HuffPost Finds

10 Useful Prime Day Purchases For Every Household

There are a lot of deals on useful, everyday household items this Prime Day.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

There are plenty of frivolous Prime Day purchases to make, but while you’re perusing the best TV deals so far or deciding whether you really do need to buy a robot vacuum, you might want to consider some of the more useful everyday Prime Day items to grab at a discount.

Take advantage of the sale across virtually all of Amazon’s shopping categories, especially some of the pricier items you might not want to splurge on at full price. The Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier is nearly 30% off during the two-day sales event, making the normal $449 price tag a little more palatable.

Other useful items every household could benefit from include smart plug packs at over 50% off and some kitchen items to make food prep — like a 5-quart salad spinner — that much easier.

Below, some of the most useful household items to purchase on Amazon during Prime Day 2019:

1
DILISENS Smart Plug Wi-Fi Mini Sockets - 2-pack
Amazon
Whether you're just getting on the smart home bandwagon or adding to what you already have, these smart plug wi-fi mini sockets are 52% off on July 16, starting at 5:50 p.m. ET.
SHOP THE SMART PLUGS
2
Pure Enrichment PureSteam Portable Fabric Steamer
Amazon
A great addition to your home, this portable fabric steamer is an easy and great way to quickly rid yourself of wrinkled clothes. Normally $25, this Pure Enrichment PureSteam version will be 64% off starting at 3:35 a.m. on July 16, for a limited time only.
SHOP THE STEAMER HERE
3
BAYKA Food Storage Containers with Lids, 6 Pieces Set Airtight Food Containers with Chalkboard Labels
Amazon
Finally make your pantry look like something from Pinterest with these food storage containers with chalk board labels. They'll be 21% off on July 16.
SHOP THE STORAGE CONTAINERS HERE
4
Dyson Pure Cool, DP04-HEPA Air Purifier and Fan WiFi-Enabled
Amazon
This Dyson Pure Cool air purifier and fan is not cheap but grab it during this year's Prime Day event and you'll get the $449 item for 27% off.
SHOP OTHER DYSON PURIFIER & VACUUM DEALS
5
Swiffer Dusters Heavy Duty Extender Handle Starter Kit
Amazon
Grab this Swiffer Dusters starter kit for 30% during the Prime Day event and make dusting a piece of cake.
SHOP DEALS ON OTHER HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTS
6
AmazonBasics Oscillating Dual Blade Standing Pedestal Fan with Remote
Amazon
Just in time for the hot summer, grab this oscillating pedestal fan (with remote!) for 30% off the original price of $80 on July 15 only.
SHOP OTHER AMAZONBASICS DEALS
7
YouCopia Classic SpiceStack 24-Bottle Spice Organizer
Amazon
Keeping your spice cabinet tidy can make all the difference if you're short on space. Save on this YouCopia Classic SpiceStack for a limited time on July 15.
SHOP THE SPICETACK HERE
8
AmazonBasics Velvet Suit Clothes Hangers, 50-Pack
Amazon
This 50-pack of AmazonBasics velvet clothes hangers are the perfect "useful" item to grab while they're 33% off the original price of $24.
SHOP MORE AMAZONBASICS HOME DEALS
9
OVOS Salad Spinner Large 5 Quarts Fruits and Vegetables Dryer
Amazon
Do you really need a salad spinner? No, probably not, but they sure are useful to have. Grab this OVOS 5-quart salad spinner for 55% off on July 16.
SHOP THE SPINNER
10
New House Kitchen Immersion Hand Blender 2 Speed Stick Mixer
Amazon
A great addition to the kitchen arsenal, this immersion hand blender is 30% off on July 15 only.
SHOP OTHER KITCHEN DEALS

MORE PRIME DAY DEALS IN HOME, KITCHEN & MORE

