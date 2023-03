39 Super Useful Items Reviewers Say 'Never Fail'

A set of bed bands that'll keep your fitted sheets secure and in place

"These things work. We have an adjustable mattress that has been a nightmare to keep the sheets tucked in. The nightmare is no more.If you need the bottom sheets to stay in place, look no further. These are your answer." — jacksan1 "I'm a super [active] sleeper. I mean, like, in my sleep I'm pulling up the sheets with my hands, rolling around, throwing pillows off the bed kind of sleeper. While these bed bands didn't solve the problem of chucking my pillows across the room, they absolutely completely solved the sheets problem, which was THE most infuriating thing considering that my bed is in the corner of the room, and the sheets are extremely difficult for me to put on as it is. These bands are made of a strong elastic band paired with metal clasps to attach to the sheets. ... I had them all attached and working within five minutes of opening the package.They simply work, as the packaging states. I love these. If you are a heavy sleeper or just have a problem with your sheets coming up at night, these are THE solution!" — Eli