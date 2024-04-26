ShoppinghomesummerSpring

Under-$20 Spring Things To Add To Your Amazon Cart Before You Check Out

Whether you get caught in a storm or strike it big with fresh produce at the farmer’s market, here’s what you shouldn’t be without.
By 

Staff Writer

Sockless shoe liners, waterproof earbuds, air-dry curl cream and CamelBak water bottle.
Amazon
Sockless shoe liners, waterproof earbuds, air-dry curl cream and CamelBak water bottle.

Springtime weather is often unpredictable. Though you can’t guarantee what the sky will do, you can get as prepared as possible, for less money than you’d think. From lightweight water bottles to travel-size stain removers, we curated a selection of highly rated and highly useful must-haves for spring, all for less than $20.

Whether you’re walking to work and get caught in a storm or strike it big with fresh produce at the farmer’s market, we’ve got everything you need to make the most of spring, rain or shine. Grab some of these budget-friendly essentials and make the most of this blooming season.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A multi-pack of plastic rain bonnets
You just know that the day after you get your hair done, it's going to pour. Stay prepared with this set of six extra-thick plastic travel bonnets that fold up easily so they barely take up space. Keep on in your car, your bag or at your desk.
$9.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A super packable umbrella
About the size of a reusable water bottle (a basic one, not one that's 40 ounces), this travel umbrella comes in dozens of colors and patterns and is there to save you when the weather starts to turn.
$12.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Megababe's after shave for ingrown hairs and razor bum
Shaving or waxing more frequently? This ingenious clarifying tonic comes in an easy roll-on applicator that removes dead skin cells, eliminates ingrown hairs and razor bumps and stops more irritation from popping up. Use it everywhere from your pits to your bikini line.
$13.97 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A set of food huggers in five sizes
Using half a lemon in that homemade salad dressing? Making a mini Caprese salad with 3/4 of your tomato? Reduce food waste and keep your cut produce fresh with this set of five silicone food huggers.
$17.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A travel sized sunscreen
Don't start the season with a sunburn! This mini sunscreen spray can easily slide into your makeup bag or glove box and will give you SPF 50 protection the moment you need it. It goes on sheer and is water and sweat-resistant for extra protection.
$10 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A set of 50 deodorant wipes
When you got up the weather was cold and gray, so you went for a thick long-sleeved shirt, which you immediately regretted as you left your house and the sun came out. Stay on top of sweat with this pack of 50 individually wrapped, deodorant wipes. They come in six natural scents like mint, tea tree and rose.
$14.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A pair of waterproof headphones
You're walking the dog and listening to your favorite podcast when it suddenly starts to rain. No worries — your earbuds are waterproof. Wear them in the shower, during a really sweaty workout or even (as some reviewers did) in the pool and enjoy the six straight hours of battery life.
$19.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A pair of highly-rated stain remover sprays
Spring means spending more time outside. Outside means stains, stains, stains. You'll be glad to have not one but two of these Miss Mouth's stain treater sprays. They're a consistently top-selling item here at HuffPost, and they promise to work on everything from coffee to red sauce.
$14.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A container to keep your herbs fresh
Some of the best spring recipes are filled with fresh herbs. Keep your springs and leaves fresh up to 10 days longer with this minimalist, dishwasher-safe keeper. It's slim enough to fit in most refrigerator doors with three dividers to keep your herbs separated.
$19.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Or this clothing stain remover made for grass and dirt
For grass and dirt stains specifically, you'll be happy to have this multi-fabric cleaner from Stain Devils. It works on cotton, wool, nylon, rayon, polyester, acrylics and blends to keep your clothes and linens feeling fresh.
$6.49 at Amazon
11
Amazon
NatureWell's tropical cheeky cream
Make summer feel a little bit closer with this super beachy Brazilian nut oil lotion. It's been compared to Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum cream, but it's a fraction of the price. It comes in an adorable hot pink container that you'll love to see on your vanity.
$14.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A leave-in air dry hair cream
When it's not freezing cold, you may be able to leave the house without blow-drying your hair. This leave-in cream lets you air dry your hair making them bouncy and not crunchy or frizzy. While it's labeled for curls, many reviewers with straight, wavy and in-between hair swear by it for low-maintenance hair care.
$7.97 at Amazon
13
Amazon
Two bottles of Downy wrinkle release spray
Spring means lightweight fabrics that wrinkle easily. You'll love this Downy fabric spray that straightens out clothes without heat, making you always look put together.
$9.88 at Amazon
14
Amazon
Revlon's oil control stick
High temperatures can cause oily skin to get oilier. This HuffPost reader-beloved roller stick promises to reduce shine without getting in the way of your makeup. The roller ball is made from volcanic stone, which can be washed easily. You can also purchase refills separately.
$12.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
Flat Socks — in other words, sockless shoe liners
Help with odors, moisture and general foot comfort with this pair of shoe liners. Intended to let you go without socks in your favorite flats and sneakers, they're slim and machine washable to keep your feet happy.
$10.75 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A handy pet hair remover
Your furry friend is also getting ready for warmer weather, meaning they're likely shedding more than normal. Grab this reusable rake scraper to get even the most embedded hair and fur out of your couches, carpets and car.
$9.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A versatile veggie chopper
Get on your meal prep game and make the most of your farmer's market produce with this versatile veggie chopper. It comes with six attachment heads for different types of slicing and dicing and an easy cleaning brush to keep it all fresh.
$19.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A nearly perfect rated ice cream scoop
A brief look at these reviews, and you'll see that many people have some strong feelings about their ice cream scoops. As the weather gets warmer and you want more frozen treats, your wrists will thank you for grabbing this beloved option.
$11.97 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A set of four fruit fly traps
Sadly, more fruit in the house means more fruit flies. Luckily, this set of four mini traps look like tiny adorable apples and help trap pests for up to 45 days.
$12.78 at Amazon
20
Amazon
A crossbody bag you'll use everyday
You're excited to leave the house without a jacket, until you realize that means less pockets. Enter this affordable, versatile and minimal crossbody that reviewers say rivals the Lululemon Everywhere bag. It comes in so many colors, you may have trouble choosing just one.
$13.98+ at Amazon
21
Amazon
A lightweight plastic water bottle
Exhausted by carrying giant metal bottles, I recently got myself an old-school plastic CamelBak and I think it's a great option for spring. In addition to the fun colors, it's lightweight, easy to carry and the straw folds in, meaning you can throw it in a bag and not worry about leaking.
$15 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A set of Dr. Scholl's foot masks
Another consistent bestseller, these soothing, warming foot masks from Dr. Scholl's will help your tootsies get ready for pedicure season, for a fraction of the price of a spa treatment. Enjoy some self-care and let the Epsom salt do all the work.
$11.97 at Amazon
23
Amazon
The Bug Bite Thing suction tool
About the size of a roll of Lifesavers, this kid-friendly tool uses suction to remove insect saliva and venom from bug bites and stings, helping you nix any itching and irritation left over.
$9.95 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A bra strap holder
Swapping chunky sweaters for sleeveless tops? Grab some of these helpful bra strap holders to ensure your straps stay in place. They come in a couple of different styles for different types of bras (and bra wearers), some can even be worn on the front.
$5.99 at Amazon
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING