52 Things You’ll Wish You’d Bought Last Summer Because They’re That Good

A lemon-eucalyptus spray I bought and wore while hiking in Greece

It's made with lemon eucalyptus oil (not DEET!) and is supposed to last for up to six hours."After an endless amount of North Carolina spring/summers searching for a 'safe for the family' repellent, I stumbled upon this. I had ordered a bottle of Skedattle repellent and a three-pack of this because the reviews for both were high and seemed like a sure thing. The three-pack of this was the same price as one bottle of the other. Well, the Skedattle didn't do anything for those freaking mosquitoes, they still swarmed us like we weren't even wearing anything. But this product, OMG! It actually worked, and not only did it just work, it worked GREAT!I will say though, it has a VERY strong smell, and you definitely want to make sure you reapply this as needed, but other than that, it's a great product. I won't use any other spray from now on." — Will M.