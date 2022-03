Just 29 Oh-So-Useful Things Under $50

A sleep mask with Bluetooth headphones

So you can listen to an audiobook or soft music as you snooze, while also blocking excess light. Nothing better than listening to the same podcast for the millionth time as you drift off!"The first thing I noticed was how soft it is. I have tried other sleep masks but they usually end up with some seam feeling scratchy on my nose. I love the size of this and how well it fits with the adjustable velcro straps.I also use a sound machine app and had no trouble pairing this to my phone and playing my sounds. It has really good quality audio and was still playing when I woke up in the morning after about six hours." — TSpencer