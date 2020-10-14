HuffPost Finds

Useful Prime Day Purchases Under $50 For Every Household

We found (mostly under $20!) Prime Day deals on everyday household finds you'll get a lot of use out of.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

From <a href="https://amzn.to/33ZtING" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">a cleaning gel for detailing your car</a>, to <a href="https://amzn.to/3lS2O0F" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">our favorite food storage bags</a> &mdash; we found Prime Day deals on everyday household finds you'll get a lot of use out of.
From a cleaning gel for detailing your car, to our favorite food storage bags — we found Prime Day deals on everyday household finds you'll get a lot of use out of.

With more than a million deals live worldwide, combing through all the best Prime Day 2020 deals is no easy a feat.

That’s why our shopping experts here at HuffPost Finds have been combing through Amazon’s list of Prime Day deals for several days in order to find you, our readers, the best deals you actually need to know about, from Black-owned businesses on Amazon to support on Prime Day, to small businesses you can shop on Amazon to alternative Prime Day deals that aren’t on Amazon at all.

With Prime Day and Black Friday only about five weeks apart this year, experts agree you might want to hold off on big electronics purchases like a TVs until those Black Friday sales roll around for the best bang for your bucks.

But that doesn’t mean you should skip Prime Day’s deals all together.

Instead, some of the best Prime Day deals worth your time might be on things like furniture, home decor, Halloween decorations and even smaller household finds that you’ll get a lot of use out of, like silicone food storage bags to replace plastic bags, a digital thermometer and silicone stretch lids to declutter your Tupperware drawer once and for all.

If you’re all set on big-ticket purchases but still want to browse some of Prime Day’s more affordable deals you’ll get some use out of, we’ve pulled together a list of the under $50 (but mostly under $20!) Prime Day deals we think every household could use.

Take a look below:

1
Silicone stretch lids to declutter your Tupperware drawer
Amazon
A best-seller with HuffPost readers in September, these silicone stretch lids are now on sale this Prime Day. They'll eliminate the needs for Tupperware lids, and ditch your dependence on aluminum foil and plastic wrap. One lid can replace a handful of missing Tupperware lids. This set of 16 stretch lids comes with seven different sizes, some big enough to fit over your largest stock pot, and some small enough to fit on a coke can. They're also dishwasher and freezer safe. Normally $10, get them on sale for $8 on Prime Day on Amazon.
2
A battery organizer (yes, they exist!)
Amazon
You know that junk drawer in your kitchen that's littered with loose batteries? No more. This (genius!) battery organizer will store all of those loose batteries — up to 140 of them, to be exact. Normally $24, get it on sale for $17 on Prime Day on Amazon.
3
This weird sticky gel for detailed cleaning
Amazon
This cleaning gel is marketed for car detail cleaning (air vents, console, etc.), but it can also be used around the house in hard-to-clean spaces. Use it on keyboards, in fans, on speakers and other tight corners where dust builds up. It's a top-seller for a reason. Normally $8, get it on sale for $7 on Prime Day on Amazon.
4
An over-the-sink dish-dry rack
Amazon
This over-sink dish-drying rack is a best seller for a reason. Declutter your counter space by going vertical with this genius drying rack. It includes multiple hooks for hang-drying mugs, utensils, cutting boards and more, and also includes collection holders for drying your cutlery. You've even got a designated slot to hold you dish soap and hand soaps. Just be sure to carefully measure before purchasing — this isn't expandable or adjustable. Normally $70, get it on sale for $45 on Prime Day on Amazon.
5
A digital Basal thermometer
Amazon
This digital Basal thermometer can automatically track and chart your BBT for natural family planning and ovulation. Of course, it can also be used for fever tracking. Normally $55, get it on sale for $35 on Prime Day on Amazon.
6
An extra large storage basket for toys, towels, blankets and more.
Amazon
You can't have too many storage baskets. Use this oversized woven basket to store toys, linens, blankets, towels and more. You might even use it as a laundry hamper if you don't have room for a standard one. The possibilities are endless. Normally $28, get it on sale for $22 on Prime Day on Amazon.
7
Silicone food storage bags, to ditch plastic
Amazon
Ditch plastic bags once and for all with the silicone food storage bags from Stasher. They're dishwasher, microwave, freezer and boiling-temperature safe. Right now, all Stasher bag sizes are on sale on Amazon. Normally $12, get this sandwich bag-style Stasher bag on sale for $8 on Prime Day on Amazon.
8
A way to organize your under-sink cabinet
Amazon
Why is it that everyone's under-sink cabinet looks like a disaster zone? Organize it once and for all with this expandable under-sink organizer. If your kitchen cabinets are deep enough, you could even use this to organize dry goods, canned foods and even Tupperware and food storage lids in the kitchen. Normally $25, get it on sale for $20 on Prime Day on Amazon.
9
These reusable food wraps, to ditch plastic wrap for good
Amazon
Ditch plastic wrap in favor of these reusable, eco-friendly wraps made of organic cotton and bee's wax. Use them on produce, bread, cheese and whatever else you would typically wrap up in plastic. The bee's wax creates a natural seal around the food with the heat of your skin. Just avoid using hot water on them when you rinse them so you get the longest use out of them. Normally $18, get them on sale for $14 on Prime Day on Amazon when you click the $4-off coupon code before checkout.
10
A chrome-plated dish drainer
Amazon
Every kitchen needs a useful dish drainer. This no-frills dish-drying rack includes a few places for plates, dishes and cutlery and is perfect for those who live alone or small families. Normally $30, get it on sale for $12 on Prime Day on Amazon.
11
A magnetic knife holder
Amazon
If you don't have room for a knife block, there's hope for you yet. Clean out your cutlery drawer with this magnetic knife bar holder to keep all of your essential cutlery within reach. Normally $20, get it on sale for $18 on Prime Day on Amazon.
12
A gadget to organize all of your cleaning tools
Amazon
Get those brooms, mops, rakes and other cleaning tools off your floors, out of the closets and neatly organized once and for all with this organizer. It's a two-pack that includes five slots for storing handles and six hooks — you can store one in the kitchen and another in the garage. You won't believe how you've gone this long without it. Normally $18, get it on sale for $13 on Prime Day on Amazon.
13
A "Type-A" way to keep your devices smudge-free
Amazon
The iRoller Screen Cleaner rolls away fingerprints, smudges, and smears from touch screens on your phone or tablet. It's liquid-free and can be cleaned by rinsing with water. Normally $20, get it on sale for $17 on Amazon when you click the $3-off coupon code at checkout.
14
A way to organize your spice cabinet
Amazon
The Spicy Shelf spice rack is perhaps one of the most useful spice storage solutions out there. It creates two elevated rows of spice storage that sits along the perimeter of your spice cabinet, freeing up the middle area for larger pantry staples like oil, vinegar, sugar, flour, and canned goods. Normally $37, get it on sale for $20 on Prime Day on Amazon.
15
A menstrual cup for beginners
Amazon
The Intimina Lily Cup One is designed for beginners who are curious if menstrual cups really are worth the hype. Get the Lily Cup One, Lily Cup Compact and original Lily Cup on sale this Prime Day for 20% off. Even the Ziggy Cup — designed to be worn during sex — is 15% off for Prime Day. The Lily Cup One is originally $25, get it on sale for $20 on Prime Day on Amazon.
shoppableWomenStyleshoppingParents