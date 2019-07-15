FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Taiyou Nomachi via Getty Images

There are plenty of frivolous Prime Day purchases to make, but while you’re perusing the best TV deals so far or deciding whether you really do need to buy a robot vacuum, you might want to consider some of the more useful everyday Prime Day items to grab at a discount.

Take advantage of the sale across virtually all of Amazon’s shopping categories, especially some of the pricier items you might not want to splurge on at full price. The Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier is nearly 30% off during the two-day sales event, making the normal $449 price tag a little more palatable.

Other useful items every household could benefit from include smart plug packs at over 50% off and some kitchen items to make food prep — like a 5-quart salad spinner — that much easier.