If You Haven't Tried These 63 Extremely Useful Products, You Really Should

Popular items from this list:
- A rich CeraVe moisturizing cream you can slather on to help restore your natural skin barrier
- A microfiber duster perfect for wiping down all kinds of surfaces, because it attracts and holds onto dust instead of brushing it into the air just to settle again later
- A simple dunk-and-rinse paw washer if your dogs constantly brings dirt in from the yard
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement
1
A rich CeraVe moisturizing cream you can slather on to help restore your natural skin barrier
2
A Soap Standle so your bar soaps will last longer and you'll never have to clean a soap dish again
3
A Baby Shusher that makes a shushing sound to help calm and relax little ones
Advertisement
4
A microfiber duster perfect for wiping down all kinds of surfaces
5
A simple dunk-and-rinse paw washer if your dogs constantly brings dirt in from the yard
6
A wire-free bra with laces to give you a little more push-up oomph than regular push-up bras can
Advertisement
7
Fanola Purple Shampoo to give your dyed-blonde hair that platinum shine
8
An Add-a-Lock that will give you a little extra peace of mind while you're traveling
9
An earwax removal kit so you can clear up your muffled hearing in less than 10 minutes
Advertisement
10
A tub of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste
11
A pack of LED-dimming sheets so your electronics don't keep you awake with their overly bright lights
12
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer
Advertisement
13
E.l.f.'s hydrating Power Grip Primer
14
A set of six wool dryer balls to replace single-use dryer sheets
15
A Velcro-powered Trtl travel pillow
Advertisement
16
An argan oil hair mask to help pump hydration into your color-treated or dried-out hair
17
A mini-steamer that'll quickly coax all the wrinkles out of your clothes, no ironing board required
18
A glass cooktop cleaning kit
Advertisement
19
A clear reusable bag for packing all your carry-on liquids under three ounces
20
Or a TSA-friendly toiletries set because sometimes you don't want to use the hotel's free shampoo
21
A veggie chopper to slice and dice onions, celery and even tomatoes in a matter of seconds
Advertisement
22
A Kindle Paperwhite that lets you carry dozens of books with you at once but weighs just over 6 ounces
23
A squeegee broom so you can extract years' worth of built-up, embedded pet hair from your carpet
24
And a pet hair remover that you simply brush over any fabric surface to pick up every bit of shedding
Advertisement
25
A trifold travel wallet big enough to hold your phone, cards and cash, passport and all your travel documents
26
The Diamond Dazzle Stik which will shine up your jewelry with to a few dabs
27
A microfiber hair towel with an elastic loop to securely wrap your wet hair in
Advertisement
28
A stainless steel cleaner and polish
29
A mold and mildew remover made from a no-odor gel that sticks and stays to your grout and caulking
30
The carpet and upholstery stain remover Folex
Advertisement
31
A stain and odor-eliminating spray for organic messes like pee, poop and vomit
32
A slim silverware organizer tray
33
A bottle of makeup brush and sponge shampoo
Advertisement
34
Eve Hansen Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum to keep your skin soft, soothed and hydrated
35
A Wet & Forget shower cleaner
36
Some Goo Gone to quickly remove everything from tape residue to mysterious sticky substances
Advertisement
37
A seat gap filler for when you're tired of accidentally dropping your phone down the crack of no return
38
A heatless, cushioned curling rod headband to give you the loose curls of your dreams
39
A set of two miniature spatulas that reach into the deepest corners of makeup bottles and food jars
Advertisement
40
A battery-powered fabric shaver to make your pilling fabrics (including upholstery!) look brand-new
41
A pack of Bottle Bright fizzing cleaning tablets to make your drinking vessels look new in no time
42
A splurge-worthy RoboVac to really keep your floors cleaner
Advertisement
43
A set of two Wad-Free pads
44
A pack of Keurig cleaner pods
45
A sandwich cutter and sealer set
Advertisement
46
A Bissell multipurpose portable cleaner
47
A Whiskware pancake batter mixer
48
A bottle-emptying kit for getting every penny's worth out of your favorite products
Advertisement
49
The battery-powered Rubbermaid power scrubbing brush
50
A Crack'em egg cracker and spoon rest
51
A reusable silicone zip bag
Advertisement
52
A Squatty Potty toilet stool to help make pooping easier and faster because it aligns everything in a more natural way
53
A Cincha travel belt because it's a pain when your tote or backpack slides off your roller bag at the airport
54
A collapsible pizza-shaped storage container perfect for saving space in the fridge
Advertisement
55
A two-pack of draft blockers
56
An EZPZ mat, which is completely un-budgeable by toddlers
57
A sunrise alarm clock
Advertisement
58
Waterproof duck boots in a classic style and budget-friendly price
59
A bottle of NYX dewey setting spray so you can ensure your makeup lasts
60
A mug warmer to keep your coffee perfectly hot
Advertisement
61
A six-outlet wall charger to solve your lack-of-outlets problem
62
A 24-pocket over-the-door organizer that has so many uses
63
A pair of multi-use wireless sleep headphones
Advertisement