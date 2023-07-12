Make Prime Day Count — Get These 37 Useful Products On Sale Now So You Don’t Pay Full Price Later

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed
The ICONIC ChomChom pet hair roller for 37% off
2
A pair of high-waisted The Gym People biking shorts for up to 34% off
3
A pair of water- and sweat-proof Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off
Advertisement
4
An Alexa-compatible iRobot Roomba for 45% off
5
Amazon
An at-home IPL laser hair removal tool for up to 62% off
6
A sleek Kindle Paperwhite for up to 36% off
Advertisement
7
A super compact Sony Bluetooth speaker for 42% off
8
A Revlon hair dryer and and hot air brush for up to 52% off
9
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" for 36% off
Advertisement
10
A quiet Levoit air purifier for 32% off
11
An Alexa-compatible Fire TV Stick for 54% off
12
A powerful yet gentle Waterpik flosser for 50% off
Advertisement
13
An efficient Shark Navigator lift-away vacuum for 32% off
14
A pack of 10 DEET-free mosquito-repellant bracelets for 20% off
15
A self-cleaning countertop ice maker for up to 20% off
Advertisement
16
A sleek and slim 13-inch MacBook Air for 25% off
17
Tushy
A Tushy bidet attachment for 30% off
18
A 9-in-1 instant pot for 46% off
Advertisement
19
A 10.25-inch Lodge cast-iron skillet for 42% off
20
A super compact portable phone charger for up to 30% off
21
A cult-favorite black liquid eyeliner from Stila for 20% off
Advertisement
22
A Walking Pad under-desk treadmill for 20% off *plus* an extra $40 off
23
An Alexa-compatible Echo Dot with LED clock for 50% off
24
Amazon
An eight-ounce jars of Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream for 20% off
Advertisement
25
A no-touch thermometer for 71% off
26
29% off a gorgeous Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set
27
A pair of compact security cameras for 48% off
Advertisement
28
An automatic cat feeder for up to 41% off
29
A leak-proof, dishwasher-safe bento lunch box for up to 32% off
30
Amazon
35% off a 20-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance container set made of BPA-free Tritan plastic
Advertisement
31
An XXL Philips airfryer for 49% off
32
Amazon
An electric Philips Sonicare toothbrush for 45% off
33
A water-resistant Apple Watch Series 8 for 30% off
Advertisement
34
A powerful Renpho massage gun for up to 44% off
35
Amazon
A Color Wow anti-frizz spray for 30% off
36
And a heated eye massager for up to 51% off
Advertisement
37
A genius Kitsch's satin heatless curling set for 30% off