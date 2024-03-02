ShoppingParenting travelhome

If You Haven't Tried These 63 Extremely Useful Products, You Really Should

Your life's about to get a little bit better.
Natalie Brown
A trifold travel wallet, the Kindle Paperwhite and a mini travel steamer from Amazon.
Amazon
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.instagram.com
A rich CeraVe moisturizing cream you can slather on to help restore your natural skin barrier
I use this stuff throughout the year, especially October through April, and I still swear there's nothing better to combat occasional dry skin.

Promising review: "I developed a dry, patchy area on the side of my mouth, but figured it was dry skin due to winter. After a week it spread to my chin and other side of my mouth. I thought it would go away on its own but then three weeks passed. I tried moisturizers and coconut oil but nothing worked. I was frustrated and embarrassed by this patchy, scaly skin on my face! As a last ditch effort I tried CeraVe and it was much better after two days! It's now a month later and it's still gone."— Kathleen
$16.02 at Amazon (regularly $18)
2
Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed
A Soap Standle so your bar soaps will last longer and you'll never have to clean a soap dish again
I use several all the time and love them. It's basically a little plastic oval with spikes on one side that easily insert into the bar and stay there, and a wave-gap pattern on the other that allows the bottom of the soap to dry. It's available in five color combinations.

If you like or use bar soap, I'll go ahead and say it: you need the Soap Standle, and probably more than one! Made from sturdy, infinitely reusable plastic, it puts every soap dish I've ever seen to shame. The top has pointy teeth that easily insert into your bar, then stay stuck there until your bar's down to the tiniest nub. The bottom has several waves in the plastic, perfectly designed so your bar of soap will sit neatly on the counter but have enough airflow in the gaps between the waves that the bottom of the bar easily dries out between uses andnever gets mushy or gross!

It's not bulky, so the bar looks pretty sitting next to your sink or on the shelf in your shower. I've used three of them since I got them in June — one with hand soap and two with my favorite shampoo and conditioner bars — and have zero complaints. I just put the bars with the Standles directly on the counter and shelf, and both surfaces have stayed perfectly clean. I 100% agree with the 1,445 other people who have rated this 5-stars on Amazon, this product is such a game changer and a problem solver!

P.S. Bar soap is perfect if you're looking to reduce the amount of non-reusable plastic in your life, and these make it much more practical!
$11.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A Baby Shusher that makes a shushing sound to help calm and relax little ones
It's lightweight and portable, so you can carry it to the grocery store, airport or just the living room.

Promising review: "I bought this for my niece and I couldn’t believe how well it worked. As soon as she started to fuss, we just gave the shusher a twist and just like magic she calmed down. One for the crib, one for the home, and one for the diaper bag! Always have one at the ready! I’ll be buying these for all my new parent friends and family!" — Hannah George
$34.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A microfiber duster perfect for wiping down all kinds of surfaces
It attracts and holds onto dust instead of brushing it into the air just to settle again later. Actually getting rid of the dust is the key to a home that needs less dusting.

This one from Oxo is very thin so it can squeeze into tight crevices. To clean it you just run it through a gentle cycle in the washer and air-dry.

You can buy extra covers for $10.79 each and a long-handled version for $17.99.

Promising review: "Life hack! For years I've been cleaning dust off my furniture the hard way, using paper towels and a cleaning solution. Now with this duster, I don't have to do that anymore and it saves me a ton of time." — Mills
$11.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A simple dunk-and-rinse paw washer if your dogs constantly brings dirt in from the yard
This has a few rows of silicone bristles for scrubbing and a main compartment for soap and water. Its silicone bristles are super gentle so many dogs don't mind them, and they help rinse off most dirt and mud with just a quick dip or two (for particularly muddy days, you may have to change the water once or twice, but that will still be easier than pulling out the hose).It's available in three sizes and six colors.

Promising review: "Perfect for a messy pup. I live where it’s constantly raining and with rain, there’s mud. It’s a life hack you need! Btw I have a schnauzer, but I know a bigger dogs paw would surely fit in this." — Monica Cardenes
$11.28+ at Amazon (regularly $16.58+)
6
www.amazon.com
A wire-free bra with laces to give you a little more push-up oomph than regular push-up bras can
It's available in sizes 32A–40C and 11 colors.

Promising review: "I stumbled upon a review for this bra in one of your posts, immediately headed to Amazon to check it out for myself, and omg I had to immediately order one because for the price, why not right?! Well it came in and I loved it so much I had to order more. No more over paying for the Bombshells from Victoria’s Secret, these bras are hands down way better and also only a fraction of the cost! I cannot say enough good things about them. I absolutely love them!" — shelbypeach
$18.99+ at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
Fanola Purple Shampoo to give your dyed-blonde hair that platinum shine
You just leave it on for 1–3 minutes (any longer and it can dye your hair lavender) once a week. If you want to avoid staining your nails, remember to wear gloves when you do it.

Promising reviews: "The Fanola no yellow shampoo is AMAZING! I live in the country with very hard well water and within one month of getting it done, my hair was a brassy mess. Two washes with the shampoo and it looks even brighter than when it was freshly done! I didn't find it drying when used with the Fanola Restructuring conditioner." — lizizcool

"My results weren't quite as dramatic as the photos, but it's still by far the best purple shampoo I've ever used. It's so powerful that it'll even turn my fingers purple if I don't wash it off quickly! Love it and totally worth the price!" — brituhny
$9.99+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
An Add-a-Lock that will give you a little extra peace of mind while you're traveling
Plus, it won't take up much space in your luggage.

Promising review: "For security in a hotel room, Add-a-Lock. It’s a fantastic door stopper just in case. Trust me, once you’ve had someone walk in while you're undressing, it’s pretty hard to shake." — michellee48b2133e7
$17.95 at Amazon
9
Amazon
An earwax removal kit so you can clear up your muffled hearing in less than 10 minutes
The kit comes with removal drops and an ear syringe. Not to dissuade you from going to the doctor, of course; if you have major wax impaction or some other mystery thing stuck in your ear, then please do go! But if you're like me and just know this happens to you every once in a while, it totally does work — I use these drops then rinse with a bulb every few months when my hearing's slightly muffled by wax, and it's always cleared everything out.
Promising review: "I just got the Debrox based on this article and got a clump of wax that had been blocking my hearing for weeks. It's only a dollar more for the version with a bill syringe in it, so don't buy one separate (you can use a baby one if you already have it)." — stephaniesm
$8.12 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A tub of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste
It lets you instantly shine or de-gunk dozens of different surfaces without having to scrub for hours or worry about scratching your chrome, marble, porcelain, wood, glass shower door, stovetop or stainless steel.

Promising review: "I honestly was skeptical. I had tried everything to get the hard water stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets, doors, etc. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good....It's that good. It's better than good. It's crazy how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." — Amazon Customer
$4.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A pack of LED-dimming sheets so your electronics don't keep you awake with their overly bright lights
These are designed to dim 50%–80% of the light, so the rest of the day you still know that everything's working the way it's supposed to. Although if you prefer, you can double them to block even more light, or go for the blackout edition. They're completely removable and leave no residue behind. I use them on my own stuff at home — the microwave, the internet router — and they work exactly the way they say they do.

Promising review: "I thought I would take a shot on these blackout stickers since they weren't that expensive. I was SO delighted with my purchase! I couldn't have imagined. I keep a fan on when I sleep — it has a row of lights that no longer bother me. My power strip for charging my phone/tablet/watch/headphones — completely dark. Every penny of this purchase I consider well spent, and I literally only did two things with it. Cannot recommend enough!" — sitkal
$1.49 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer
It's lightweight, helps reduce the appearance of pores and has a velvety texture that'll help your foundation glide over your skin flawlessly. It's also cruelty-free and vegan.

Promising review: "Finally able to get my hands on this and it absolutely lives up to the hype! This is an amazing primer and really does visibly smooth and blur pores. I use my Beauty Blender to apply it and a little goes a long way. It’s a perfect alternative for the Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer at a fraction of the cost." — Rebecca
$10 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
E.l.f.'s hydrating Power Grip Primer
It'll help ensure basically every speck of makeup you apply to your skin stays exactly where you want it — sweat or tears be damned.

Promising review: "I got hooked on a little sample of the Milk Hydro Grip primer, but when I went to buy it…..$36 for a relatively small bottle! I wanted to find a good alternative, so I bought this. It is PERFECT! Nearly identical formula. I have sensitive skin and this did not break me out. It really does help keep makeup on all day and makes your skin look smooth. I highly recommend this." — Allison
$9.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A set of six wool dryer balls to replace single-use dryer sheets
They may or may not actually make your clothes dry faster, but they will help gently soften things and promise to last for at least 1,000 loads. You can add a few drops of essential oil to one or two per load for a light, pleasant scent. At the end of their life, you can compost them or recycle them with other fabrics, because they're wool.

Promising review: "I found these after they were mentioned in a BuzzFeed article and purchased them. They, without question, work better at helping my laundry loads dry faster. I thought they might be too lightweight but they have made a noticeable difference! Great purchase!" — Michelle S
$9.97 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A Velcro-powered Trtl travel pillow
You can easily adjust it into the perfect position to help stop your head from doing that painful slow bobbing nod as you try to sleep while sitting up. It's available in 5 colors.

Ciera Velarde, a former editor here at BuzzFeed, loves this! She says: "I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow."

Promising review: "As a flight attendant for a major airline I have heard from passengers how much they like this pillow. So I ordered it...I LOVE IT. I lost my U-shaped memory foam pillow recently so I thought I would give this a try. It's smaller than a U-shape pillow and easy to pack up. Lots of fun colors to match your outfits. But most of all it works. It's cheap enough to give it a try...so just do it." — Franny
$63.99+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
An argan oil hair mask to help pump hydration into your color-treated or dried-out hair
It'll help leave hair smooth, shiny and soft. If you love your hot tools or trying a new color a little more often than you should, this could help nourish and restore your strands.

Promising review: "I've tried many hair masks. I work in a swimming pool four days a week and work long hours. I have thin, fine, dirty blonde/brown hair that I'm still trying to grow out from the three times I've had to cut it. Yes from chemical damage. Naturally my hair takes a beating. As time has been going on I've found ways that help protect my hair. I saw this on a BuzzFeed article, so I decided to give it a chance.The next day my hair felt and looked amazing. My coworker saw me and couldn't stop raving about how good my hair looked. She was touching my hair and loved it! I thought it looked good but she was in awe! I've used it twice and my hair even looks good the next day (normally it doesn't). I will definitely repurchase!" — Alana D
$12.95 at Amazon
17
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A mini-steamer that'll quickly coax all the wrinkles out of your clothes, no ironing board required
For more on why this particular one's great, read a BuzzFeed editor's mini steamer review. This steamer's incredibly useful: It heats up in about 90 seconds, steams about five garments before needing to be refilled and is perfect for anyone who doesn't want to wait too long or work too hard to get the wrinkles out.

Promising review: "This steamer is very compact, easy to use, and well-made. I am a flight attendant so this has helped my life tremendously. I never even pick up an iron anymore. It works extremely well on my uniform and also just to get wrinkles out of my clothes while on layovers. The best part is that it doesn't take up too much space in my bag. I hate ironing with a passion, so I am so glad that I found this product!" — Amazon Customer
$24.99 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A glass cooktop cleaning kit
It includes a grease- and grime-busting polish plus a scrubber and a scraper, so you can skip hours of elbow-aching scouring but still get your cooktop gleamingly clean.

Promising review: "WHAT A LIFESAVER! We tried every other hack on the internet to try and keep the new stove looking like new but nothing worked until we found this cleaner. The scraper blade was scary at first, and I was worried about damaging the finish but I have since overcome that fear and have used to it to get all the stubborn, stuck on spots off the surface. The cleaning solution and cleaning pad are really easy to use, and have great longevity. Once the cream is removed, the stove shines like new! Could not be happier with this purchase!" — Michelle Eng
$11.48 at Amazon (regularly $15)
19
www.amazon.com
A clear reusable bag for packing all your carry-on liquids under three ounces
It'll make airport security a breeze. Plus, it'll be both much more durable and at least a little bigger than that one beat-up Ziploc you've used for going on three years now. It's available in 11 colors.

Promising reviews: "I am a flight attendant and it's perfect for my international flights going through security. I love the handle, easy to pull out of my suitcase." — Kristi

"I travel very frequently and had never heard of a liquid travel bag like this before. I was a little worried because the back is not see through, so I brought a 1-quart plastic baggie as back up just in case. But everything I needed fit perfectly and I had no issues in TSA/China security. So far I have been through MSP, IAD, NKG, and PEK airports using this pack already and it's a life changer! I will never again have to worry about having to scramble to buy baggies just for liquids, and it is much more durable." — Courtney Swanson
$13.99 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
Or a TSA-friendly toiletries set because sometimes you don't want to use the hotel's free shampoo
Why risk a breakout when it's so simple and cheap to bring your favorite face wash you know is the only one your skin likes? The silicone makes it super simple to fill, squeeze out, clean and refill later. It's available in 16 variations.

My BuzzFeed colleague Elizabeth Lilly swears by these, and says: "I own and love this set! It includes the zippered bag, four soft silicone bottles with leakproof caps, three compact jars and two toothbrush caps. I've used this set on more than five trips and and for trips when I don't require body wash or shampoo (like to visit my parents). I use the extra room in the bag to shove in all my beauty products and daily contacts. Plus! It comes with labels that stay on the containers really well despite my thoroughly washing these containers between trips. I bought this set in spring 2019 and have, admittedly, lost a container or two. But the ones that I've held onto over dozens of trips have all held up well!"

Promising review: "If it wasn’t for me forgetting them in the hotels, I wouldn’t have to buy more. This is my third set and I love these things! I’m a flight attendant and these are easy to fill, use, and pack!" — Raena Hill
$8.99+ at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A veggie chopper to slice and dice onions, celery and even tomatoes in a matter of seconds
One of the keys to tasty dinners is fresh ingredients, and this'll significantly cut the amount of time and effort you spend to prep them.

Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." — Amazon Customer
$23.95 at Amazon (regularly $30)
22
Amazon
A Kindle Paperwhite that lets you carry dozens of books with you at once but weighs just over 6 ounces
Plus, it's waterproof, so you can bring it in the bath with you! Its black-and-white screen reads like paper, even in direct sunlight. If you're a Prime member, you get free access to over 1,000 books and magazines. It's available in two physical sizes, with 8 GB or 32 GB of memory and with or without lockscreen ads.

Promising review: "I’ve held onto physical books for a long time, but with a two-week vacation planned, I decided to splurge on the Kindle for my birthday gift. I have read 11 online books since I bought it, and my only regret is that I didn’t purchase it sooner. I love the quick downloads, library organizing, and the ability to have so many options in such a small device. I now carry my Kindle everywhere I go to pass the time in various places. The feature of book suggestions has also helped me find a few new fave authors. The biggest plus for me is how you can change the lighting at night to read in bed without a book light. Total game changer. Buy the Kindle — you will love it." — Erin P.
$139.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A squeegee broom so you can extract years' worth of built-up, embedded pet hair from your carpet
And afterwards, it can easily sweep up the scattered bits from your hardwood or tile floors.

It features rubber bristles along one edge, and if you flip it, a wide rubber squeegee on the other. The handle telescopes 36–60 inches, so you can store it easily but also use it to squeegee off high windows if necessary.

Promising review: "I bought the squeegee broom and it did wonders for getting hair (both mine and my cats) out of the carpet, carpet looks great now!" — socks1234
$17.85 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
And a pet hair remover that you simply brush over any fabric surface to pick up every bit of shedding
Because it doesn't rely on adhesive paper, you only have to buy it once and use it forever.

I used this a BUNCH in 2020, while living with my boyfriend at his parents' (for various pandemic-related reasons) with their two sweet but shed-prone dogs. So I can tell you with resounding certainty: It works! Give it some simple back-and-forth swipes over your upholstered furniture, and it easily picks up tons of pet hair. Then it's simple to pop open the back compartment and swoop that big pile of collected hair right into the trash or compost.

Promising review: "The ChomChom is amazing. My couch looks so much better than it did after the paper tape rollers!" — hint of suspense
$24.99+ at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A trifold travel wallet big enough to hold your phone, cards and cash, passport and all your travel documents
Everything will be at your fingertips, ready for you to pull out the very moment they're needed.

It comes with a passport pocket, a boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, a slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, a key holder and a pen holder. It's available in 35 colors.

Promising review: "OMG I totally love this! First of all, it’s such a pretty pastel pink color and pink is my favorite color. The quality is also so lovely with all the right amount of pockets to store my IDs and passport and other relevant documents. I’m a flight attendant so this is the perfect size of travel wallet for me. This definitely exceeded my expectations!" — Pravena Jay
$13.99+ at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
The Diamond Dazzle Stik which will shine up your jewelry with to a few dabs
You simply twist its base to dispense the solution into the bristles, brush it over your gems and rinse with water. Then, you can toss the Stik back in your purse, ready for the next time you notice a little dinginess. It works with pretty much every gem and metal except pearls.

Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical about this product and the fact that it's under $10 but once I opened and used it... OMG! I have a rose de France amethyst wedding ring and the stone was so cloudy it looked terrible. I kept trying to clean it with a toothbrush and warm water/mild soap as I was instructed when it was purchased. It would get clean but I couldn't get behind the stone so it would never really look clean. I used this product and once it was rinsed and dry it looked just like the day I received it. I was so excited! Fell back in love with my ring again and can't stop looking at it. The bristles on the brush really get into the tiny holes behind the ring setting which allows for an actual scrub on the back of the stone to remove the buildup. This product is amazing." — KY Acton
$9.48 at Amazon
27
Turbie Twist
A microfiber hair towel with an elastic loop to securely wrap your wet hair in
It comes as a pack of four.

Promising reviews: "I've learned the hard way that not all microfiber hair towels are the same. I've tried many different types/brands and the only ones that seem to really live up to the hype is Turbie Twist. I have waist length curly hair that is very thick, and this is the only towel that works for me. It pulls a lot of water out of my hair, stays in place and doesn't pull on my hair at all. It's usually soaking wet when I remove it but I toss it over the shower rod and it's dry by the next morning. This is legit the only microfiber towel I will ever use!" — GeekMom
$26 at Amazon (regularly $29)
28
www.amazon.com
A stainless steel cleaner and polish
I suspect it will work both faster and better than pretty much any other stainless steel cleaner you've tried — because it did for my mom and the 13,000 other people who have left 5-star reviews.

My mom tried three or four different stainless cleaners before I showed her this one. She swears by it because it's easier and faster to use than the others, and makes all of her stainless appliances SO SHINY!

Promising review: "10/10 would buy again. Works better than any stainless steel cleaner I’ve bought, or any DIY “hack” I’ve attempted. It also smells amazing and leaves my kitchen smelling fresh for a while after I use it. Plus the microfiber cloth is an added bonus and so far is up really well to multiple washes." — Sean
$19.95 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A mold and mildew remover made from a no-odor gel that sticks and stays to your grout and caulking
You do have to let it sit for 4–5 hours (or even overnight), but the results, as proven by the review photos like the one here, are worth it.

Promising review: "Seriously. We spent so much time trying different "hacks" to whiten the black spots on the caulk in our bathroom (bleach, bleach pens, putting saran wrap over the bleach, etc) and were a few days from ripping it out. This product was listed in a BuzzFeed article on amazing cleaning products, so we decided to tryone last time. It was SO easy. Very minimal smell, and six hours later, perfectly white caulk. Just rinsed with water. No scrubbing. Highly recommend." — Amanda
$14.99 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
The carpet and upholstery stain remover Folex
You'll be able to extract all kinds of dirt, rust, grease, food, makeup and other stains that you haven't been able to get out. This is my go-to cleaning product for all kinds of stains because it just works.

In my experience it might take a couple of rounds for your carpet to look brand new, but it's worth it because this particular spray doesn't bleach out the fibers, doesn't need to be vacuumed up or rinsed and doesn't attract new dirt to the area after you're done. It works well on all kinds of stains and doubles as a laundry stain remover.

It works on all kinds of upholstery, carpet and other color-fast materials that are safe to dampen with water. Wondering if it's safe for your couch? Look at the upholstery tag — if it has a "W" or a "W/S" on it, then yes, it is. "W" stands for "water-based cleaner".

Promising review: "This is AMAZING for laundry. My newborn had several sleepers that were stained from blowouts. Even after using other products and “hacks” and washing them several times, I couldn’t get the stains out. I sprayed one with this stuff and threw it in her hamper. A couple days later, when I went to throw it in the washer, the stains were GONE. I did nothing but spray it and toss it. This stuff is incredible. I can’t wait to try it on a carpet stain." — Evelyn
$6.65 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A stain and odor-eliminating spray for organic messes like pee, poop and vomit
For those sorts of stains, you need enzymes — a type of bacteria — to feed on the ammonia to completely eliminate the smell. Other stain removers might help some, but without the enzymes in a spray like this one, that stench will stick around.

You can use it pretty much anywhere except fabrics marked with an "S" only (in which case, you need a solvent cleaner like this one). It's safe on all carpets and floors, plus works well on furniture, clothes, litter boxes, carriers, strollers, kennels, hardwood floors, concrete and more.

Check out our in-depth writeup of Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator.

Promising review: "All I can say is WOW!!!!!!! I am a total pessimist when I see a product with tons of great reviews I immediately question if it’s true. I was desperate for some sort of solution, though, having tried everything I could find including every DIY hack and nothing was working. I am literally obsessed with this product. I don’t know what the proprietary contents are but I do know that they work insanely well. This far exceeded my expectations." — TW
$19.31 at Amazon
32
Amazon
A slim silverware organizer tray
It takes up half the space of a traditional organizer but still stores a full 24-piece cutlery set, so you can use the rest of the drawer to store so much more.

Promising review: "New way to organize your silverware that has a sleek design. TikTok made me buy this! it’s a perfect design to not have as much clutter in your drawer. Great for ADHD people to see exactly what silverware is in which slot with the tiny pictures indicating a knife a spoon a fork!" — Haley Lutz
$9.60 at Amazon (regularly $12)
33
www.amazon.com
A bottle of makeup brush and sponge shampoo
It'll help break up all the embedded layers of foundation, contour, concealer, powder and eye makeup. And it'll do it so quickly and easily you'll hate washing brushes just a little less than before. It could help with your acne, too, because washing your makeup tools cuts down on the amount of dirt and bacteria that tend to accumulate on them over time.

Promising review: "Honestly, if you’re looking for a sign to buy this for your makeup brushes, let this be it! I’ve tried all the DIY/hacks that are supposed to save you money and be good for your brushes and now I see I was wrong. I forgot how soft my brushes used to be, and apparently what their original color was because after using this wash, it’s like I have brand new brushes! Even my cheapest brushes that felt coarse but looked clean were transformed by this stuff. And for the makeup users who also get acne breakouts after wearing any makeup like me, I’ve seen a pretty significant decrease in breakouts that were clearly caused by my deceptively dirty brushes." — A.
$6.99 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
Eve Hansen Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum to keep your skin soft, soothed and hydrated
Promising reviews: "So far I have used about four bottles of this product. I use it like a serum and put a few drops on my face and décolleté before I apply moisturizer in the morning or night cream. I see the same outstanding results I did see with the TNS Serum — just for a fraction of the price!!!" — nana bendick

"Winter dries out my skin like crazy, and I've been looking for an option to add to my skin routine to keep my skin feeling refreshed and moisturized. I've been adding it to my foundation as well, which has made a big difference! Love using this first thing in the morning to help feel refreshed and ready to go." — Laura Q
$17.98 at Amazon
35
Amazon
A Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Simply mist your shower walls, curtain, door, tub, fixtures and floor once a week after you turn off the water. This dissolves all the grime before it can buildup, with no need to scrub — simply rinse the next day, right before you shower again.

Promising review: "Shower hack! This is great if you hate/forget to clean your shower. I did a deep clean and now spray this about once a week at night. No more pink scum collects on our floor and our grout has stayed clean. This takes one thing off my cleaning list which is invaluable if you’re a working parent. Also there is very little scent, so if your bathroom connects to your bedroom, you’re not inhaling chemicals all night." — Gabrielle
$20.98 at Amazon
36
www.amazon.com
Some Goo Gone to quickly remove everything from tape residue to mysterious sticky substances
I bought a bottle of this stuff when I moved in 2021 — it was super useful then, and since that point I've used it to clean stubborn grease off of kitchen cabinets and my stove's hood several times, and pulled it out for several other mystery sticky stains and messes. But the move story is the most compelling:

Back then, my partner had hung up these posters that used big foam adhesive squares (no, they were not Command Strips), and when we pulled them off the wall, they left a bunch of foam and sticky stuff behind. Goo Gone (plus a plastic scraper) came to the rescue! It took a little patience, but the stuff would never have come off without the Goo Gone. It helped break down both the foam stuff and the adhesive, which came off in little bits, leaving nothing behind. We did then wash off the paint with some dish soap and water — Goo Gone is super greasy — but by the end, you couldn't tell anything had been there at all, and the paint was undamaged.

Promising review: "Kid left a sticker on their clothes (track number on jersey) and ran it through the washer and dryer. Tried all the hacks, none worked.This worked in one shot. THEN cleaned some tape adhesive off my softball gear. Amazing. Worth every penny." — Malin77x
$8.21 at Amazon
37
Amazon
A seat gap filler for when you're tired of accidentally dropping your phone down the crack of no return
Because it fits over your car's seat belt holster, it moves along with your seat as you adjust it — which means you can stuff it in and forget about it, at least until it saves some popcorn from disappearing into the abyss. It comes in a pack of two.

Promising review: "I have to admit, my expectations weren't very high. I thought it was more of a joke when my husband got this for me for Christmas. Little did I realize it would be one of my most favorite gadgets ever! I don't know if I realized just how many things went missing in my seat gap. It has really saved a lot of things from disappearing into that black hole. It was easy enough to fit into my car and it's soft! It's just like an extension of my seat, except it fits every curve of my seat! There really isn't another product that compares to this." — Tessa Forbes
$24.99 at Amazon
38
www.amazon.com
A heatless, cushioned curling rod headband to give you the loose curls of your dreams
Wrap your washed, damp hair around it as part of your bedtime routine, and when you wake up in the morning, you'll have flowing uniform curls.

The set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. It's made to work with all hair types. Remember to roll with damp hair for the best results. It's available in 7 colors.

Promising reviews: "Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron." — Mariah

"I am obsessed with this. Takes five minutes to put in the night before and you have perfect beach waves for the whole day. I can actually say 'I woke up like this!' I have naturally straight hair so in order to keep the curls, I wash my hair then when it’s damp I put mousse in it and then dry it until it’s just barely damp. That’s when I wrap it around the tube curler and go to bed." — Brianna Wagner
$7.99+ at Amazon
39
The Spatty
A set of two miniature spatulas that reach into the deepest corners of makeup bottles and food jars
Be it artisanal mustard or a drugstore foundation, you paid good money for every ounce of that product! Here's our Spatty review. The set of two includes one spatula with a 6-inch handle, and another with a 12-inch handle (for different tasks).

Promising review: "So worth it! I'm so happy with it. You will definitely save money using this. I think about how much I could have saved if this was invented 30 years ago. I mostly use it for small makeup jars. I tested out the longer one on a 18oz lotion and it worked fine. Some reviews complain about not being able to get every curve and corner of their container. ..oh please.! You get so much more than you would without it." — Liz
$9.99 at Amazon
40
www.amazon.com
A battery-powered fabric shaver to make your pilling fabrics (including upholstery!) look brand-new
Granted if you have an entire sofa to do, it'll probably take you more than 10 minutes, but for small furniture and especially for clothes, it'll have things looking new in no time. It's available in six colors.

Promising review: "This is awesome! I don’t know how I’ve lived without it — I consider it a life hack. I’ve gotten rid of so many items because they looked horrible due to pilling. Yes, it’s true. But this product has opened a new chapter of keeping various materials looking ‘clean cut’. I used it on a brand new cotton bedding set that looked horrendous after the first wash. It came out of the dryer with tiny cotton balls stuck everywhere-pilling beyond belief! Needless to say, I was pretty unhappy-but this product saved the day (and the bedding set)...!" — Jennifer M. Superales
$13.99 at Amazon
41
www.amazon.com
A pack of Bottle Bright fizzing cleaning tablets to make your drinking vessels look new in no time
You simply drop a tablet into almost any stained travel mug or stainless water bottle to banish stains without scrubbing.

Promising review: "This product is phenomenal. I had about a year's worth of coffee sludge build-up in my favorite thermos that I had tried almost everything — soaking in soap, bottle brushes, various online hacks. I bought these, popped one in with some warm water, and waited an hour. The sludge literally just rinsed right out. Completely. No scrubbing. I recommend these to everyone I know now." — Jackie
$8 at Amazon
42
Amazon
A splurge-worthy RoboVac to really keep your floors cleaner
This vacuum moves between hard floors and low-pile carpets and rugs without a glitch and can pick up all the accumulated dust, dirt and hair left strewn about your home while you go do literally anything else.

Promising review: "Best housekeeping hack! I have to empty it almost everyday because it does it's job so well! I call her Mrs. Doubtfire and may purchase a twin to work upstairs as well. Timer was easy to set after reading the directions. Cleaning her out is a regular occurrence. She rarely gets stuck but usually only if the floor is cluttered worth cords or something. She also stops when she's full and needs to be cleaned instead of burning out her own motorwhich I think is nice. I have two Great Pyrenees and she handles the hair beautifully as well as the mess I track in from the barn." — Amazon Customer
$249.99 at Amazon
43
Amazon
A set of two Wad-Free pads
They help ensure your sheets dry the first time instead of wadding themselves (and whatever else is in the load) into a wrinkly, wet ball that you have to untangle before sending everything through the dryer again.

Promising review: "Skeptical, but then after the TikTok video it was featured in, I had to try it. Definitely can see how it keeps the sheets actually separated and wad-free. Nice the know the sheets are getting clean. Thanks!" — Leia S.
$19.99 at Amazon
44
www.amazon.com
A pack of Keurig cleaner pods
You can pop them into your Keurig coffee machine and "brew" exactly the same way you make a regular K-Cup. Then you'll have a cleaner coffee maker (with way less oily residue and stuck-on grounds) in less than three minutes.

Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean." — Lauren
$9.95+ at Amazon
45
Amazon
A sandwich cutter and sealer set
It makes do-it-yourself Uncrustables quick, simple and cheap. You can customize ingredients for variety and it comes with three different shapes.

Promising reviews: "Had to try this because I saw it on TikTok and I spend way too much on Uncrustables for my picky kids! And my kids (ages 3 and 6) love the different shapes they can choose from." — Rachel

"A must-have. As a mom of two, ages 2 and 5, who HATE crust this is a lifesaver! It saves so much money to buy these instead of Uncrustables." — Baleigh W
$16.97 at Amazon
46
www.amazon.com
A Bissell multipurpose portable cleaner
This way, you'll have an immediate solution anytime something gets spilled or a pet makes a mess on your carpet, couch, rug, car seat or mattress. Even if you don't have spills to clean, you'll be astounded at how much disgusting grime it'll suck up from your furniture.

Promising reviews: "I've had this machine for almost 3 years now and I can honestly say I love it. I've used this to shampoo my couch monthly, as well as spot cleaning pet messes on the carpet and cleaning my car floor mats. Despite using this regularly to clean my couch, the water always comes out a murky brown, not sure how my couch gets to be so dirty but I'm glad to see all the dirt and grime getting extracted effectively. Afterwards, all I have to do is rinse the two tanks and leave to dry overnight, then it's ready for use again. Definitely recommended for those wanting a simple, lightweight upholstery cleaner." — Sara

"This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" — Davina
$98 at Amazon (regularly $123.53)
47
Amazon
A Whiskware pancake batter mixer
It has a wire BlenderBall whisk on the inside so you can pour your ingredients directly into the bottle, screw the top on, shake until everything's mixed together and then squeeze the batter out from the spout. You'll get your pancakes faster, have fewer dishes to wash and it'll even be easier to make those Mickey pancakes your kids love so much.

Watch a TikTok of a mom showing how easy it is to use. It also makes it simple to have freshly-made pancakes on weekdays: Make the batter ahead of time (or just use your weekend leftovers), store it in the fridge overnight and then cook as many as you need in the morning. And yes, all the parts are top-rack dishwasher safe.

Promising review: "My 8-year-old is a huge fan of making pancakes. He saw this on TikTok and just had to have it. We absolutely love this product!! Easy to clean and use. I love that it’s an all-in-one. No more messy bowls, and he can squeeze out the perfect amount for his pancakes." — Amazon Customer
$14.99 at Amazon
48
Amazon
A bottle-emptying kit for getting every penny's worth out of your favorite products
You can use it for shampoos, lotions and even food products like honey or that gourmet salad dressing you can't get enough of.

The kit comes with six adapters (to make them fit a variety of bottle neck sizes) and six of the purple dispensing stands.

Promising review: "This is such a great tool for using up every last bit of product and reducing waste. We used this on a bottle of lotion that we thought was empty but got nearly six more months out of it when we put this on, we were shocked. I use this for my shampoo and anything else that I can think of." — Felishia Rae
$19.99 at Amazon
49
Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed
The battery-powered Rubbermaid power scrubbing brush
It's basically a giant toothbrush with a bigger head and stiff bristles designed to tackle all the grossest nooks and crannies around your home. The bristles are designed to scrub 60 times each second for a very thorough, very speedy clean.

I've had one of these since 2017 and pull it out pretty much anytime I have a tough scrubbing task! My grout, corners of my shower, edges around my faucets and all kinds of other small spots get impeccably clean in no time, using just this brush and a little diluted soap. And it's handy to pull out anytime I have a particularly stubborn, stuck-on mess, like on my stove. Read my full Rubbermaid Power Scrubber review for more.

Promising review: "You need one. Seriously. Saw this brush multiple times on TIkTok. It sold me. When I got it, I went into clean mode and the darn thing is just amazing. You'll love it. It's so sturdy and works very well." — Kristin Haadsma
$22.21 at Amazon
50
Amazon
A Crack'em egg cracker and spoon rest
Because it is so annoying to crack an egg on the counter or the side of a bowl and end up with whites on the counter and eggshell in the bowl — seriously, this happens to me almost every time. This has a little ridge designed for precise and clean cracking. It's available in six colors and in packs of two.

Watch this TikTok of the egg cracker to see how quick it is!

Promising review: "I absolutely cannot believe I'm doing this. I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this, I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement. If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time." — Edwin Myers
$11.99 at Amazon
51
Amazon
A reusable silicone zip bag
You can use it to pack snacks and sandwiches, steam veggies in the microwave and even seal up sous vide (if you're fancy). Bonus: They're totally dishwasher safe. (I have a couple myself and have used them for a couple of years. I run them through the top rack all the time!)

Promising review: "I've tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren't usually dishwasher safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. Can withstand any temperature/microwave/dishwasher/whatever. And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean and I trust that they aren't hiding gross crumbs in any of the crevices." — Megan A.
$12.99 at Amazon
52
Amazon
A Squatty Potty toilet stool to help make pooping easier and faster because it aligns everything in a more natural way
Read more about constipation relief at home, including using a squatting position, at Cleveland Clinic. Several BuzzFeeders own and love these — read one person's review.

Promising reviews: "Per my husband: 'First time I used mine I was like, 'there's no way the last 3 inches of that poop would have come out without the Squatty Potty.'" — m2

"Unbelievable that I've been performing a basic bodily function incorrectly my entire life. This is a wonderful product that is well worth the money. It allows one to adopt a natural, healthy position without giving up a western style toilet. You just have to use it to truly appreciate it." — Amazon Customer
$24.99+ at Amazon
53
Cincha Travel
A Cincha travel belt because it's a pain when your tote or backpack slides off your roller bag at the airport
And it's even more of a pain to carry that heavy tote on your shoulder. This buckles your tote securely to the handle. It adjusts up to 38 inches, so it works with most bags. My mom has one of these she's used several times and loves it! It's available in multiple colors and designs.

Promising review: "Makes traveling so much less of a headache! Got this after seeing it in a BuzzFeed article before my Jamaica trip. Made traveling so much more pleasant. Didn't have to worry about my tote falling off my suitcase the entire time. Highly recommend!" — Zaid Shahatit
$39.99 at Amazon
54
The Perfect Pizza Pack
A collapsible pizza-shaped storage container perfect for saving space in the fridge
No more making room for a whole pizza box just to keep five slices. Adjust it to one of three heights, too, for more space-saving goodness.

It also comes with five little slice-shaped plates, which you can stack in the container when you put your pizza away. Then when it's time to eat those leftovers, put the whole container in the microwave to reheat it all at once! It's available in multiple colors and multi-packs.

Promising review: "I've been using the same pizza slice storage boxes for years. They took up a lot of room in kitchen cabinet and didn't always stay tightly closed. I saw this product on Shark Tank and *really* wanted to try it! I prefer to reheat pizza in a toaster oven instead of a microwave, so I will never use the plates as anything but separators. With that said, I like this a lot, it takes up less room (whether in the refrigerator or in cabinet) and works nicely." — S. D. Bower
$24.99 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
55
Amazon
A two-pack of draft blockers
Your entire home will stay warmer if the hot air the heater's working so hard (and costing you so much money) to make can't slip out that annoyingly large gap under your front and back doors. It works the same way for AC in hotter weather, too, so it'll be useful year-round.

It can also help reduce outside noises, which could help you concentrate better, especially if your apartment building or family can get kind of loud. It's available in five colors.

Promising review: "I’ll admit I was skeptical of these at first but after applying them to four of our doors we are thrilled! We live in an older home that is in no way energy efficient. ;-) We got these to help keep the hot summer heat out of the house. We have only had them for a short time but they look so good! They actually upgrade the doors a bit. ;-) The application went well and it is a firm hold. The flooring in our house meets the door almost so there’s not much room for movement and these stay put firmly when opening and closing the door. I have no doubt that they will stay on for a long time. Will probably buy another pack for the doors leading to our garage." — AHA
$7.99 at Amazon
56
Amazon
An EZPZ mat, which is completely un-budgeable by toddlers
They still might drop the food on the floor, but at least it'll be just a piece or two at a time instead of the entire bowl of painstakingly cut-up fruit at once. It's available in seven colors.

Promising review: "Does your child 'feed the dog' during meal time? While this dish won't guarantee they won't continue that fun habit, it sure helps. Instead of 'wiping all the food' off his highchair tray, now my grandson's food sits in this sturdy dish that can't move. And I mean can't! It stays put and the cut pieces are easy to pick up it. Easy to clean too!" — Reeve
$22.49 at Amazon
57
www.amazon.com
A sunrise alarm clock
Waking up in the morning when it's dark outside is a little easier when this lamp gradually gets brighter and then floods your room with light, instead of blaring an annoying alarm sound into the dark.

You can program it with seven light settings, seven chill "wake up" sounds and set it to start slowly lighting up at 30, 20 or 10 minutes before you wake up. It's available in three colors.

Promising review: "I’ve always wanted one of these alarm clocks! It works so great! A much more peaceful way to wake up for sure, if you’re a heavy sleeper this may not work for you, but as someone who easily wakes up to light, it is great! Wayyyy cheaper than the Hatch one and does the exact same thing!" — Hannah
$32.88+ at Amazon (regularly $39+)
58
www.amazon.com
Waterproof duck boots in a classic style and budget-friendly price
They come in several styles, including ones with fleece lining in case you live somewhere extra cold that demands something extra cozy. They're available in sizes 5–11.

Promising reviews: "Great fit and quality for the price! The best part about these shoes is the Sherpa lining. They have kept my feet toasty warm. They look good on, and they fit really nicely. I love the zipper for easily slipping them on, and the ties for tightening or loosening. I have a pair of L.L. Bean that aren’t lined and honestly these are just as comfortable if not more so." — Kerry Worley

"I am thrilled with these boots! I took a chance on them and went to Seattle in the winter hoping they would keep my feet dry and comfy. They did not disappoint! We hiked, walked on beaches, it rained, and it snowed, and I wore these boots every day and my feet were always warm and dry, and they held up perfectly. Not to mention they looked great! :) They made this pregnant lady very happy and I highly recommend them." — L.McDaniel
$29.99+ at Amazon
59
www.amazon.com
A bottle of NYX dewey setting spray so you can ensure your makeup lasts
Promising reviews: "My winter must-have! When it’s winter my skin is slightly dry — even though I moisturize and prime and do my bb cream, it still feels a little dry. So a few spritzes of this baby and I don’t have to worry about a thing!" — Priscilla

"Expensive isn't always better. I tried this spray before spending the day outdoors in 90-degree heat at Disneyland, and the only place my makeup moved was on the tip of my nose because I have allergies and use a lot of Kleenex. But otherwise, it looked as fresh as it did when I put it on. I’ve used Mac and Urban Decay setting spray and they never worked as well as this stuff. I am completely amazed. Definitely give it a try." — Stephanie
$9.34 at Amazon
60
Amazon
A mug warmer to keep your coffee perfectly hot
It's available in eight colors.

Promising review: "Like so many people, I often get so involved in my work that I forget to drink my coffee so when I do reach for it, it is cold. This mug warmer has changed all that. I put my coffee on it when I walk into my home office and no matter how distracted I get, when I want a sip of coffee it is at the perfect temperature for me. I typically use it at the highest level of heat. It fits nicely on the corner of my desk and matches all my desk accessories. I did notice that it does not work as well on one very tall mug I have, but other than that one it is good for mugs of all sizes. I would highly recommend this cup warmer to anyone who is tired of cold coffee at work." — Rev Maria
$15.59+ at Amazon
61
www.amazon.com
A six-outlet wall charger to solve your lack-of-outlets problem
It adds two USB fast-charging ports and four extra outlets to the default two, all while taking up barely any more space than a regular outlet. It has a dimmable night light too, as if it didn't have enough useful features!

Promising review: "Love this. I have many items to plug in now that I have to office at home. There’s plenty of room to plug in two laptops, a computer, a monitor, and my Alexa safely. It’s a little bulkier than I was expecting but that is due to the room your items will need." — Jennifer
$17.97 at Amazon
62
www.amazon.com
A 24-pocket over-the-door organizer that has so many uses
It can store shoes, organize a pantry, sort hair accessories or makeup on the back of a bathroom door and organize cords. Or, in the winter, it can stash all your gloves, hats, scarves and other accessories you have to layer on before you head outside.

For ultimate convenience, hang it on the inside of your coat closet door. It's available in multiple colors and with regular or extra large pockets.

Promising review: "Makes a great cold weather accessory organizer. This is our second season using this organizer. I put it on the back of the coat closet door, right over a row of coat hooks. I can fit earmuffs, gloves, mittens, hats, ski masks, and more into the pockets. Come springtime, I put the organizer on the back of the door to the storage closet. So much better than bins of hats, gloves, mittens to dig through." — AMYR
$7.47 at Amazon
63
www.amazon.com
A pair of multi-use wireless sleep headphones
Besides playing soothing white noise while you fall asleep, they are just the thing to keep your ears toasty on those winter runs while you listen to your most motivating playlist at the exact same time. No more foregoing music in favor of warmth or powering through cold in favor of music. It's available in many colors.

Promising review: "I love this headband! I live in a place that has winter and I love that I can wear this for a headband that covers my ears to keep me warm! The volume control helps because there is a lot of traffic on my street and I have to turn them up frequently. When I turn them up, the noise cancellation is good. The sound quality could be a little better because the speakers move around and you have to position them. I also like the fact that it is washable when you take out the speakers and the little charging cord. I am sure I will wear this in the summer as well. Thanks for making such a great product!" — Kathy F
$19.99 at Amazon

