is really easy to use. It is well constructed, doesn't feel cheep and I am shocked as how easy it is to use and how well it works. The non-stick surfaces help significantly with cleanup. Consider your counter/storage space as this is a sizable unit. Another great product with the Phillips name on it!" —ANTHONY W.

Price:$179.99 (originally $349.99)
32
Amazon
An electric Philips Sonicare toothbrush for 45% off
You'll get: a Philips Sonicare 5300 handle, a charger, a G2 Optimal Gum Care brush head, a travel case, and two extra W DiamondClean brush heads.

Promising review: "I cannot say enough about this toothbrush. The sonic system and it’s two minute timing absolutely surpasses any other experience for brushing your teeth. I highly recommend it and I have recommended it to my friends and family. I will never use anything else!" —Victoria

Price:$59.95 (originally $109.96)
33
amazon.com
A water-resistant Apple Watch Series 8 for 30% off
Promising review: "I was hesitant at first about buying, however after I have I am great full I did. I love it! I have all the functionality of my phone on my wrist with the functions of my tablet and never have to take my phone out of my pocket to check to see who called or text. It truly is a game-changer. I love it!" —James Tuttle

Price:$279.99 (originally $399; available in two sizes and four colors)
34
amazon.com
A powerful Renpho massage gun for up to 44% off
Promising review: "This is something I didn’t even know I needed until I got it! Man, working on concrete all day for 12 hours a day is tiring on the body, let me tell ya. But you apply this gun with the heat setting and it gets all the aches. This is an investment in your body. I recommend it to anyone I work with, so if you’re doing some body-intensive work, even if it’s just mowing the grass, get this. Use this. I promise you won’t be sorry you did. Interchangeable heads, heat setting! Here’s your sign to get it. You read this much, don’t even put it in your cart, just buy now. You’re welcome!" —T2EZ Kandraw

Price:$49.99+ (originally $89.99; available in four colors)
35
Amazon
A Color Wow anti-frizz spray for 30% off
Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about this product. My hair gets so frizzy when it's humid, and living in South Florida, it's a constant problem. I bought so many products over the years, and nothing worked until Wow Dream Coat. Trust me, buy this and you will not be disappointed." —Caitlin

Price:$19.60 (originally $28)
36
amazon.com
And a heated eye massager for up to 51% off
If you have any eye problems, chat with your doctor before using this.

Promising review: "I purchased this hoping it would help my migraines and it definitely did. I wish I had taken before and after pictures because after having this massage mask for a few weeks it has also improved the dark circles under my eyes. it has two or three pre-downloaded songs that are relaxing. the remote is nice but the buttons on the mask serve as the same functions. I put this thing on and I am passed out within 10 minutes LOL highly recommend" —Sh0ppingN0w

Price: $49.39+ (originally $99.99; available in three colors)
37
amazon.com
A genius Kitsch's satin heatless curling set for 30% off
Promising review: "I was on the fence about purchasing the Kitsch. I am very pleased! I wrapped my hair at around 10PM and unwrapped it at around 8AM. My curls were so bouncy! I definitely had to wait for them to loosen up which is no big deal because they lasted all day :) it helps to add some product to your hair prior to wrapping it. I added a very small amount of hair paste to my hair and then wrapped. No heat needed! I HIGHLY recommend this product!" —Karisma

Price:$11.19 (originally $15.98; available in two colors at this price)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

34% off the Samsung Frame TV — making it the cheapest it's ever been! I

We Found The 10 Best Deals To Check Out Before Prime Day Comes To An End

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE