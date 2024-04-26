Springtime weather is often unpredictable. Though you can’t guarantee what the sky will do, you can get as prepared as possible, for less money than you’d think. From lightweight water bottles to travel-size stain removers, we curated a selection of highly rated and highly useful must-haves for spring, all for less than $20.

Whether you’re walking to work and get caught in a storm or strike it big with fresh produce at the farmer’s market, we’ve got everything you need to make the most of spring, rain or shine. Grab some of these budget-friendly essentials and make the most of this blooming season.

Advertisement