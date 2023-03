Shopping cart dividers that turn into bags

Say goodbye to wasting time sorting groceries both at the store and when you get back to the house. This set of four reusable color-coded grocery bags fit a standard shopping cart and will keep you organized as you stock up on weekly snacks and meal ingredients. One bag is insulated to help keep cold foods cold., especially when bringing groceries in from the car and putting them away. The insulated grocery bag provides peace of mind for colder goods. The handles help the bags fit well in a shopping cart. The bags are durable and can carry many groceries at one time. The bags roll up together in a small column for easy storage. We use this purchase every week at Publix, and always get at least one comment from other shoppers or cashiers asking where they can buy their own, too." — Florida customer