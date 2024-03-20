ShoppingAmazonsalesSpring

22 Practical Things Worth Buying During Amazon’s Spring Sale

Amazon is throwing a huge spring sale. Snag these items at a major discount before time runs out.
By 

Shopping Writer, HuffPost

Amazon's spring sale is offering deals on the Fullstar vegetable chopper, a cordless Tineco floor washer and hand vacuum, a pair of Beckham pillows and much more.
Amazon
Spring has sprung, and to help you usher in the new season, Amazon is throwing a huge spring sale. You’ll be able to stock up on practical items for your home at some truly impressive discounts.

We’ve combed through a staggering number of deals to bring you a curated list of some of the best practical items to check out during this limited-time sale, covering everything from kitchen and cleaning goods to organization and emergency preparedness. Read on for our top picks from Amazon.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Coway Airmega air filter (38% off list price)
With endorsements from Wirecutter, Consumer Reports and Gear Patrol (along with thousands upon thousands of Amazon reviews), Coway is one of the most highly rated brands in the crowded space of air purification. The sleek purifier has a complex, three-stage filter that captures and reduces up to 99.97% of irritating particles ― including pollen, pollutants and other allergens ― along with odors and volatile organic compounds (like airborne gases from your gas stove). It’s designed to purify rooms of up to 867 square feet and has a timer feature you can set to run one, four or eight hours before it automatically shuts off.
$141.47 at Amazon (regularly $229.99)
2
Amazon
A portable charger for iPhones with USB-C connection (50% off list price)
This highly rated iWalk power bank will have your back when you need it. It's small enough to keep in a purse or backpack without adding extra weight, and it can even fit in your pocket. It works with iPhone models 6 to 15, and it features a digital display so you can keep tabs on how much power it has left. It's available in multiple colors.
$13.49 at Amazon (regularly $27-$30)
3
Amazon
A suction tool to help with bug bites (15% off list price)
This bug bite tool helps ease itchy bites and painful stings by using suction to pull out leftover saliva and venom from the skin. It's designed to help with mosquito bites, bee and wasp stings and more. Reviewers call it the best $10 they've ever spent.
$8.46 at Amazon (originally $9.95+)
4
Amazon
A bestselling Levoit HEPA air purifier (15% off list price)
This fan-favorite purifier is designed with a high-torque motor and promises to quietly remove airborne particles up to a size of 0.3 microns, including dust, pollen and dander from pets. Plus, you can control it from anywhere since it's Wi-Fi enabled.
$84.96 at Amazon (regularly $100)
5
Amazon
A bestselling vegetable chopper and spiralizer (31% off list price)
This vegetable chopper is a reviewer favorite for its ability to slice and dice fruits and veggies by simply opening and closing its lid, making it easier and less time-consuming to prepare food. Plus, its design lets you cut food directly into its storage container, so you won't have to transfer your goods to separate bins or deal with cleaning a cutting board. This version also includes spiralizer blades, a julienne cutter and a ribbon cutter. It's dishwasher-safe, BPA-free and promises to be rust-resistant.
$23.99 at Amazon (regularly $30-$35)
6
Amazon
A Keurig smart coffee maker (35% off list price)
This premium Keurig single-serve coffee maker makes quick, delicious coffee customized to how you like it, and it's at its lowest price of the year. You get to choose among five strengths, six temperatures (plus a brew-over-ice setting that minimizes dilution) and five cup sizes for a perfect cup of joe. It's designed to provide even more flavor and aroma than its other models and even lets you schedule brewing times in advance, from anywhere. That's more time to devote to your tasks and hobbies and less time stressing about your morning coffee routine (or a caffeine headache). Reviewers call it "worth every penny."
$129.99 at Amazon (regularly $200)
7
Amazon
The Bissell Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner (21% off list price)
If you're one of the many people who've had this Little Green cleaner on your wishlist, now's the time to grab it. It's a no-brainer for anyone with a couch or carpet: It literally sucks out messes, grime and stains (including puke and pee for those with pets or kids) using powerful suction. It's lightweight and portable, so you can carry it up and down stairs and even to your car to clean that backseat that hasn't been wiped down in too long.

This version includes specialized tough stain and spraying crevice tools for extra-effective deep cleaning, and it also comes with a trial-size bottle of Bissell's cleaning solution.
$98 at Amazon (regularly $125)
8
Amazon
The Waterpik Aquarius flosser (42% off list price)
This reviewer-favorite dental flosser uses water to clean between the crooks and crevices in your teeth while stimulating your gums; it's particularly helpful for folks who may have trouble maneuvering regular dental floss due to arthritis or mobility issues. Plus, it reportedly works better than dental floss: According to Waterpik, the water flosser is 50% more effective than floss and removes a staggering 99.9% of plaque.

It's also super easy to use. Just fill the back reservoir with water and you can begin flossing.
$57.99 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)
9
Amazon
A popular, convenient electric lighter (65% off list price)
This handy little rechargeable electric lighter is ideal for anyone who loves candles and incense or who otherwise goes through disposable lighters and matches quickly. It's intuitive to use and easy to charge, so it'll serve you well for a long time to come. Plus, it's wind- and splash-proof so it can keep up with indoor or outdoor activities. It comes in multiple colors so you can match it to your personality.
$5.94 at Amazon (regularly $8.99)
10
Amazon
A pair of popular Beckham pillows (20% off list price)
These pillows, with more than 158,000 5-star ratings, are filled with a soft down alternative that helps them keep their plush shape, which makes them a great pick for back, stomach and side sleepers alike. Hot sleepers will appreciate the pillows’ cooling fiber and breathable cotton cover with a luxe 400-thread count. Plus, reviewers are obsessed with them, with some writing they’d been on a years-long hunt for the perfect pillow and the search led them here.
$47.99 with coupon at Amazon (regularly $59.99)
11
Amazon
A bestselling Instant Pot air fryer with 10-quart capacity (33% off)
With over 50,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, this bestselling appliance can air fry, bake, broil, roast and dehydrate while using 95% less oil than typical deep frying methods. It heats quickly, requiring little to no preheating time, and is made with stainless steel to help ensure even cooking. Plus, it has a plethora of safety features, including overheat protection and an auto-off function so you can cook with confidence.
$99.95 at Amazon (regularly $150)
12
Amazon
A 10-pack of Swedish dishcloths (24% off list price)
These Swedish dishcloths are a beloved eco-conscious alternative to paper towels and are made from super-absorbent cellulose and cotton material that becomes soft to the touch when wet but are gritty enough for scouring when dry. These reusable and biodegradable cloths are completely machine-washable and are great for drying dishes and cleaning countertops and more, since they are compatible with virtually any surface.
$17.24 at Amazon (originally $22.79)
13
Amazon
A handy Roomba 692 robot vacuum (37% off list price)
If you're looking for an affordable robot vacuum that'll get the job done, this Roomba model is a great choice. It has versatile brushes that pick up everything from dirt and dust to pet hair (including on carpet), and can detect which areas in your home are particularly dirty, like a high-traffic entryway, so it can clean them more thoroughly. Plus, it can connect to your Alexa or Google Assistant device. When its 90-minute runtime is up, it automatically docks itself to recharge. Easy.
$169.99 at Amazon (regularly $269)
14
Amazon
A dog seat cover for your car (43% off list price)
This dog seat cover will protect your car from your pup’s ever-shedding fur, their scratching nails, drool and more. It’s lightly padded so it’ll be comfy for your pet, and it sports seat anchors and buckles to make it extra secure. It’s designed to fit most cars, and a larger size is also available for bigger SUVs and trucks.
$12.99 at Amazon (regularly $23)
15
Amazon
A wet-dry cordless Tineco floor washer and hand vac (30% off list price)
Reviewers say that this lightweight Tineco model, which functions as a cordless vacuum and mop, is well worth the hype. It tackles messes on wet or dry floors while a sensor indicates when your floor is actually clean by turning from red to blue.

It can even detach to work as a handheld vacuum so you can clean anything from your bookshelf to your keyboard. Its pet hair strainer will help suck up any of your pet's shedding, and, because of its self-cleaning function, you won't have to touch your pet's hair at all: It flushes dirt, hair and debris from the brush with a press of a button. It also comes with attachments so you can more effectively clean corners, stairs, car interiors and more.
$314.90 at Amazon (regularly $450)
16
Amazon
An under-desk treadmill (33% off list price)
This smooth treadmill can support walking or jogging at speeds from 0.6 to 4 miles per hour for folks up to 265 pounds, and it's on sale for the lowest price this year. It's designed to be portable, with two front wheels, and promises to comfortably reduce impact on your joints thanks to its multiple silicone shock absorbers, anti-slip belts and rubber pads.

For anyone worried about fitting a treadmill into your small space, this one has the key — it measures 50 inches long and 4.9 inches high, making it compact enough to fit underneath many beds and even some couches to help save space when it's not in use. Plus, it comes with a remote control for easy use and an LED display that shows your time, steps, speed, distance and calories burned. As one reviewer writes, it's an incredibly impressive treadmill for the price and a steal with its added discount.
$199.99 at Amazon (regularly $299)
17
Amazon
A sleek, spinning utensil caddy (26% off list price)
Streamline your kitchen cookware with this metal, rotating utensil caddy. It has an inner removable divider and a foam base that stays steady on most surfaces.
$20.75 at Amazon (regularly $27.25)
18
Amazon
A hardworking Dyson V8 cordless vacuum (25% off list price)
This Dyson vacuum is (blissfully) cordless, so it won't get tangled up in your other cords and can go anywhere that needs cleaning, outlets be damned. In fact, it's light enough to hold it overhead to clean high-up places — or you can even use it as a small handheld vacuum with just a click. Even more impressive? It's designed with a filtration system that'll capture pet dander and fine dust, so it'll leave your air cleaner than you found it.
$349.99 at Amazon (originally $469.99)
19
Amazon
A TP-Link system to bolster your Wi-Fi (36% off list price)
This game-changing Wi-Fi system is designed to rid your home of the dreaded "dead zones" that so many of us live with — like when you're trying to scroll through Instagram in bed or catch up on emails on your couch but the Wi-Fi signal is so poor that nothing loads.

This promises to provide better coverage than traditional Wi-Fi routers thanks to its three units that work together to create a "mesh" network to cover homes up to 5,500 square feet (for even larger homes, you can purchase an add-on unit). It operates on a single password-protected Wi-Fi network that can accommodate up to 100 devices.

An extra perk? It includes free anti-virus software, optional parental controls and QoS.
$122.99 at Amazon (originally $170)
20
Amazon
A Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station (25% off list price)
Weighing only 6.6 pounds, this versatile power source is impressively lightweight while supplying a handy 240Wh lithium-ion battery pack. It'll provide power backup for you to charge phones and laptops and use necessities like lights or portable fans should a power outage occur during a storm or other emergency.
$179 at Amazon (regularly $220-$240)
21
Amazon
And a set of clip hangers for pants (24% off list price)
Don't forget about your bottoms. This set of 10 mixed-material pant hangers also have a 360-degree swivel head and will keep your slacks, jeans and skirts hanging straight without taking too much space in the closet. They're also great for hanging towels or pillow cases if you have limited linen closet space.
$17 at Amazon (regularly $22)
22
A bestselling pillow protector two-pack (30% off list price)
This bestselling pillow protector set has over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Its knitted jersey material is so soft and comfortable that Amazon reviewers say they forget the protectors are even on their pillows. A TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) coating covers all sides of the pillow protector to ensure they’re completely waterproof, while their double-hemmed stitching and zip-closure seal off allergens and bugs. Plus, they’re available in a range of neutral and bold colors to keep this bedding addition feeling fun and not simply utilitarian.
$9.98 at Amazon (originally $14+)
