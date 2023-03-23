These 35 Products Are So Useful, Reviewers Are Leaving Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

Popular items from this list:
- A roomy duffel bag that’s practically screaming “take me on a weekend road trip”
- A mini loaf pan so you can easily make single-serving portions.
- A backseat hook perfect for purses and groceries
Promising review:
"Exactly what I was looking for in a weekend bag. It is very well made, good construction from zippers to straps, inside and out. I was able to pack all my needed items for the weekend, including laptop. Extremely happy with this bag. Will gladly use this bag on longer trips as well. I purchased the light pink color and it's perfect." — pixie trinket
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum
Promising review
: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." — Shelby
A handy car steering wheel tray so you can take your lunch hour in your own private suite
Promising review:
"I often times like to enjoy my lunch at work in my car, I just like having my own personal space but I’m always dropping my food on the seats and floor of my car. This product is super nifty and I am guilty of discovering it via TikTok of course but it’s great!" — Bella W
An undetectable mouse jiggler
Promising review:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon customer
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally just bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively.
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that reviewers compare to AirPods
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
A reviewer-beloved cooling mattress pad for anyone who runs HOT at night
Promising review:
"Unbeknownst to me, my wife decided to replace our mattress with the hardest slab of concrete on which I've ever had to sleep. I ordered this cover hoping for a tiny bit of relief. From the first night it exceeded all my hopes and dreams, I was able to sleep again, it doesn't slip off even with my tossing and turning, and it stays cool.
This mattress cover probably saved my marriage. Thank you!" — michael ervin
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger
in action. Promising review:
"I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything.
Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget"
Promising review:
"I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." — L. J. Petillo
A set of exfoliating gloves for the bath or shower you can use to deep clean all over your body
Promising review
: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby.
My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen for anyone looking to skip those fancy dental treatments
Promising review:
"I really didn't realize how well it worked until I took the after picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying I did not even do this every day. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased. I plan on purchasing two more so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter." —Sherri Blanchard
Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, a hydrocolloid sticker that you can apply straight onto a zit
Peach & Lily
is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots
in action. Promising review:
"This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain
. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out
." —Savannah Wilson
A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods you can simply put through a cycle on the machine to get rid of all the crusted-on grinds
Promising review:
"These cleaning K-Cups work like magic. So easy a monkey can do it, LOL. No bad smell when cleaning. Coffee tasted great after using one of these cleaning cups." —KIMBERLY R.
An Acure Brilliantly Brightening Facial Scrub made with sea kelp and French green clay for a delightful detox
Promising review:
"Yay! This stuff is a lifesaver. Recently my doctor put me on steroids to clear up my allergies. I immediately started breaking out like I was 15 again (it was one of the side effects. I should’ve read the pamphlet they give) and being 25, that doesn't really happen anymore. I didn't have a good exfoliator and this one had such good reviews that I decided to try it out. It really works! In eight days my skin was almost back to normal and it felt clean as can be!
My dark acne spots were significantly lighter and all the little bumps i had were gone. Will be buying this from here on out." —janelle
An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.Promising review:
"These notepads helped me reframe and focus every day working from home during the pandemic. I used to use a daily planner but working from home changed how I need to plan my work tasks, and personal tasks. I found this helpful for both!" —kristenjoann
A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller deeply beloved by pet owners
Promising review:
"I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable.
I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." — Joanne Ertel
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, a repairing mask infused with collagen ingredients
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Promising review:
"This product leaves my hair soft and silky every time I use it. It’s a miracle product. There isn’t much of a scent, which is fine. It only takes a small pea sized amount. When I first purchased this product my hair was very dry and I had just been to the salon where the stylist commented that she could tell I colored and blew my hair dry often
, not exactly something you want to hear, so I had a salon treatment done. My stylist, of course, suggested I come back more often and pay the exorbitant price of the salon every other week. I don’t think it was all that horrible but it was dry. I found this product on Amazon and used it instead. I’m really glad I did bc it’s saved me a ton of money.
I don’t write many reviews but I really think this is worth sharing with other people and it’s also worth letting the company know they’re coming across with a great product." — Laura's things
A mini loaf pan so you can easily make single-serving portions
Promising review
: "I love this!! It makes the perfect size little mini loaves. I bought for Christmas to make little loaves to include in my goodie bags. I prefer a loaf to slicing up a larger loaf. I did research how much batter and people said it is just like one recipe for a large loaf so that's what I did. It fit perfectly!! Way to go Wilton. Loaves just fell out of the pan and I didn't spray it with anything.
" — Lori Garcia
A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids to easily organize your pills
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.Promising review
: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool.
The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I
do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not to lazy to take my pills!" — Chicken McNugget
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil that you simply brush on your nail beds once a day
Promising review:
"It's a miracle! I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything.
"I've had hard, long nails since the age of 14. But when I moved to the upper midwest 10 years ago with brutal winters, they all broke off by December.
The dry cold and sticking my hands in a fireplace (even with gloves) took its toll on my nails. I thought cuticle oils only affected the skin BUT I was wrong. I applied this product not only around the cuticle area but UNDER the nail, SEVERAL TIMES A DAY — believe this made the biggest difference.
They are no longer dried out from cold and heat. Also, when I removed nail polish, I immediately polish with this oil and rub in. I then put on thin gloves (the disposable type) and put my finger tips in hot water for a 'deep conditioning treatment.'" —Dan Harri
A backseat hook perfect for purses and groceries
Promising review:
"I thought this might be one of the silly things I sometimes fall for. Nope. These are awesome. I keep one on the driver's side headrest and the other on the passenger side.
I prefer to use the passenger one, because I can reach into my purse from the drivers seat, but if I've got extra people in the car, it's nice to have the flexibility to keep my purse on either side. Also, they fit very snugly and are tough.
My purse easily weighs 20 pounds, and it never looks like they're strained." —Kendra
An MVP-worthy pet urine stain-removing spray that instantly tackles both old and new stains plus the yucky smell
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.Promising review:
"I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best
. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not housebroken and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen, which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain, and more importantly the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product.
I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" —Shelley
A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub
Promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" —LuckLocust
A Petcube, which is basically a Furbo without all the extra bells and whistles
Petcube is a California-based small business established in 2012 that specializes in interactive HD pet camera products.
It's also app enabled and can send you instant notifications, sync with Amazon Alexa, and even access a vet on demand if you notice any weird behaviors. Promising review
: "Unbeatable for the money. I needed a way to keep an eye on a new 4-month-old puppy who keeps digging holes in my yard. I didn't expect a lot for $39 but I was pleasantly surprised. The video is quick to get started and very clear, zoom is quick, and the night vision actually works
. I haven't used any of the other features yet but these alone make this a great value! Far exceeding what I expected." —Rick Grisham
A squishy universal dust cleaner to get into all your car's and keyboard's nooks and crannies
Promising review
: "If you like it not just clean but super clean, get this. I got this to detail my car. There are a lot of corners inside the car that are hard to clean. This is fun and definitely will give you a lot of satisfaction after you are done.
You cannot wash this so instead of using the whole pod, I just pinch and use part of it. I did not put the used one back since I do not want to contaminate the pure clean ones. I used the portion till it is too dirty and then I just threw it away. It will clean the tiniest place for you. Very satisfying.
" —Lovelearn
A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay separate from each other in the dryer
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads. Promising review:
"Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and not only did my sheets NOT wad up, but they also came out of the dryer feeling fresher, more dry, and unwrinkled!
I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink, run a little water on
Promising review:
"These are amazing! I was skeptical at first but I followed the directions (which are super easy) and was grossed out and satisfied at the same time to see the gunk that was removed.
You put the entire packet down your disposal (I read that twice too) and magic happens in under two minutes! That is what I call powerful and successful cleaning! The scent is super clean and light with a hint of lemon.
These will definitely be a cleaning staple for me." —KPITT
An air purifier with a true HEPA filter and a UV light sanitizer that did not come here to play
Promising review:
"Wow, this air filter really works. I'm truly amazed and can literally breathe easier now. Prior to purchasing this, I was having to use my emergency inhaler three to four times per day and night since allergy season began.
From the moment it was plugged in, I haven't had to use my inhaler at all, and I didn't even realize it until about a week of use. No more running nose, itchy eyes, wheezing, and sneezing 50 times in a row.
I live in a pine forest in high altitude and it works that well. I highly recommend this to anyone who suffers from allergies and asthma — it has made my quality of life improve greatly." — calcrnflakegirl
A jewelry-cleaning stick with cleansing solution on a brush
Promising review:
"This thing is a miracle worker! I'm a little ashamed to say that getting my ring cleaned had become low priority in the past eight or so years, kids, moving, etc. took the top spots. My ring was so dirty that I was starting to worry that if I took it somewhere to clean it they'd be disgusted!
I randomly saw this product mentioned by someone as a way to shine up their ring occasionally. I bought because it was pretty cheap and why not take a chance? I soaked my ring in some warm water and dish soap for about half an hour then took it out and started using the stick on it. I should've taken a picture of all of the gunk I got out of the crevices!
I went over it thoroughly and then rinsed it off, OMG! My husband said he could see it sparkling from across the room and said maybe he needed to use it on his ring now! It's been about a month since I've last done it and it's only now starting to lose some of its sparkle, very long-lasting!" —Browns
The TikTok-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller you simply swipe over your face
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
A bottle of wood polish to instantly make your scuffed up doors, hardwood floors and furniture look so spanking new
Promising review:
"Miracle-worker. Words cannot express how thrilled I am with this product. Dry, scuffed cabinets now look like NEW.
You can watch this stuff work in seconds before your eyes. My bathrooms, laundry room and kitchen cabinets look like they were professionally refinished. This stuff is no joke. I actually feel stupid that I let the wood go so long without touching it up. It’s so easy — wipe on/wipe off — I shouldn’t have waited until the wood looked terrible." —Julie G.
A foot file that'll remove calluses and hard or cracked skin from your feet in mere minutes
Promising review:
"This is the perfect tool to invest in to maintain soft and healthy feet in between pedicures. It has saved me lots of money because I'm able to space out my pedicures more often now.
I've found the best results are when I use it after I shower and then I moisturize when I'm finished. I would recommend going easy the first couple of times because it's difficult to know how much callus/skin you're actually removing in the moment. Highly recommend though!" —Nikki Moody
A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors you can use to take care of those lil' unibrow hairs
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it! Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower to massage and exfoliate your scalp
I started using one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo
. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thoroughly, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it
. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice. Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." —Z
A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically for larger appliances and chargers
Promising review:
"I was constantly having to unplug something in my kitchen to make room for charging my iPhone or watch, or using the slow cooker or any of the other half dozen things I wanted to use at the most convenient spot in the house...the kitchen counter. My 140-year-old house has a distinct shortage of outlets in the kitchen, so this product looked like a good option. It exceeded my expectations, and has made my electronic life much simpler.
Features that I love other than the excellent number of outlet options it gives are that it screws into place (so it doesn’t pull out of the outlet when you try to unplug something), the versatility of having the USB ports, and the light feature that I appreciate a stupid amount. Yeah, the light switch is right next to it on the wall, but who wants to flip on a light just to plug something in?
So basically the price was great, it arrived quickly, and it looks nice. I have a cordless phone plugged in, plus an Echo Show, my Apple Watch charger, my iPad, and an iPhone plugged in, with outlets to spare. I’ll run out of counter space before I run out of outlets.
" —HappyCarnivore