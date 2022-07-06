52 Things You’ll Wish You’d Bought Last Summer Because They’re That Good

Popular items from this list:
A watermelon cutter here to make your fave summertime snack a LOT quicker and easier.
A stick of anti-chafing balm will keep your inner thighs and other parts ouchless.
A cooling towel you simply soak in water and wring out to bring some chill to that outdoor run.
A watermelon cutter
Promising review:
"Thanks, TikTok! It works!" —Tanesha
"This tool is so handy!! I hate cutting watermelon, and this is so fast and easy to use and easy to wash. I cut a watermelon in less than 5 minutes.
It cuts yellow watermelon too!!! The included baller is great for the small leftover, hard-to-reach places." —Andrea Draine
A callus-removing gel for professional pedicure results at home
Promising review:
"Amazing. Now I know the first pic is gross but that just shows how bad my feet were, scrubbing, pedicures, soaking all just made it worse until I found this cream! I mean it seriously shows In the pics. The other big thing I noticed was how soft my feet were after using it! Too bad you can't tell that from the picture. Idk what makes this work so well but it's a miracle! And yes definitely wear gloves and you're good to go." — Amazon customer
An at-home slushy-making cup
Check out a TikTok of the Slushy Maker Cup
Promising review:
"Best gift I've ever bought! Super easy to use and clean. Just pour in a liquid, squeeze, and instant slushy! So cool!!" — C Warrick
A mini sprinkler pool to help the fam cool off
Several reviewers shared that this little pool kept their kids engaged for hours.
"My kids love this. It is soo easy to plug the hose into and turn the water on and the kids can have hours of fun. Once the kids are done playing, I disconnect the hose let the water drain, and hang it over the porch." — Austin
Slow-cooker liners that'll lure you into using your fave lazy-day kitchen appliance even more
A volcanic stone face roller for removing excess oil and shine
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it
. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. Not only is it affordable, but it's also washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful.
It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep. After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pick up everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." — Kelsey B.
Wondercide Spray you've seen on Shark Tank
Promising review:
"We never had problems with ticks or fleas while living in the city, but six months ago we moved to the country. Our two dogs (Doberman and small pitbull mix) run around outside and sometimes in the woods on our property. We started finding ticks on them. The vet recommended $50+ collars 'that most other owners buy for their dogs.' We scoffed at the expense for two dogs. I had remembered seeing this product on Shark Tank
and had saved it on my lists here. Started using it on our dogs three months ago, Doberman has had not one tick and the pitbull had one, on the back of his ear, which we found super quick.
This has been a great natural product to use out here. And there are tons of ticks. I think I'm going to start using it for myself per reading other reviews." — KitKat
A waterproof phone pouch
It fits any phone up to 100 mm x 170 mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). It also keeps out sand, dirt, and rain.
"I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so it, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone!
He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" — Julie McDonald
A portable wading pool for your pet to cool off
This isn't inflatable like other little pools, so you don't have to worry about your dog puncturing it. And while we're on the subject, check out hot weather pet tips from the ASPCA.
Promising review:
"I got the 120 x 28 cm pool and it's perfect for my 50 lbs. pitbull with room to spare, durable and portable I love it!" — Crystal Larson
And a pressure-activated cooling pad
Promising review:
"I have a pug and a toy fox terrier/Chihuahua mix and they absolutely love this thing. I just leave it sitting on the living room floor and they gravitate towards it whenever they need to cool down (they sometimes even fight over it). Both fit simultaneously if they are in the mood for sharing the space. The mat is tough, too! I don't think their nails can penetrate it." — E Marsh
A stick of anti-chafing balm
I own this and yes, can vouch that it's QUITE effective for inner-thigh chafing (the bane of my existence). I also recently rubbed it on the places where dress sandals hit my feet and dance the night away at a wedding reception with no pain or rubbing.
"Omg this stuff is the best! I am a chubby girl and I recently went to Thailand where it was 90 degrees Fahrenheit with a 70% humidity every single day I was there. This stuff got me through! I was able to wear dresses and shorts with no chafing! And I only ever had to apply in the morning and once in the middle of the day! My life is forever changed I’ve already ordered two more!" — Amazon customer
An exfoliating scrub mitt can help you part with excess dead skin
Promising review:
"I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing!
I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all.
However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh.
I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized
." — Kat
A bug bite suction tool that'll help you out with existing bites
Promising review:
"I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times — so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. It arrived on Monday and on Tuesday morning I woke up with a bug bite on my arm. I used this little tool (3x per the instructions) and documented with photos. Immediately after using, it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later the bump/bite was gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" — Rebecca
Some *clear* sticky bug traps
Promising review:
"I wasn’t expecting these to work that good honestly but they are great! They are easy to apply and they come off leaving no residue at all. I use them on my kitchen window and garage door into the house. Other sticky fly traps haven’t worked for me but these get the job done." — Audrey
Crave Naturals Detangling brush
Promising review:
"This is the BEST detangler EVER!!! Do not use on dry hair though, if you have curly or wavy hair. It will straighten your hair and leave it frizzy. But, use this in the shower with your conditioner and you can finger comb your hair, air dry if possible, and your waves and curls will be the best ever!" — TDHokeyPromising review (for 4c hair):
"I love this brush. I have 4c hair and it detangles my hair without a lot of hair loss. I do make sure my hair is wet when using it to detangle. The brush is pretty easy to clean, as well by just pullungbthe hair out and using running water. The only thing that could be better is the handle could be longer." — Nikki Jenks
And a Wet Brush does major things for unruly hair
I have one of these and its flexible bristles work their way to sort out tangles without hurting my thick head o' hair.
"This brush is great for long hair for kids with sensitive heads. If you use it while the hair is wet and let the hair air dry it is much easier to brush in the a.m.!" — Lauren Carney
An cutie octopus-shaped blackhead remover to exfoliate your skin
Promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
A lemon-eucalyptus spray I bought and wore while hiking in Greece
It's made with lemon eucalyptus oil (not DEET!) and is supposed to last for up to six hours. Promising review:
"After an endless amount of North Carolina spring/summers searching for a 'safe for the family' repellent, I stumbled upon this. I had ordered a bottle of Skedattle repellent and a three-pack of this because the reviews for both were high and seemed like a sure thing. The three-pack of this was the same price as one bottle of the other. Well, the Skedattle didn't do anything for those freaking mosquitoes, they still swarmed us like we weren't even wearing anything. But this product, OMG! It actually worked, and not only did it just work, it worked GREAT! I tried a few different trips with this stuff on, and the kids use it every time they go out, and we hadn't had a single bite with it on.
I will say though, it has a VERY strong smell, and you definitely want to make sure you reapply this as needed, but other than that, it's a great product. I won't use any other spray from now on." — Will M.
A satin-lined Hairbrella to keep in your bag or car
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather. FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can test it out before committing if you're a Prime member!
Promising review:
: "I never carry an umbrella cause they’re too bulky, so when I saw the Hairbrella I was so excited. It keeps my hair dry and my curls nicely quaffed
, rather than me looking like I stuck my fingers I a light socket. I’m telling everyone I know about it, it’s an amazing alternative to those wide-brimmed hats or a briefcase LOL!
Truly it’s never going to leave my side from now on! I definitely recommend it." — Gina C.
A three-pack of washable bra liners for those super sweaty days
Promising review:
"I was skeptical at first, and although it does bunch up/not lay perfectly flat, that slight discomfort is WAY better compared to the moisture problem it solves. I don't seem to sweat as much, when I do it absorbs wonderfully. When I forget to put it in my bra, I regret it. I don't get as itchy and have rashes anymore. Wonderful product, super grateful for it." — heather raven
Or a wireless cooling bra designed to cut down on underboob sweat
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!
"I am a 44 DD and this bra is so comfortable I gave all of my other bras away. I normally don't buy anything without underwire but this supports me without digging in and the best part is I have no red indentations on my shoulders at the end of the day. The fabric gives me a nice and airy feeling and I don't really get underboob sweat with this bra unless it is REALLY hot. Try it. I think it's worth it." — Christine
A highly-rated curl-defining cream
Promising review:
"I put some in my hair for the first time today and I'm impressed! I towel dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz.
" — ninjamommy
A beloved formula that imparts major shine
Promising review:
"I originally bought this at Sam's Club and ended up loving it! I ordered my next bottle on Amazon because Sam's no longer carried it. I have long hair and I only put it on as if it were conditioner. I stay away from the scalp. I leave it in for eight seconds then rinse. My hair is so silky soft and it makes it not frizzy the next day when I let it air dry.
It is very liquidity so what I do is just squirt it directly on the hair instead of putting it in my hands. You waste a lot because it drips if you put it in your hand. I highly recommend!" — Jenelle McNeely
A net for your patio umbrella
This fits umbrellas as large as 9 feet.
"Easy to set up and works GREAT! Finally can sit on our deck in the afternoon/evening again and not get eaten alive!!!" — Amazon customer
A camping hammock with a mosquito net
The net isn't removable but if you choose not to use it, you can flip it to the underside while in use.
"We recently took two of these camping and they worked well. Hammock sleeping takes some getting used to. They are initially comfy but, depending on how you set it up, your legs can end up high which caused me to wake up a few times to adjust my sleeping position. The mosquito netting is a great add.
Be careful getting into the hammock as one of the lines we used to hold up the netting was caught in our hand and snapped when the full weight of your body was applied. It's not really a product flaw, you just have to make sure you are only putting your weight on the sleeping surface and not the netting when getting in. Common sense really, just something to watch for." — Tony
Sweat-wicking pajamas that don't look like sweat-wicking pajamas
Promising review:
"I'm a chronic night sweater living in a really hot New York City apartment — I'm so glad I invested in these. They are really soft and while I still have to kick off the sheets few times throughout the (as usual), I feel much cooler than normal, and I stayed dry!
I really am able to sleep much better." — Vanessa
A sunshade triangle you can rig up over the patio
Promising review:
"My pool is awesome when it gets into the hundreds of degrees here in California. We decided to grab a 20x20x20 triangle and holy cow does it do a number on the backyard! Not only does it keep my pool better-shaded, but it also keeps the sun off of my back patio during the hottest part of the day."
— Amazon customer
A salt gun made for killing flies
Promising review:
"This thing is awesome. I bait up the flies with my tasty legs and snipe them right off my shins with this thing. Afternoon hunting is the best!" — Amazon customer
Rapid-fill water balloons to cut down on prep time
Promising review:
"Perfect for my three boys. The balloons were easy to fill. They’re using one bunch at a time, gives them plenty to play with and the pack of balloons will provide multiple times of water balloon games." — bull75
An insulated soundproofing strip that'll stick on your door
It *also* keeps cool air in your room!
"Product works really well! I needed a quick fix to my home office situation,
I live in an apartment in Manhattan and never noticed how much sound comes in and out, until I had to be on conference calls working from home! This little tape made a big difference, took me a couple of minutes to install
." — Sandra Revueltas
A cooling towel you simply soak in water and wring out
Promising review:
: "I am so in love with these
, mostly use them for running, etc. I use them at night a lot because I’m going through menopause. It has been a miracle for me, I’ve tried all kinds of supplements they help but this actually works better for me. Also had a virus and used one to cool me down and help with fever. So they have so many uses, I suggest that everyone get these!" — Annette Looper
A pair of quick-dry water shoes that'll help you traverse nearly every kind of ground
Promising review:
: "I bought these shoes a couple of years ago before a river hike. UM THESE ARE AWESOME. They lasted a long time and the only reason I bought these yellow ones were because I wanted a new color, haha. My older pair did start to wear out in the toes from scraping them on rocks and such when hiking but still no holes in them. These shoes feel like socks but with enough of a sole that you can walk on gravel with no problem. It really is like walking barefoot.
Also, these are the only water shoes that I have worn that do NOT let a bunch of debris into the shoe making you constantly have to take it off to empty it or just deal with the irritant. You can play on the beach with minimal sand stuck between your toes. Thoroughly impressed by that.
So with that, I do recommend if you are a half size to size down so they are snug, otherwise the sock like ability to keep stuff out might not work so well." — Samantha Lindsay
A rechargeable handheld fan for hot times
It has three speed settings and folds up by the handle for easy carrying. It also operates on a 2600mAh battery which comes with the fan.
"It's very useful and portable anywhere at any time. The battery is good and the air is cool. It is very handy and lightweight. I love it. Summer days and nights have become so easy now. Plus, it comes with a charger!" — Sammi
A pair of stretchy bike shorts
FYI, these are included in Prime Wardrobe
Promising review:
"Great quality, great material, non-see-through, lightweight, very comfortable. The cotton is very soft and the fit is flattering from all angles. The elastic on the waist is secure enough for running, without being too tight or uncomfortable.
Great use for working out or loungewear; however, my only complaint is they do get a tad bit loose in the leg as you wear them when running, so they may ride up a bit in between your thighs when you run. For me it is not bothersome and I have ordered multiple pairs." — Aisha
And! Elastic-waist shorts in fun colors
Promising review:
"Super comfy, nice soft material, washes really easily." — Lori
Avocado hot sauce to zhuzh up all your summer salads
The question is less what can you put it on and more what can't you put it on. Reviewers mention that beyond salads and vegetables, it goes well with burritos, eggs, burgers, sandwiches, and steak. Psst — this is also keto-friendly and gluten-free!
"So good. Favorable and just a mild hot, it's really good on anything that needs a little something
— eggs, beans and rice, etc. Not a 'hot sauce' as much as a flavor enhancer. And, name aside, not really avocado in flavor; the avocado base just provides a little creamier, smoother, richer base for the spiciness
. I can see people who don't like avocados still liking this sauce." — Jennifer
A leopard wrap skirt you can pair with every dang top in your closet!
I own a designer version of this skirt that I paid ~$100 more for and can vouch for the versatility.
"This skirt is amazing! I found through a blogger and have to say this has been one of my favorite purchases lately. The fit is great and perfect to toss and and head to brunch. Absolutely suggest this!" — Amazon customer
A hair finishing cream on a mascara-like wand
Promising review:
"No matter what I do or what expensive and high-rated product I try, my fly-aways are an annoying constant. This product has completely rid me of my daily top of head fly-away frizz!
I wish I would have discovered this product years ago! It smoothes my hair out and truly lasts all day. Be careful, as a tiny bit goes a long way!" — RHoffsommer
A wrap dress that'll make for a picturesque OOTD
Promising review:
: "I got this for Easter 🐣 ! It's super cute and the dress is well made. It's a wrap style dress it's easy to adjust! And for sizing I went with my regular size." — C.L.
Bottle Bright cleaning tablets to revive the look (and taste!) of stainless-steel thermoses
Promising review:
"Finished using it five minutes ago and it’s the best! My husband uses a Stanley thermos daily to take coffee to work. He tries to remember to rinse it out every day, but that doesn’t always happen. I got the package today, filled the thermos with water, dropped a tablet in, and let it sit. I promptly forgot about it for a few hours. Initially, I was disappointed when I dumped the water, as it was barely tinged brown. Then I put fresh water in, covered the top, shook it, and OMG. The crap that came out was disgusting, yet fascinating. I looked in the thermos and saw almost nothing but sparkly silver!
There was a little crud left in the top third of the thermos, but it’s a really tall one, so I wasn’t surprised. Got the bottle brush, swished twice, and bam! All clean! No fumes, no smell, no nothing, just clean. I used to struggle cleaning it with baking soda, vinegar, the brush, soap, and elbow grease. Screw that. I will forever use only these tablets! Here’s to better tasting (and way less gross) coffee!" — BranchingOut
A Squatty Potty for ALL seasons
Promising review:
"I've struggled with the #2 for the last couple of years. I've gone from Defecating Toxic Avenger to 'Dear GOD! I feel like I'm passing the Twin King Guardian Statues.' It's been a sphincter nightmare. No matter what I tried: prunes, more water, high fiber, Taco Bell, even White Castle — nothing was working. Usually, in a three-week interval, I'd get very sick and spend three to four hours going to the bathroom nine or 10 times. After my sphincter would be tender and I'm damn near positive if this had gone on, it would be the end of me. Then I saw this. Decided to go ahead and plunk down the $25. By day two of using it I started to feel better and my cramps were gone. I swear to god, when I go on my next road trip, I'm taking the damn thing with me, and IDGAF if my friends laugh at me. This damn thing may have saved my health and possibly my life." — DJ_Malsidious
A lightning fast chiller for instant ice coffee
Seriously, we're living in the future. This works on coffee, tea, booze, water. Whatever (besides sparkling bevs)!
"Amazing! I hate drinking a hot latte in the summer and sweating all over...this makes coffee ice cold in seconds! Can't wait to chill a glass of wine in it!" — Dancequeen19
A small electric ice cream maker
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this little machine. I like to make a smoothie with some frozen component (like fruit or ice) so my 'batter' is nice and cold or else it doesn’t firm up as well.
I let it churn while I’m doing the dishes and it’s usually about ready by the time I’m cleaned up. It does take the 24 hours to rechill the container as stated, so I had to buy a second one so I could be sure to have one available every day! This is definitely one of my most favorite appliances ever
!" — Sarah
Breathable viscose undies for those days when you just know you're gonna sweat
Promising review:
"I wear these when the weather calls for it or if I am doing a lot of activities. My job is very strenuous and usually leave like I just left the gym, very sweaty. I needed something that dries fast, keeps you cool, and doesn't cause you to chafe. This exceeded my expectations. The weird thing is, when I leave my job, this is the only dry thing on me.
It boggles my mind how dry they are when my pants and shirt are damp. Great buy! Going to purchase other styles." — Angel D.
A rechargeable massager with more than two hours of power
Promising review:
"My husband was initially mocking my purchase as another gimmick but I've turned him into a believer! We both work from home and when I can tell he's stressed out I just walk up behind him with this massager and start using it on his back and neck and he melts into a puddle
. It's far more powerful than I thought it would be. I use it for myself on the lowest setting but my husband prefers it on the max. We've had it for months and it works just as well as when I first got it. The charge lasts for a long time. Very impressed!" — Amy K
Ice pop molds to make lots of sweet treats for the fam
The set includes one ice pop stand, six drip trays that double as the ice pop sticks, a collapsible funnel for getting the mixture into the ice pop holders, and a tiny cleaning brush.
"This is a great purchase for the summer. The molds hold a good amount of ice pops' material and the little handles do a good job of pulling the pop out, with a little defrost help from a quick blast of warmish water on the outside. The handle has a little drip catch which would work great if my 18-month-old didn't just flip it upside down periodically. The little tray does snap the molds in, so the ice pops don't just tip over in the freezer. It does take up a fair amount of freezer real estate until they're frozen solid but no worse than most. It comes with a sort-of useful brush to scrub around the inside and an EXTREMELY useful funnel to help pour ice pop material into the mold. Overall, a good purchase." — Steel_muffins
Or a pack of silicone dino ice pop molds
Promising review:
"Toddler snack must-have
. I absolutely love these molds.
The silicone is good quality because peels off the pops easily, and I use them quite often. They are pretty durable. Both my toddler and preschooler love them, although the pop portion size is generous for my younger. The bone holders are hilarious, and the yogurt we use looks exactly dino-like as expected after it's frozen. These work great and are really fun shapes, so I highly recommend.
" — TXFan
A time-marked water bottle
Promising review:
"Bought this water bottle for my dad since he’s delivery personnel and has to work during this pandemic. Needed a water bottle that latched and unlatched so he doesn’t have to touch the spout and get it dirty
— he loves it and uses it all the time!" — Joselyn Sanchez
An outdoor drink stakes set
Promising review:
"As always, my order was shipped quickly and in perfect condition. I love the bright colors and they are talk and sturdy. They are perfect for bottles, cabs, and cups... Not so good with stemmed wineglasses! No problem: I just ordered silicone stemless wine glasses
!" — LaDonna Clark
Waterproof globe string lights
Reviewers note that you should remove the bulbs before stringing up the strands and then install the bulbs.
"These lights were perfect for my patio, I've recieved plenty of compliments so far. The Edison light bulbs and beautiful and offer the perfect amount of lighting for any occasion...the clips were ideal for my eaves, the overhang of the roof, which made for simple installation...now just need to find a dimmer capable of handling the required wattage and the package will be complete." — Brody Vins
A pack of coconut water powder
Promising review:
: "I was totally expecting this to be gross but it is amazing!! Tastes better than store-bought coconut water (except for the Harmless brand bc that is hands down my fave) and this is the runner-up. Delicious. Unfortunately I chose this thinking it would be a less expensive option than buying in the store but now that I do the math I realize it’s not less expensive at all. Bummer. But I’ll still be buying it again." — Amazon user
And a well-reviewed hair serum because humidity and frizz are a bummer
Promising review:
: "I found this product through a BuzzFeed article for those with frizzy hair and THIS PRODUCT DID NOT DISAPPOINT, PEOPLE! I put this serum through the ringer; I got this to stand up to Bay Area fog AND the nasty, humid heat wave we got a couple weeks ago. No frizz, no extra curls.
Nothing! On top of that, it made my hair super glossy.
I'm very impressed. Heads-up though, a little goes a long way. One pump is enough to cover my hair and I have medium-length hair. Also, it can make your hair look oily if you use too much. I do have oily hair so working on my ends first then working to my roots works for me." — Amazon customer