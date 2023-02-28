39 Super Useful Items Reviewers Say 'Never Fail'

Popular products from this list:
A bottle of One Hit Wonder 10-in-1 Leave-in Spray that control frizz, detangles, conditions, prevents breakage and strengthens
Reviewers with wavy, curly, and straight hair, super fine hair, even chemically treated hair, say that this leave-in spray works wonders for their hair type! Mane Club
is a New York-based small biz that's been creating affordable vegan, cruelty-free hair-care products since 2019.Promising review:
"In love with this product!!! Happened upon it randomly while looking for something to help my frizz when straightening. I have a natural 2c to 3a curl with thick hair, and this stuff ended up working amazingly.
My hair has gone a week unwashed and is still beautiful, soft, and smooth, and straightening it was a breeze! I’ve never had my hair so soft and silky! I strongly recommend giving it a try!" —Viola H.
, Mane Club Customer
"No more tangles!!! For my hair being straight, it gets extremely tangled (idk why), but this product is a miracle worker.
My life has been changed now, a miracle worker in the cutest bottle, too!! Not exaggerating! Kid approved as well!! Now, go double your order and add to your cart! Thank me later." —MACVAS
, Mane Club Customer
A bottle of Folex spot remover to make even the toughest of stains disappear from furniture
Promising reviews:
"This stuff is amazing. I was first introduced to Folex when I was staying at my sister’s house. She’s an interior decorator and I made the huge mistake of spilling iced tea on her off-white carpet. Just imagine her reaction. After screaming at me, she ran to get her bottle of Folex from her cleaning supplies. She blotted the stain with Folex and in front of my eyes, the iced tea stain completely disappeared from the off-white carpeting. If I didn’t see it with it my own eyes I wouldn’t have believed it. Needless to say, I keep it in my house and it’s never failed me
, not even when my cat has an accident. Bravo, Folex. I’m a customer for life." —Donna R
"I found this product one day at Home Depot and I have four German Shepard dogs and carpet.... I figured why not let's give it a try. I have been buying this stuff since... You can use this on your carpets, couches, beds, even in your car and it never fails
!" —Brandi Salmon
A jar of the bestselling Pink Stuff for those hard-to-get stains, dirt and rust spots around the house
Promising reviews:
"Works every time. I have used this for years and it never fails to get those stubborn stains off pretty much anything.
" —a r james
"A little goes a long way! This has been used to clean paint and markers and crayon markings off of our vinyl siding. I have also used it to clean stains off our tub and formica countertops. No strong odors and it takes very little to clean areas that other products have failed to clean.
" —Savanna B
A pet hair remover to make sure your pet's shedding does minimal damage to your sinuses
Promising review:
"I have allergic reactions to dog hair and dander so imagine my surprise when we learned our new quarantine pup wasn’t hypoallergenic as we had thought. Cue a mad dash to buy every product under the sun to keep my allergies in check because from the moment she came home we were in love...Then enter the Chom Chom roller, the roller to end the need for any other roller. Gone are the days of stripping and sticking with a disposable lint roller. Gone are the days of dragging that red lint brush paddle over the furniture. And definitely gone are the days hauling out the vacuum just to zip away the excess dog fur on the couch. If you use it right— and I mean vigorously roll back and forth, up and down, to and from like your life depended on it— the Chom never fails...
Truthfully, it picks up more than enough for me to be satisfied." —L. White
A set of bed bands that'll keep your fitted sheets secure and in place
Promising reviews:
"These things work. We have an adjustable mattress that has been a nightmare to keep the sheets tucked in. The nightmare is no more. This product worked the first time and has never failed to do its job.
If you need the bottom sheets to stay in place, look no further. These are your answer." —jacksan1
"I'm a super [active] sleeper. I mean, like, in my sleep I'm pulling up the sheets with my hands, rolling around, throwing pillows off the bed kind of sleeper. While these bed bands didn't solve the problem of chucking my pillows across the room, they absolutely completely solved the sheets problem, which was THE most infuriating thing considering that my bed is in the corner of the room, and the sheets are extremely difficult for me to put on as it is. These bands are made of a strong elastic band paired with metal clasps to attach to the sheets. ... I had them all attached and working within five minutes of opening the package. It has been some time now since I have purchased these bands, and they have never once failed me. They've never failed to keep my sheets down nor have they snapped out of place or broken at any point.
They simply work, as the packaging states. I love these. If you are a heavy sleeper or just have a problem with your sheets coming up at night, these are THE solution!" —Eli
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Promising review:
"Did not fail me!
... This actually helped my white or blackheads to be controlled. Also, I don't like exfoliating scrubs or creams, so I go with this exfoliating chemical which I use twice a week, and yes, it works wonders.
I also see that my skin does not flake or have remaining dead skin cells." —ELLAINE GABOTERO
Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige is an Asian-owned brand that has been in the beauty game for years (seriously, since the '90s!). The luxury brand prides itself on being affordable, too, and has many fan-favorite products because of it. BTW, some people use it as a daily lip balm or lip protectant over their lipstick, too!Promising Sephora reviews: "
This is the best lip product I've ever used! I wake up the next morning with hydrated lips without fail every time.
Hot tip: Put a little on during the day for a glossy look." —xemax96
"I've been using the Laneige Sleeping Mask for about three years. I'm on my third one! I got two of the berry (original), and I just started using the gummy bear
one. Never fails to make my lips feel moisturized and smells amazing!
" —Jessumaru
A set of Sea Bands perfect for those who experience motion sickness, morning sickness and migraine nausea
Promising review:
"Love these. Work like a charm. My mom had them while pregnant, and I now get car sick. They never fail me. Worth every penny
." —Amber Doucet
An enzyme-based laundry stain remover that has reviewers throwing around words like "magic" and "amazing"
Puracy
is a small biz based in Austin, Texas that makes nontoxic, plant-based cleaning and personal care products.Promising review:
"This is by far the best stain remover I've used yet. I have a 1-year-old that I've been treating his clothes since he started solids around 6 months. This stain remover has never failed me.
It's even gotten crayon out of a Kyte sleep sack that was washed with a crayon. I treated it after I discovered it and let it sit for an hour, then washed it, and it all came out. It's my go-to baby shower gift for new moms, and I love that it's clean ingredients. Puracy, you have a forever customer!" —Hannah Webber
A pack of Avarelle Acne Cover Patches to help those pesky zits disappear overnight
Promising review:
"These are awesome!!! I’ve purchased them multiple times and have never been disappointed. They’re effective and efficient, so pretty much everything you would want in a purchase. My daughters and I always use them and they’ve never failed to drastically reduce, or completely eliminate, breakouts.
I usually apply these over night and always see a huge improvement by the next morning. They don’t budge at all unless you’re intentionally removing them. If you’re on the fence, get off. The 4- and 5-star reviews are true." —Amazon customer
OR a pack of the Mighty Patch Surface (big brother to the OG pimple patch) for bigger acne areas
Hero Cosmetics
is home of the Mighty Patch
. The brand is woman-owned and Asian-owned, founded by current CEO Ju Rhyu. Since their Mighty Patch launch in 2017, they have evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strip Mighty Patches, and more! Promising review:
"Really love Mighty Patch. Never fails me. :)
" —Valeria
A pair of period-proof underwear because they work as an amazing alternative to wearing bulky, uncomfortable pads
Bambody absorbent panties are PFA-free
and certified safe to wear. Learn more about the brand here
.
They're also ideal for overnight protection (you can pair them with a pad if you have a heavy flow) and for people who are worried about leakage during sports or physical activities. Also, unlike your regular undies, you don't have to scrub the blood out of these — they're designed so it rinses right out in the sink with soap and warm water
, and can get tossed in the washer and dryer from there.
Psst — reviewers love these undies, but suggest sizing up
! Promising review:
"These are the best! I have been using these panties for over a year now, and I love them! I've bought several pairs and will never go back to tampons, pads, cups, or discs. I'm going through perimenopause, and my periods are extremely heavy, including clots and flooding. It did take some time for me to "trust" these panties for long hours, but let me assure you, they have never failed me.
Even at night. I love that the protection runs all the way up the backside, which definitely gives me more peace of mind. And I really love that I can reduce my plastic waste by washing and reusing them. —Jessica
A set of scratch-free, odor-resistant Scrub Daddy sponges that deserve all their hype
Promising reviews
: "After years of buying cheap sponges, I have finally found THE ONE. My grandmother gave me a couple of these as a gift and I loved them so much I wore them out and had to buy more. I wash all of my dishes with these, from glasses to ceramic knives, to my pots and pans and it never fails to clean them to being spotless with minimal effort
— even with stuck on food.
" —Keisha Locy
"It never failsto completely clean.
I have used Scrub Daddy for years and my kitchen is not complete without it!" —Kindle customer
Sunny & Honey Carpet Miracle cleaner for those stains you'd never thought would come out
This carpet cleaner is from a family-run small business that specializes in cleaning products, especially ones for homes with pets!Promising review:
"I used this in my carpet cleaning machine and was amazed at the results. This eliminated odors and stains that countless other products failed to clean.
" —Angela Catt
LilyAna Naturals' eye cream to help you hide how tired you really are after such a long week
Promising review:
"I never write reviews, but...I realized I had to let people know its benefits. The other eye creams/gels I have used this year don’t cut it with the dry skin around my aging eyes. So after applying my newest anti wrinkle, retinol, and whatever else eye cream, I reach for this product and it never fails to leave the delicate skin around my eyes feeling softer and moisturized.
I’m glad I found this product and may try some others from this company. The ingredient list is impressive for sure." —Janet
A detangling hairbrush that over 7,600 reviewers — with various hair types — absolutely love
Tons of reviewers with different hair types (2c
, 4a
, and more) absolutely love this brush.Promising review:
"I love this detangling brush, I use it every time I do my wash day and it hasn't failed me yet.
I have very thick, 4a hair and typically brushes fall apart because my hair is so thick but this one hasn't. I feel like my hair is properly detangled and I love using this to as a chaser for when I flat iron my hair." —Natorea Richardson
A pack of Stomp 'N Go stain-removing pads reviewers say really do live up to their name
Promising review:
"Every pet owner should own these. They are so easy to use, and pull up every kitty stain without fail.
It even picks up other dirt that we didn't know was there! No stain has failed to be picked up by these
, even the ones that have sat for a few days before we noticed them, and some old stains that were there when we bought our house which didn't even come out with professional carpet cleaning. You need these!" —MKELady
A hard water boosting powder to really clean those dishes that just don't look the same anymore
Just add this to your pre-wash chamber with detergent. If you don't have a pre-wash chamber, don't fret. Just add 2 tablespoons to the bottom of your dishwasher!Promising review:
"Seriously, using this in conjunction with my Cascade platinum tabs,
my dishes come out perfect. I have a problem with hard water in my house, and this just never fails me.
I've got it on subscription delivery, too, in hopes that this never becomes discontinued." —Delvin
A Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer brush because it'll make ALL the difference
Reviewers with everything from thin and short
to wavy and fine
to thick and curly
hair love this One-Step Brush and say it works great for their hair types!Promising reviews:
"Best purchase ever. This is the best thing I have ever bought for my hair. I have frizzy, semi-curly thick hair. This takes all of that without fail.
People think I have come from the beauty salon every time I use it. Numerous compliments, it takes very little time, and my hair looks fantastic." —Amazon customer
"I absolutely LOVE this! I used to let my hair dry because I have always been terrible with a blow dryer, and my hair would get super frizzy. I bought this product to use when I had to shower and do my hair immediately after, and it did not fail. It dries all of my very thick, color-treated hair in 10 minutes or less!
My hair is so soft and silky after. I am so impressed with this product and highly recommend it." —Shelby D.
A super-soft Makeup Eraser to wipe off your makeup using only water!
It's got two sides — one that can wipe off all your makeup with water and a light scrubbing, and another that exfoliates your skin. Plus, all you have to do when you're done using it is wet it and hang it up to dry! No more wasting money on icky washcloths that hurt your skin!!! I can hear your pores singing from here. Promising reviews:
"Soft and easy to use. Been using this product for years and hasn't failed me.
Bought another for a friend to save them money of buying makeup wipes. Great on sensitive skin!" —Liz
"This did exactly what it claims to do. I use some warm water on a little part, and my whole makeup comes off, even mascara! I used to always buy makeup wipes, and this has saved me so much money. I just throw it in with the laundry, and it’s perfect. I’ve been using it for over six months now, and it hasn’t failed me at all; it’s worth the money!!
" —Sharmin Rahman
A laptop cooling pad for when your computer starts to make that over-heating, airplane propeller sound (you know the one)
Promising reviews:
"This brand is excellent...I decided to try this brand based on reviews and absolutely wasn't disappointed. We've now had them for more than 2 years without fail.
We have two 2-fan, and and one 3-fan running a minimum of 12 hours daily and all we do is use a vacuum every two to three months and they're good to go. Their angle is perfect, cooling is above average, and dependability is nothing I ever expected. I can't think of any other brand I would consider at any price. More than two years, and all three are still running great!" —Rantasia
"This works extremely well. My laptops fans used to scream to the point it would make you scream into your microphone just to talk to your friends on discord. With this product that diminished, and I don’t have to worry about the fans kicking up that loud ever again...I fully recommend this product just as it was recommended to me by a friend with a similar laptop problem. I honestly don't ever see this product failing to support my demands.
" —Kaleb Urquhart
An electric wine opener because opening a bottle of wine should be as stressless as possible
Promising reviews:
"I bought this wine opener a year ago. In the whole time I have had it, it has worked flawlessly. Never once has it failed to open a bottle of wine.
I leave it on my kitchen counter in the charger at all times so I don’t have to worry about it being out of power." —Burnsie
"Very pleasantly surprised. I’ve had at least a dozen openers in past years and this is definitely the easiest to use, works great, and has never failed.
" —Amazon customer
And a pack of gnat traps
Promising review:
"I have purchased these numerous times since gnats just love my plants and they have never failed me.
The only drawback is if you get your finger stuck on it you will be left with some seriously sticky goo on your hand but I'll deal with that since they work super well." —MM
A vegan ingrown hair oil used to treat and prevent those itchy red bumps that may appear after you shave or wax
Bushbalm is an Ottawa-based small biz with a special focus on the pubic zone(s). Their result-driven collection of products targets such grievances as ingrown hair prevention, dark spot treatment, and razor burn relief. Promising review:
"I've bought this product numerous of times and it never fails.
I have no more ingrowns and it also helps so much with irritation after shaving! The only downside is the bottle! The oil splashes upwards when I push on the pump every time. Please change the packaging!!" —Pris
, Bushbalm customer
A nail and cuticle oil that'll keep your nails healthy and clean every day of the year
Promising review:
"This is honestly the only nail oil that help my nails grow fast and keep them moisturized. I have been using solar oil for years now and it never fails me.
Excellent product!!" —Maura
A grocery bag dispenser to organize the huge ball of plastic bags in a way that's pleasing to the eye
Promising review:
"Best thing I could've ever gotten for the kitchen.
Grocery bags would pile up, and look so messy in the corner no matter how neat my mum and I tried to keep them. When I saw this I was ecstatic. It comes with screws, and wall stick ons for your choice of installation. I used the stick ons and placed it on a tile wall and it hasn't failed me yet
... There are times when it is full beyond measure (because we did extra grocery shopping), or it is empty with two or three bags waiting to be pulled out, so it is getting its use." —Ran1017
A pack of melamine cleaning sponges that are tough on grime and gentle on surfaces
All you gotta do is wet and swipe!Promising review
: "I love these a lot! I just ordered them for the second time. Great product, great price. Perfect for when my daughter draws all over the walls. When cleaning products fail this always comes to the rescue.
" —L
The Flick Stick winged eyeliner stamp to get the perfect cat-eye look in seconds
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty
. Promising reviews:
"This is my go-to winged eyeliner product. I get compliments all the time that my eyeliner is “on point.” Because it never fails me, I will forever use Lovoir
." —Lisa P.
"I love this product. I will be buying it again. Perfection every time! It is actually fun to put on, never fails either!
" —christy cozzo
A portable charger so that your phone is ALWAYS charged
Promising reviews:
"I can destroy [batteries] in no time, flat, but not these. Liked it so much, I bought a second one. I use these to keep my phone charged when I'm out in the field using a bird calling app and blue tooth connection for HOURS. I have yet to have this fail me, die, or try to catch fire while recharging
like two other I've tried. Top notch piece." —Michael
"This charger is longer and thin. Has GREAT charging power. I use it for my S9 phone. I can charge it full easily three to four times. I keep a few of these around for power outages. It is a great idea and has never failed me.
" —Warcrafty
Slow cooker liners that are amazing for quick and easy clean up!
Promising reviews:
"I been using this brand for a while now... I own a Kitchen Aid slow cooker and this fits well over the ceramic pot. I cook many recopies on high, med, low, and keep warm. I use them all and this bag never fails me
...With this liner, the cleanup is zero for the pot and you only need to wash your slow cooker lid. So easy and it's one of the greatest inventions. I'm new to slow cooking but have used this liners from day one. I would hate to clean a large heavy ceramic pot with food all stuck on the bottom. My worst nightmare. I give this product 5 STARS" —Triple Bogie
A fabric defuzzer so you can remove all those unwanted fuzzies, lint and pilling from furniture
This gadget is battery-operated and requires two AA batteries you can grab here
!Promising reviews:
"This may be the best thing I have ever ordered from Amazon! It works amazingly well and has never failed to de-pill!
" —Gloria McEntyre
"Love this defuzzer!!!! I use it on everything. Has settings that are easy to use. So far it has not failed on me.
I would buy again." —Rose Angelica
A compact wireless phone sanitizer to quickly and easily get rid of all the germs from the day
Promising reviews
: "Bye bye, bugs. ... It just works great for my iPhone. Never fails.
" —DrTigger
"Best purchase ever!! I was apprehensive at first, but when I thought about how much we touch our phones and everything else, what could it hurt, right? This item really delivers! It's so easy to use; it's fail proof. It does exactly what it says it does
. I was so impressed that I'm going to be ordering more for Christmas gifts. Worth your money." —Nikki
A jar of CeraVe moisturizing cream, a fan favorite that uses ceramides and hyaluronic acid
The moisturizer is fragrance- and oil-free. It's also hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.Promising review:
"I have super sensitive and dry skin. I use this every day, and it has helped my skin so much. It’s hard for me to try new products because I am allergic to so many things. This has never failed me.
" —Destiny
A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets because soap and water is NOT enough to clean bottles
Promising review:
"These are incredible! I have a lot of different cups and drinking bottles. I get them all together once a week and pop one in each. 15 minutes later they are clean and smell good. I rinse them out and let them dry naturally. I recommend these to everyone. I’ve been using these a long time and they never fail me.
" —Csiemsen
A washing machine cleaning tablet to remove build-up and odor-causing grime from the constant use
These are safe to use with front-load washing machines and top-load washing machines, and both high efficiency and conventional machines. Recommended to use once a month!Promising review:
"I don’t know where this Affresh tablet takes all the dirt and hair, but even the door and the filter are shiny and clean. It's pretty impressive. I always wash my dog's bedding right before I do it, so I get it clean after it's at its dirtiest. It never fails. It's like magic I tell ya.
" —JDMomof12
A Rub-a-Way steel odor absorber to nix that strong lingering garlic, onion or fish scents.
Promising review:
"This thing actually does work. Pretty amazing. A variety of uses...hasn't failed me yet
." —Sage West
Body Glide anti-chafing balm because chafing isn't fun for anyone
Promising reviews:
"Worth every penny! I use this on my ankles/heels before a hike and it is the only thing that has ever stopped blisters from forming while wearing hiking boots. I have used this for years and it has never failed me.
I've tried multiple other anti-blister aids but I always end up coming back to this one!" —Bee
"Purchased this due to getting heat rashes along underwear line during work (running around a lot and it gets hot!) I wasn't sure how this was going to work out, but it has actually turned out to be really awesome!! When I use it, I never get rashes from the heat build up. It holds up all day during my 12 hour shifts and has yet to fail me.
" —Amazon customer
A door draft stopper to keep all the outdoor dust, dirt, and pollen where they belong
P.S. it's soundproof too!Promising reviews:
"Finally no draft! Love it! Excellent product! It was super easy to install. To be honest, I didn't expect it to stick to the door for more than a few hours but it is still there for two weeks now. It completely stopped the draft while all other things failed
and I do recommend it." —Amazon customer
An avocado slicer that makes splitting, cutting, and removing a pit seem easy
This three-in-one tool can split an avocado with its pointy tip, remove the pit with its center, and make perfectly even slices with the bottom.Promising review
: "I love this tool! The knife portion is great for creating a line halfway along a ripe avocado, then I twist it open like an Oreo. The metal prongs in the circle section are a fail-proof way to remove the pit
...The slotted end, with a ripe/slightly squishy avocado [will] scoop out manageable sections perfectly primed to make chunky guacamole. Now I'm drooling. Buy this gadget—for the pit remover alone, it's worth it. Enjoy!" —CaboChica99