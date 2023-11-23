47 Extremely Useful Things To Buy From Amazon’s Early Black Friday Sale

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of the new Beats Studio Pro headphones (51% off list price)
This is the best price they've ever gone for! With noise-cancelling, personalized spacial audio and up to 40 hours of battery life, you'll be able to enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours. They're available in four colors.
Promising review:
"My hair is on the "bigger" side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on
. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier.
Even in a crowded room, nouse just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors.
" — Shanae
The newest third generation AirPods for $30 off (17% off list price)
It's tied for the lowest price they've been thus far. They have wireless charging, spacial audio and a whopping 30 hours of battery life.
Promising review: "
I had my last pair of AirPods, for three years. I ordered these because my other one were acting up, and the quality and noise cancellation on these are amazing! They are super comfy, and I’m happy with them!" — Stephanie Davis
A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds (53% off list price)
The sound quality is surprisingly good given the earbuds' under-$25 price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case). They're available in five colors.
Promising review:
"These headphones were a home run
. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs
(which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had
." — Synee
The Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence (44% off list price)
This lightweight but super hydrating face serum is made to work on all skin types, including sensitive skin. It addresses acne scars, dark spots and fine lines.
Promising review
: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." — Shelby
The Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer (21% off list price)
This gel cream helps lock in moisture to plump and hydrate skin.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence
has dried on your face.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer
in action. Promising review:
"I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement!
My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone) and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5-10 min the product fully absorbs and you’re all set!
I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid
." — May
A yuzu-scented hand soap with a pump that forms a flower in your palm (20% off list price)
Guests will be absolutely delighted to wash up before dinner at your house.
BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord says:
"I've been using this soap, and not only is it super hydrating for my hands, the yuzu scent is just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap. The best part is that the bottle is totally reusable; you buy the dispenser once, and then you can get refills of the foaming soap
for $9.31
from then on out." Read more of her yuzu-scented hand soap review
(it's #32).Promising review
: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and did an impulse buy and I love it. You do have to give it a few pumps at the beginning of the first use to get the soap up. But it does make a cute little flower on your hand.
Super cute and I love the fact that you can get refills so it's not a one use kind of deal." — Christina Hansen
A neck and back massager (47% off list price)
It has eight rotating kneading rollers and three different speed settings so you're in total control of intensity. It also has a soothing heat function for added relaxation.
Promising review
: "Working at my desk, my neck and shoulders do become painful. I use this beauty on my lunch break and it gets me to the end of the day, relieving any pain or tight muscles.
I do enjoy the heat mechanism at times. I understand why they say only use it for 15 minutes at a time because it does deliver a deep massage. I do enjoy the controls it has you can change the rotation and the depth of the massage, and use with or without heat. This is definitely a five star item and I will be buying it again! If not for me for someone else." — LindaAmazon Customer
A Mr. Coffee espresso and cappuccino machine (36% off list price)
It even has a milk frother built right into the machine.
Promising review:
"This is my go to. Haven’t bought coffee from a store unless I’m on the road. Makes a good cappuccino. Control how frothy you want it. Good extraction and good cream. Especially once you figure out your own method. I grind my own beans and works really well with this machine. Pretty consistent result." — IronOne
A Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 latte, iced and hot coffee Maker (20% off list price)
It also comes with a milk frother! Be sure to clip the coupon to get the full deal price.
This coffee machine is sitting on my kitchen counter! I use it all the time and LOVE that it comes with an iced coffee cup so I'm not forced into doing math to figure out if a cup I have in my kitchen cabinet will house all my delicious iced coffee.
A three-tier spice shelf (80% off list price)
Promising review:
"My spice cabinet is lovely😍. I can easily identify everything. I previously used lazy Susans but these are superior." — Sharon jackson
A box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux (40% off list price)
It uses coconut and sage oil to make it gentler for sensitive teeth.
Promising review:
"I was a little skeptical of these since it was an IG ad that I saw but wow....these are AMAZING! They really do a great job of whitening (you see IMMEDIATE results) and they do not make your teeth sensitive AT ALL. Within a week, my teeth were significantly whiter!" — Amazon Customer
A Wi-Fi–connected Roomba (42% off list price)
It can work on multiple floor surfaces like hard wood and carpet, and runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging. Check out more Roomba deals
.Promising review:
"I am not sure how I did without one before. My house is not big, so it does the whole house except for two rooms that I close off in a little over one hour. I can run it as often as I want and it goes over my throw rugs, and my rug under my dinning room table. I especially love it for my laminate and tile floors." — Cherry
A four-pack of Apple AirTags (19% off list price)
I invested in these last year during Black Friday and then was able to track my suitcase Lufthansa left in Frankfurt better than the airline!
Storytime: After traveling last summer carry-on only, and being a person who tries to carry on whenever possible, I finally bought a couple of Apple AirTags during Black Friday sales. And I am SO grateful I did. My normal carry-on bag was too big to fit the Lufthansa luggage requirements (and BOY, do they check that!), so I had to check my bags for a December 2022 trip to Vienna and back from Prague (with a layover in Frankfurt). My bag didn't make it onto the plane in Frankfurt, and once I landed in Newark, New Jersey, I pulled up the app on my phone and saw that yes, my backpack AirTag was indeed with me, but my suitcase AirTag was still in Germany. (The screen grab is from an Amazon review, but you get the gist.) The AirTag also helped me track FedEx's delivery of the suitcase to my parents' house, where I was spending the holidays immediately after my Europe trip ended. I was even able to see it on a highway less than an hour's drive from my parents' house. TL;DR: I think AirTags are very much a worthwhile investment if you travel a few times a year. And I'm not the only one who thinks so.
A Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner (28% off list price)
Promising reviews
: "I have two Australian shepherds and make extra money by dog sitting through Rover. As you can imagine, my couch takes a lot of damage. The cushions have been vomited on, puked on, stepped on with muddy paws, and licked until damp. Well, I am amazed with the Bissell Little Green!
I have no doubt that this purchase will be well worth the reasonable price for the use I’ll get out of it as a dog sitter. I had planned to use it as a spot cleaner (which I will), but after watching the dirty water come off of the 'clean' areas of the cushion? I’m considering just cleaning the whole couch!" — Ivy
"I purchased this item during Prime Day and wasn't sure how much I even would use it. It was at such a great price that I went for it, and I haven't been disappointed at all. I used it with the pet stain and odor eliminator, and it performed exactly as expected when my pet had a little accident. It removed every trace of the stain and smell! I'm a fan!
" — Amazon Customer
A quiet TheraGun deep tissue massager (33% off list price)
It's designed to help soothe your tired muscles after workout recovery. Check out more TheraGun deals
.
Promising review:
"What I love about this 4th Generation Theragun is its versatility. You can hold it any which way, to get the angle that you need. That is something I was never able to achieve with products designed by other brands.The interchangeable pieces are great for different goals in your recovery therapy. From more blunt to more concentrated and precise. The battery life is great, and by the time the battery is depleted, you will be ready to take a break from it, to let it recharge until you're ready to use it for a second of third round.Percussion is where it is.All in all, it is small, portable, lightweight, and powerful. What more can you ask for. I recommend this Theragun." — Kindle Customer
A Ninja 13-in-1 dual heat air fry countertop oven (48% off list price)
It'll also sear crisp, rapid bake, griddle, air roast, bake, broil, toast, dehydrate and reheat all in one appliance. Check out more Ninja deals
.
Promising review:
"My family uses this every day, especially the air fry function. It’s small in height but still fits a pizza and I can roast a halved spaghetti squash. We cook a lot of air fried chicken. It heats up really fast and gets pretty hot. I like that the oven turns off after cooking. An issue I had with my last toaster oven. The toast function you can tell it how many slices you have. When I toast one slice, it toasts for 2 mins and it’s perfect. My last oven was big so it took 6 mins. Definitely recommend! I love all the ninja appliances." — S Costa
Neutrogena Hydro Boost body moisturizer (53% off list price)
This packs in the moisture thanks to hyaluronic acid in a non-irritating, fragrance-free formula.
Promising review:
"I don't know what they put in this stuff but my skin is soft all day without being sticky. The lotion is thin feeling when you put it in but leaves your skin feeling smooth, soft and moisturized all day!!" — Wendy Morse
A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker (30% off list price)
It'll make rich and delicious espresso and full-size coffees at the push of a button — and save you lots of money over time. And it's surprisingly slim to save counter space.
Promising review:
"Holy great cups of coffee! Mornings are so much better since buying this machine. I bought this on a Black Friday deal to try it out and I have never been so happy to start my day! I’ve had Keurigs since they came out and was dragging my heels to buy a replacement when my last Keurig gave out. When this popped up in my deals, I figured I’d give it a shot not really knowing what I was getting myself into. Holy smokes this is a morning-changer. I don’t think I’ve ever in my life had coffee this good at home.
Let alone pre-packaged, one-serving coffee. Usually it’s fine right? Just fine - morning coffee, job done, let’s get on with the day. This machine and every pod that I’ve tried so far has made morning coffee an experience. Something to look forward to. Something to (almost) make me want to get out of a warm bed during these cold months. This is the best thing I’ve bought for myself. I’m so happy.
I have been telling everyone about it. And if you’re on the fence, I say come over to this side ... it’s delicious!!" — mazw
An easy-to-install Tushy 3.0 bidet attachment (34% off list price)
This model has warm or cool water options.
It comes with everything you need to install the bidet in under 8.5 minutes. And there's a 60-day money-back guarantee, so if you find the bidet life isn't for you, you can get a refund. Promising review:
"I use mine everyday! What a relief for my body. Easy to install, a necessity, choice of warm or cold, therapeutic, and WELL worth the money! No regrets here." — jede
A 110-pack of Glad ForceFlex trash bags with Febreze (20% off list price)
The original Peloton bike for $350 off (24% off list price)
If you've been tempted for years to invest, now is the time.
Promising review:
"Before investing into the Peloton Bike, my husband and I bought a cheap Amazon indoor bike and used it with the Peloton app. We gave ourselves one year to see if we liked it. The cheap bike and app worked really well!! Don’t be fooled, the app provides a ton. You can get a VERY similar experience with a cheaper bike and using Peloton’s app. That all being said, we wanted to take our indoor biking journey to the next step and took advantage of the Amazon Prime day Deal and got the bike and free set-up. Everything went SUPER smoothly. The bike is great and adds some extras that the app alone just doesn’t do.
Currently, I am 24 weeks pregnant. I have been biking before I was pregnant as well. Robin has SO many awesome prenatal rides, prenatal strength classes. It’s really helped me stay fit during my second pregnancy. I wish I had this for the first! The app some also provides SO much more than just biking. There’s yoga, there’s, meditation, there’s a ton of different classes to keep you fit during pregnancy. The instructors and music are just top notch. Don’t sleep on the Peloton experience.
Here’s a pro tip for you if you are on the fence with purchasing the bike, I called my health insurance company and they are giving me $350 towards the bike as a health and wellness rebate. Hope this review helps!" — Linda
A soil-free AeroGarden Harvest (58% off list price)
Now you'll always have fresh herbs picked straight from...your countertop. This hydroponic system removes most of the mess and stress of traditional gardening, plus it'll alert you when it's time to water and feed the plants.
Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review
for more deets!Promising review:
"I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth.
Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" — Mary A. Walls
The newest 2023 Fire HD kids tablet (34% off list price)
It's designed for kids ages three to seven and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos and more. Did I mention it has a 13+ hour battery life?
Promising review:
"Love this! It’s exactly like my daughter's other Amazon tablet but much bigger and seems to be faster
. I love that once you enter the kids profile they can only download apps that are age appropriate and she can have the freedom of having her own games
. It’s also super easy to switch to my own profile on the tablet if I wanna use it too
!" — Amy
A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets (37% off list price)
They're made out of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric that's both cozy and surprisingly cool. They're available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and numerous colors and patterns.
Promising reviews:
"I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." — J. Marshall
"I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets.
The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!
" — Sheree Chrestman
The newest Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick (50% off list price)
It has 4K picture, Dolby sound and Wi-Fi for uninterrupted streaming. You can simply plug it into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies and music you want at the push of a button.
You can also the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for types of movies ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") or even order a pizza from Domino's!
A Macbook Air laptop for just under $750 (25% off list price)
It's an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow. This has all the features you'll need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display and the user-friendly experience you know and love from Apple.
Promising review:
"I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite.
Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect
. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get.
" — James
A grow-with-me bathtub (36% off list price)
If you're on the prowl for other baby finds, there are lots more Frida Baby products on sale
.
Promising review:
"I got this for our newborn baby to bathe and it was extremely useful. The tub is very light and even if you have limited strength, you can still move it around with ease since it is made out of durable plastic. There is multiple 'settings' for the size/length of your baby you can adjust to. Seems durable and a good buy for my baby." — Kevin Kim
A weekender bag (42% off list price)
It'll come in handy (and look stylish) for your on-the-go life. It has a zip-around bottom shoe compartment to keep your kicks away from your clothes, a super spacious interior, detachable shoulder strap, charging port and a luggage strap so it fits neatly on top of your roller bag. It's available in two sizes and 20 colors and designs.
Promising review
: "We have been traveling by car (two days) to Florida to see relatives multiple times a year, and this has been the best bag I've used in four trips. It is compact, easy to carry, takes up less room in the car, and I love the separation of the bottom for shoes (plus I easily packed clothing for 10 days).
I don't take many cosmetic items, so the small cosmetic bag is good for me, but not so great for someone with greater needs. Also packed some items like shampoo in the bottom compartment with my shoes. We did hit some rain but the bag only got a few drops on it and nothing penetrated the bag. So far good product for cost." — Mimi/Mom
An Echo Dot (54% off list price)
It has voice-control technology so you can tell Alexa to play music, send messages, tell the news or weather, control smart devices, make purchases...and so much more.
Promising review:
"We waited years to purchase one of these gadgets thinking we'd have no use for it. Boy, did that turn out to be an untruth. The Echo Dot sits in our kitchen and accepts voice commands from most of the rooms in our house. Now, we use Alexa for everything, from music while cooking and cleaning, to asking random questions while watching TV to inquire if an actor is dead or alive. The sound quality is very good, and we love all of the 'hands free' options it supports. We are very satisfied with this purchase." — doormold
The Apple Watch Series 9 for up to $70 off (17% off list price)
This is the best price yet on Apple's latest and most advanced smartwatch. With it, you can call and send texts, use Siri, listen to music, track workouts, measure your blood oxygen level, check your sleep stats and even take an ECG — and its crack-resistant screen is also swim-proof.
Promising review:
"I had a very older model Apple Watch it was like the series 3 and it was broken. I was looking for a newer model and with this price I said I mind as well get the latest model. I love the features and I love the cloth sports band. The other bands irritate my skin and its you either have it on too tight or too loose, It is just as described. It's a big improvement from the one I had before. I recommend this one if you have a older model watch." — Delaqua
An Ototo x Fullstar chopper for $10 off
Clip the coupon to get this deal.
It comes with two dicing blades and two spiralizing blades.Promising review:
"I wasn't so sure if I would ever use something like this, but it has become a staple in my kitchen! I actually already have the white version of this, but saw the Croc Chop and had to have it! It's makes perfect pico de gallo in minutes and great for chopped salads! It chops anything from lettuce to chicken, perfect for salads!
It's top rack dishwasher safe so easy to clean. It comes with cleaning brushes and picks as well. Definitely a must have for perfectly chopped or spiraled veggies!" — Tammy
A seven-pack of Calvin Klein cotton stretch boxer briefs (50% off list price)
They're available in men's sizes S–XXL.
Promising review:
"I really like the snugness of the legs. CK boxer briefs are very well made, past ones have lasted me a long time without fatigue or ripping, and I expect the same from these!" — Ryan
A Tempur-Pedic neck pillow (33% off list price)
It has a firm, supportive memory-foam construction made to maintain its shape.
Promising review:
"How did I live without this pillow. Our hotel in Japan had this pillow as bonus, and I fell in love with it, I find I fall asleep much faster and sleep soundly. I got one when we got back from our trip. I do wish they had nicer covers, at the moment I have a sham on it, which is too big." — Darcy
A Murad Vitamin C moisturizer with SPF 30 (40% off list price)
Promising review:
"Love this moisturizer! Leaves skin dewy without getting oily. And the SPF is perfect, not to worry about adding a layer of sunscreen and getting greasy." — Helen Sims
A 50-pack of pre-measured Arm & Hammer laundry soap sheets (33% off list price)
Promising review:
"The sheet can be torn in half for a smaller load. It smells good but not too strong on the finished clothes. Just toss the sheet in with the laundry and off you go. It melts completely very quickly. I haven't washed anything super dirty or super stained but a regular load of clothes or towels, it's great." — Wendy
A "big kid" puffer jacket (60% off list price)
It's available in boys' sizes XS–3XL and four colors. Check out more deals from The Children's Place
.
Promising review:
"The perfect fall coat. Stands up to wind and rain. Crams into a backpack easily when it warms up a little during the day." — Amazon Customer
A portable blackout curtain (28% off list price)
They'll suction onto wherever your staying's window to give you the deep darkness you need for sleeping.
Promising review:
"Purchased before the start of a road trip with a 2-year-old. Lightweight and easy to pack. We wanted something that could block out light for the little guy when he napped at hotels. Product was super easy to set up and worked great for the whole family. Mommy and Daddy dig it, can you?" — Joshua Fallin
An IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines 1.5% hyaluronic acid serum (30% off list price)
Promising review:
"I have used different serums the past couple of years and this is the one I keep returning back to! It’s. Great product for the price. My skin always looks hydrated and my tone is more even after using this daily for about two weeks. I apply it at night and in the morning under my usual face lotions. I have noticed a BIG difference when I ran out for about a week. My skin was much dryer and I woke up with lined under my eyes. I would highly recommend this product." — Sarah Venters
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A chicly oversized parka that'll keep you toasty warm (41% off list price)
It'll make everyone think you splurged big time. This is included in Prime Try Before You Buy
and comes in kids' sizes too
(that version is 51% off list price)!
It's available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 11 colors.Promising review:
"Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" — Suzi Linthorst
An Echo Show 8 (58% off list price)
It not only allows you to take video calls and set reminders, but can also be converted into a digital frame that plays your most cherished memories on a loop. It makes following weekday recipes even easier with its larger screen and you can use it to manage other smart devices in your home.
Promising review:
"I recently upgraded my smart home display from an Echo Show 5 to the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) and I am really impressed with the improvements. The HD smart display is much larger and clearer, perfect for viewing video content or recipes while cooking. The stereo speakers also provide a much better audio experience compared to the previous model. Plus, Alexa works seamlessly with all of my smart home devices to control everything from my lighting to my thermostat
. Overall, I am very satisfied with my purchase and would recommend the Echo Show 8 to anyone looking for an upgrade from their Echo Show 5 or just a high-quality smart display in general." — Larry Stinson
A Blink mini camera with night vision and motion detection (43% off list price)
It also works with your Alexa.
Promising review:
"Purchased this indoor cam to watch our animals while we were on vacation for a week out of state. It was easy to add to our Blink account, as we already have an outdoor camera, and it allowed us to keep an eye on our dogs. The camera is small, lightweight, and easy to adjust by simply moving it or tilting the camera up or down. It also appears to have a magnet on the base for hanging, howverre we stood the camera on the desk instead of hanging somewhere. Only drawback is, it is not wireless, so the USB cord must have a power source or the camera does not work.
All in all, it's a great camera. We don't leave town often, but now we have the piece of mind to be able to see if anything happens." — Katie
A touchless forehead thermometer (60% off list price)
If you need a thermometer for cold and flu season, you might as well save a little! This one can take anyone's temperature in seconds — without bothering them if they're getting some needed rest or sleep.
Promising review:
"This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have!
If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!." — BearDownChi1
A pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones (40% off list price)
These last nine hours and sit securely on your ears so they'll stay with you whether you're head-banging through a frustrating work day or jamming during a sweaty run.
Promising review:
"At $250, it’s not a cheap pill to swallow, but damn it. These things feel great. They don’t move. No wires. I take one headphone out and they pause. Controls on both sides. Hey Siri support. Great battery life. I can work out with just one in. Doesn’t matter which ear. Speaking of working out, how many times have you deadlifted and snagged a wire? Not anymore satan! Handstand push-ups? Easy day! They’re just awesome. I pull them out of the case and my iPhone just connects." — Devin T. McFall
A Walking Pad under-desk treadmill ($100 off list price)
Clip the $100 off coupon for this price.
It folds right in half for easy storage so you can get your steps in while watching TV or attending yet another meeting that should have been an email.
Promising review:
"I am so happy with the size and how it folds up to be stored away. I’ve got limited space to store a treadmill, and this fits perfectly under my standing desk. I’ve been using it for the last week, and I’m so happy. I hit 20,000 steps today. It was easy for me to unbox and setup. Follow the picture instructions and when you set it up for the first time, make sure you have your gym shoes on. I did the setup with sandals and had to hop off because I lost my footing. After that hiccup, it was super easy to set up and get to walking. I’ve been doing 2 hours a day, and today I did a little over 2.5 and hit 20,000 steps.
It’s been years! Ever since covid and working from home, it’s been hard for me to get the energy to work out. It took me a couple of days to get used to working with it. But I love that I can do it while working and still be able to relax after work. Make sure to buy an ankle strap if you are using the Apple Watch. It makes it automatic and easy to track steps. This machine had me dripping in sweat; I highly recommend it to anyone looking to start moving.
" — Amazon Customer
A LifeStraw personal water filter (50% off list price)
It'll turn pond, lake and river water into drinkable water.
Note: If you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.Promising review:
"This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-OK with this. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER." — Amazon Customer
An 11-inch all-in-one pan (38% off list price)
It'll casually take care of nearly all of your cooking needs since it's gloriously nonstick and dishwasher-safe.
Promising reviews
: "I cannot talk this pan up enough! I’m a minimalist and didn’t want a pan and pot set. I had mixed feelings about the always pan because of the price and not sure how well it’ll hold up. So when I found this I had to try it out. I’ve used this for months now and I love it!
I can make meals for a simple gathering or myself without having to use multiple pans and pots. In fact, I donated my pots and pans as soon as I got this.
It’s super easy to clean too because of its coating. No scratches when your using the spatula it comes with. I would recommend to add to every wedding registry!" — Abigail B.
A TP-Link Wi-Fi extender to boost your service throughout the whole house (33% off list price)
It's designed to help those dead zones where your movies or files always buffer.
Promising review:
"My neighbor is gracious enough to share her Wi-Fi but I don't get a great signal throughout my place... This was the perfect fix and super easy to install. Almost plug-and-play. I downloaded the tether app and connected the network to the extender then logged on to the new network and now have full signal through my place on every device I have on the network. 👍 All you need is the password to the desired network OR access to the router and you're in." — Bradley Martinez