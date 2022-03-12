Shopping

Just 29 Oh-So-Useful Things Under $50

Practical cleaning tools, skincare products, organizers and more, all at a killer price.
Rachel Dunkel

From lip balms to a handheld cordless vacuum and a garbage disposal cleaner, these must-haves are guaranteed to make your life easier.

1
Glossier
A cult-favorite Glossier lip balm
Promising review: "This lip balm is the best one I have ever used. My lips stay moisturized for hours after I have applied it. Definitely ordering more once mine is finished." — Bella

Get it from Glossier for $12 (available in nine flavors).
2
amazon.com
SwirlyCurly hairpins
SwirlyCurly is a Black woman-owned small business. These pins are designed with smooth surfaces to reduce breakage and snagging, without sacrificing style. These hairpins work with both curly and straight hair.

Promising review: "The hairpin is extremely beautiful in my hair when worn with my locs. It’s brilliant and the rhinestones pop very well against my off black salted gray hair. I’ve received lots of compliments when I wear it. It’s just the right size." — G. Johnson

Get them from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 12 styles and in multipacks).
3
amazon.com
A pair of fleece-lined leggings
Promising review: "Wore these this morning for my Sunday morning run. 30 degrees. My legs were not cold!! I have to say, I have not had a single disappointment from Baleaf. Highly recommended!" — Tracy T Azarian

Get them from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X as well as 13 colors, with or without pockets and with or without water resistance).
4
amazon.com
A classic Swiffer kit
This kit comes with a Swiffer, 14 dry cloths and 5 wet cloths.

Promising review: "I love it! I have hardwood floors and getting out the vacuum cleaner just to get up the dust was tedious. Along comes the Swiffer! This thing is fun! Just grab a pad, attach it to the Swiffer mop head, and go at it! Dusting the floors, and walls was super easy! The clean up was easier yet, just remove the pad from the Swiffer and toss it in the garbage, all done! I think my vacuum cleaner is going to get lonely." — Shel

Get it from Amazon for $16.84.
5
Amazon
A package of foaming garbage disposal cleaner
It really is as simple as grinding the packet up in your disposal with the water running.

Promising review: "Unbelievable! Just what I was looking for for my slimy, stinky garbage disposal. Used two of the pods the first day. My sink smelled so much better!" — Hoku

Get it from Amazon for $3.89 (available in 4-use or 24-use packs).
6
Target
A pair of super-absorbent Thinx period underwear
So you can ditch bulky disposable pads or leaky tampons, in exchange for a wearable, eco-friendly, leak-free solution.

Promising review: "I have had a lifelong hatred for any external period products, so I was hesitant about these. Figured for $17 it was no real loss either way. Turns out, these are awesome! I use them as a tampon backup method at night or in situations when I know I’m on a heavy day and might not be able to get to the bathroom frequently enough. Love love love these. They stay in place, no wet feeling. Slightly bulky, but still 1,000 times better than pads. My only negative is I think they run pretty small? But I ordered a size up in my second pair and they’re perfect." — AG

Get them from Target for $17 (available in sizes XS–4X and three colors).
7
BuzzFeed Reviews
A pack of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips
The pack comes with two one-hour strips (which you wear for, you know, one hour) and 20 30-minute strips.

Promising review: "Great product! I was skeptical at first, because any OTC teeth whitening product I’ve ever used never worked for me. Only professional dental bleaching has. I tried this and saw a difference after the fifth treatment. I did like that you can use it every day until you’re done with all 14 treatments. That way you can see results a lot faster. I’ll be repurchasing this regularly now (every six months like it says) to always have a nice white smile." — Danny

Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
8
amazon.com
A pack of Downy wrinkle-releasing spray
Promising review: "We no longer use an iron at our house! We bought this originally for a cruise but were so impressed we continue to buy this! If you are on the fence, just do it. This is amazing stuff. All you have to do is spray, stretch/tug out the wrinkles, and go. So easy. Saves me so much time!" — Absmobley

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.94.
9
amazon.com
An 18-pack of fine-tip colored pens
Promising review: "I love these pens. They are great for writing and I don't find them to bleed at all on regular notebook paper, though they do smear if the ink is rubbed before it dries. They make taking notes and journaling a lot more fun than boring black ink. The case they come in doesn't hold them tight in any particular order, if you open it they move around quite a bit, but that's the only issue I've noticed and it by no means affects the pens themselves. I would recommend these to anybody who wants some fun colors." — Allen Clark

Get an 18-pack from Amazon for $9.99.
10
amazon.com
A bottle of Oyin Handmade hair dew
Oyin Handmade is a Black woman-owned small business based in Baltimore that makes moisturizing products for natural hair that are all formulated without petroleum, silicones, parabens, sulfates or animal testing.

Promising review: "Love this product! Exactly what my hair needed for moisture. However, I thought the product would be thicker. It is more like a hair milk but still more than satisfied. The smell is very yummy!" — xO_pinK

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
11
amazon.com
A fabric defuzzer
Promising review: "This product works unbelievably well. Removed lint, pills, stray strings etc. at four different depth settings. Had it for years and has never once ran out of battery. Tray is easy to remove and empty. Just all around a good buy." — Caleb

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in six colors as well as rechargeable and battery-powered versions).
12
Amazon
A veritable vat of Cascade dishwasher pods
This pack comes with 105 pods.

Promising review: "Bought this pack of detergent because my new apartment has a dishwasher and I am so excited to wash dishes less! Figured if I had a bunch of these capsules on hand, I wouldn't have to feel bad about using them when I'm feeling lazy. These are so easy to use and storage is easy. The lid opens halfway and snaps when it closes so you know you've sealed the container properly. Would buy again (if I ever use them all up!)" — ksh1350

Get it from Amazon for $19.51.
13
Amazon
A variety pack of A Dozen Cousins ready-to-eat seasoned beans
A Dozen Cousins is a Black-owned business founded by Ibraheem Basir and inspired by the Creole, Caribbean and Latin American flavors he enjoyed growing up.

Promising review: "Canned beans from my local supermarket are always a disappointment so I stopped getting them. I don't have time to cook beans myself but A Dozen Cousins beans are fresh and taste terrific. I am trying to eat healthier and these are a great way to do that. I've been trying to avoid packaged, processed foods but the natural ingredients make these different. I can feel good about eating them. The beans are whole and not mashed-up like in cans. All of the varieties are seasoned well and versatile. I've had them on their own, in salads and in wrap sandwiches. I'm really happy to have found these and hope they continue to add new flavors and products. Do yourself a favor and order some. You won't regret it." —Amazon Customer


Get a pack of six from Amazon for $24.99.
14
amazon.com
A reviewer-loved Carhartt beanie
Promising review: "Great color, kept me warm in Iceland from hiking windy cliffs to glacier caves to late night aurora borealis hunting. Became my go-to beanie for its comfort and cute-factor. My skin is sensitive and doesn't do well with wool — but this is soft and comfortable. It even stayed pretty dry around water spray." — Krystal Carden

Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in 74 colors).
15
amazon.com
A sleep mask with Bluetooth headphones
So you can listen to an audiobook or soft music as you snooze, while also blocking excess light. Nothing better than listening to the same podcast for the millionth time as you drift off!

Promising review: "The first thing I noticed was how soft it is. I have tried other sleep masks but they usually end up with some seam feeling scratchy on my nose. I love the size of this and how well it fits with the adjustable velcro straps. It blocks light very well, which is great for me as I cannot stand any light when I sleep. I also use a sound machine app and had no trouble pairing this to my phone and playing my sounds. It has really good quality audio and was still playing when I woke up in the morning after about six hours." — TSpencer

Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
16
amazon.com
A pack of Space Bag vacuum storage bags
These Space Bags work with almost any type of vacuum, but the set also comes with a travel pump for vacuum sealing on the go.

Promising review: "I was desperate to get more closet room and decided to give this product a chance. What a success! The bags are made of thick, quality plastic. It is very easy to seal and to vacuum. Plus it stays sealed and I actually needed only some of the bags, as they are truly big. I placed a dryer sheet in each sealed bag to keep the clothes smelling fresh. My closet looks so well organized, I have much more room and my winter clothes are stored safely and beautifully. For the supreme quality product you get, it is, in my view, very reasonably priced." — A.A.

Get a set of five bags on Amazon for $22.99+ (available in four sizes).
17
amazon.com
An aromatherapy diffuser and set of 10 essential oils
This diffuser comes with 10 essential oils: lavender, eucalyptus, orange, tea tree, lemongrass, peppermint, nutmeg, jasmine, clove and spearmint.

Promising review: "I love the light wood grain look very much. This product is beautifully designed! I bought it as a humidifier to help balance out the dryness in my bedroom. The product was packed with 10 oils and the oils smell very natural. I have used several types of essential oils in it, the scent really spreads across the room. My wife likes the lavender and jasmine very much. It‘s really a good price for a diffuser with so many oils. The auto turn-off feature when there’s no more water inside really works. I was so happy with this feature as my family always forgets to check the water level." — Molly

Get it from Amazon for $39.95.
18
Amazon
An ice cube tray with a lid
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE ice cubes in my drinks, and it's so annoying to have ice cube problems. I really researched ice cube trays and read a lot of reviews until I found these trays. It's so nice not to have to worry about spilling water just trying to get them in there. Also, they come out of the tray so easily! No more fighting to get the cubes out. These just kind of pop out when you press down on one side. I love these and will be buying more." — Kalisa

Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
19
Glossier
A bottle of Glossier sunscreen
The sunscreen is vegan and cruelty-free.

Promising review: "I love this sunscreen, it’s not like other sunscreens that leaves you with a white residue. For me, even though the bottle looks so small, it actually lasted me for a year!!! I recently purchased another one because this product it’s amazing for people with dry skin as myself. I love it!!!" — Roxana

Get it from Glossier for $25.
20
amazon.com
A pet hair remover
Promising review: "I am allergic to cats, so here I am with two cats who shed like crazy. Their hair is covering all the furniture. I have special pet covers on my bed to protect my comforter but I hate having to sleep under it, since my cats sleep on my bed. I have tried so many cat hair remover brushes, gloves, sponges that never worked. I was ready to shave the cats and call it a day. Then along comes the ChomChom brush."It not only has the lint roller but a bar that collects the hair. I love the little hairball container of the roller so I don't have to spend time cleaning off the lint brush. I can't believe this product works! I have an off-white couch and I didn't realize how much hair there was. After I used it, my couch looked lighter in color. I got my comforter cleaned off in minutes. It's a simple and inexpensive way to cure your pet hair woes." — Dondi

Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
21
Amazon
A pair of satin pillowcases
Promising review: "I have super curly hair, which can get frizzy, but this pillow helped a lot. I've only used it for one night so far, but this morning my hair was perfect when I woke up! My curls were super defined!Worth the money!" — Vicky

Get a set of two from Amazon for $8+ (available in four sizes and 21 colors).
22
Bed Bath & Beyond
A collapsible dish rack that drains directly into the sink
Promising review: "Love this dish rack. It tilts, so the water can drain back into the sink and you don't need a dish mat. It is also easy to fold and put away when you want to clear space. It is perfect for a household of two — we can fit our dishes after a days worth of cooking, but if we had any more people, it may be too small." — Raquel

Get it from Bed Bath & Beyond for $41.99.
23
Amazon
A cordless handheld vacuum cleaner
The vacuum comes with a crevice tool and an upholstery brush.

Promising review: "This vacuum may be my favorite home item. We moved into a small apartment with hardwood floors (from a large apartment with carpet), and the cat was spreading litter all over the bathroom. This handheld vacuum makes it so easy to clean up daily and keep the floors litter-free! I would buy this a hundred times over." — Erin Gleeson

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
24
amazon.com
A pair of blue-light-blocking glasses
Promising review: "I work in front of a screen all day and had recently been getting headaches due to blue-light exposure. You can clearly see the change of color when you put these on, and they've made a world of difference for me. And you can't beat the price! Highly recommend!" — kwatson

Get them from Amazon for $11.89+ (available in 11 colors as well as multipacks).
25
amazon.com
A white noise machine
The white noise machine has 24 different sounds: seven fan sounds, seven white noise sounds and 10 nature sounds. It also has a sleep timer that can be set for intervals of 30, 60, or 90 minutes.

Promising review: "This little white noise machine has been perfect! I live in an apartment, above a family with a newborn, and it blocks out all sound.Great for blocking out street noise too! I use the 'ocean wave' sound to help me fall asleep, just because of how peaceful it is. The pink noise settings are my favorite for blocking out unwanted noise. Besides sounding great, it looks great too. The design blends in with my other decor. It is small but mighty. The settings are super simple and easy to use." — Katherine Kelly

Get it from Amazon for $35.97.
26
amazon.com
A beautiful ribbed stretch head wrap
Wrap Life is a Black woman-owned business that creates comfortable and high-quality head wraps, bandies, and turbanettes in a variety of colors. If you're not sure where to begin, the Wrap Life site has bunch of tutorials to help you style the head wrap in a ton of cool ways!

Promising review: "I love this wrap. I was nervous at first because the wrap styles looked difficult and I'm a newbie to wearing wraps. But the tutorials on the website, which is also printed on the packaging, were so vast, simple, and cool. I immediately tried a few of them, pausing and slowing down the videos to make sure I got it right. I'm so impressed with myself. I love the material, feels light and breathable, and I love being able to support a Black-owned business. I ordered more as Christmas gifts for friends." — Morgan

Get it from Amazon for $26 (available in two colors).
27
Jasmin Sandal/BuzzFeed
A set of gold collagen under-eye masks
"I decided to put these golden gems to the test after coming off of a red-eye flight with practically no sleep. After cooling them off in the fridge (which is what was suggested on the packet), I applied them to my purpley, puffy eyes, and... w-o-w. Not only did I feel like I was receiving some kind of royal treatment (because, gold), but after 20 minutes, my undereyes appeared brighter and any fine lines that were once lingering had vanished! After wearing these I didn't feel compelled to apply concealer either, which is usually my go-to to disguise dark circles — and I even felt confident enough to go bare-faced for the rest of the day. Now, I find that I integrate these into my routine anytime I want to let my skin breathe free of makeup." — Jasmin Sandal

Get it from Amazon for $17.95.
28
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A shower curtain liner with mesh storage pockets
Promising review: "Yep, you're looking at my shower! I upgraded from a corner tension rod caddy and never want to go back. The mesh pockets drain water so your liner won't get all icky. And they make it easy to tell the difference between the minimalist packaging for your face wash and shave cream when it's way too early in the morning." — Elizabeth Lilly

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
A set of 14 silicone stretch lids

shoppingBeautyhomeOrganizingdecor

