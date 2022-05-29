31 Genuinely Useful Travel Products You'll Be Glad You Packed

Popular items from this list include:
An in-flight phone mount so you don’t have to awkwardly hold your phone in your hand the whole trip to watch the TV show you downloaded.
A sunburn soother if you find yourself feeling a bit burnt after a long day soaking up the sun on your beach vacation.
A soft silicone mask extender because wearing a mask for the entirety of your long flight can really hurt the back of your ears.
A Trtl neck pillow
The Trtl pillow is adjustable. Just wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, make it a bit tighter!
A sunburn soother
A lot of reviewers mentioned this helped prevent peeling and itching! Promising review
: "I ordered this two weeks ago after seeing rave reviews. So grateful I did. Yesterday I got the worst burn. It was unbelievable
. I applied this four times over 24 hours. When I woke up this morning it was a lot better and has just gotten increasingly better throughout the day. The burn is mostly faded, and the pain is so much better
. I hope to never burn this badly again, but I will be stockpiling this lotion all the same." — Carolina G.
A soft silicone mask extender
A lot of reviewers mention this worked great for kids' masks
, especially since sizing for kids' faces is all over the place and difficult to measure when you're buying masks online.Promising review:
"Works great! My mask stays put.
I have a small face. Every mask I wear falls down and doesn't cover my nose. I've had people stop me and ask where they could could buy the strap extenders
." — T. Panzek
"My ears are free! I get really sore ears from the mask and glasses combo. This device is a game changer.
" — Amazon customer
A collapsible water bottle
Promising review:
"Well this is the coolest thing ever! I travel quite a bit, and I usually don't take a bottle with me because they are big and bulky, and I usually lose it! This collapsible water bottle is a perfect traveling accessory. It stays collapsed until after security, and then I fill it up for the trip.
It's a good size and fits in my side compartment in my travel backpack and the cap screws in securely so I don't have to worry about it opening accidentally and spilling all over the place. I follow the instructions on how to clean it and it works just fine." — M. Lyons
An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter
You can even pair two sets of headphones at once to the AirFly.Promising review:
"Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing!
It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry multiple headsets! Thank you!!!" — Ryan Malloy
A bar (or five) of natural, plastic-free solid shampoo
Promising review:
"I was definitely skeptical about a bar shampoo and conditioner, but I travel a lot and really wanted to cut down the use of plastic products as much as possible. I honestly am in love! I got the Heali Kiwi shampoo bar and the Wonderbar conditioner, as well as one of their eco-friendly bamboo and sugar cane storage containers, and my very long, fine oily hair, which I do have to wash daily looks and feels great.
I recommend anyone on the fence to definitely give it a try! It works! So wonderful for travel too!" — M.A.
A zipper puller
Promising review:
"This product is fabulous and saves me. I have a lot of back zip dresses for work, and my daughter helps me zip. I had to travel recently and bought this product. I read a lot of negative reviews. Do not believe them. This product works every time if you CLIP IT ON ACCORDING TO THE DIRECTIONS. If you do not clip it on the zipper properly it does not work. I have used this on little zippers, hidden zippers, and tight dresses with zero problems. This works both ways to zip and unzip. I don’t know how I have worn back zip dresses all this time without this product.
I can buy back zip clothes now with no worry about how to get them on and off without help." — Foxyang
A super-sleek retractable lint roller
Promising review:
"Fits perfectly in my purse or desk drawer. I have three dogs and wear black slacks almost every day, this lint roller is a lifesaver for me! No more showing up to work covered in dog hair!" — Texas Mommy of 2
A sleep mask
Promising review:
"I’ve been using this mask for over a week now, and I must say that it’s the best mask I’ve ever used yet. I have used a sleep mask every night for... probably the last nine years, and it’s the most comfortable one I’ve ever used. I love the strap. No Velcro to get caught in your hair! It’s got adjustable wide elastic that is soft and comfortable. Not the stiff stuff! The mask has nice memory foam in it which cushions your face when sleeping on your side. It has nice deep eye pockets so there is never any pressure on your eyes or eyelashes, which I love.
Overall, this is the best mask I’ve ever had. It’s made so well; I feel pampered in it." — DePlume
A portable door lock
Check it out in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced so if it’s not dead bolted anyone can just push my door open. Took a few tries to get this right but makes me feel much more secure and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it!
I also take this with me when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend, thanks TikTok for showing this to me." — Anna
@weleda_usa/https://www.instagram.com/p/B18zKbzHkku/
A tube of Weleda Skin Food
Promising review:
"I am a flight attendant and this is my go-to hand cream!
It is a little greasy when you first start rubbing it in, but it absorbs quickly and that along with the smell (a bit medicinal) dissipates before you know it. It doesn't take much of this at all. I rub a little on my tired feet at the end of the day as well, and trust me I have tired feet after being on them for 14-plus hours. This stuff works great for this as well. Win-win, Weleda!" — Lauren
A fanny pack
Promising review:
"Very happy with my purchase. Got this for my trip to Colombia. I was looking at more expensive fanny packs but settled on this for the reviews. It’s very well-made for the price. It withstood many hikes to waterfalls, horseback riding, and city tours among others. I wore it as shown in the picture and love the fact that there’s a pocket that’s hidden that sits on my chest at all times where I kept my passport, extra cash, and travel documents.
I was able to fit my camera, iPhone, earbuds, shades, charger, and a couple of other knickknacks without a problem. Wasn’t a fanny pack guy before now but I’m a believer LOL." — IWG MD
A six-port wall charger
Promising review:
"This is a great product! I travel frequently, and I am always challenged with the number of USB ports I can get with the number of outlets available (and where) in hotel rooms. With this product, the number of ports problem goes away, and what's great is that it extends the charger interface out from behind a bed or nightstand, or other inconvenient receptacle location, up onto a work surface for easy access. As far as power, I have had an Asus transformer, two iPads, HTC one M8, and two iPhones connected to it at the same time, charging for hours with no heat on the device whatsoever.
It works great at home too. I have always had good luck with Anker products, good quality." — bishop
A pair of compression socks
Promising review:
"I'm dealing with falling arches and one foot attempting to develop a heel spur. I had some travel coming up that was likely to involve a good bit of walking, so in addition to trying to make sure I had decent shoes, I thought some compression socks might be a nice addition to my travel bag. I was pleased to find this toe-less variety, as I'd heard of compression socks causing toe problems. I'm really happy to say the fit and comfort on these is perfect — in addition to being large, my feet also have pretty sensitive skin on top and these socks don't bother me even after several hours of wear. I've even slept wearing them with no irritation! They also definitely make my feet feel better; soon after I put them on, my aches and pains will fade off (not always completely but always noticeably!)
and my feet are much happier. I was glad to have them on my trip, and I really enjoy wearing them around the house after a tiring day." — A. Phillips
Some odor eliminators
The charcoal bag has no smell and absorbs excess moisture to prevent mold, mildew, and bacteria from forming on your clothes and in your bag. You can use them for up to two years, but you should put them outside in the sun for an hour once a month so they can rejuvenate. Promising review:
"These are the best travel buddies! I always pack one of these in my luggage and one in my boyfriend's. While traveling, we sometimes don't get to wash all our clothes, but these bags are brilliant at absorbing the smell of sweat on our clothes and shoes!" — J.L.
A sun visor
The wide brim provides much more UV protection than regular caps!Promising review:
"I have long hair and always avoided hats because I hate having my hair sweating against my neck in a low bun or ponytail. With this sun visor-summer hat combo, I can keep my hair in a top knot and still keep my face and neck protected from the sun while catching a nice breeze.
This is perfect (although a little large in circumference and I have a big head 7 3/4 hat size) and it’s adjustable and can fit any head size. It rolls up well and has an elastic to keep it rolled. I’ll be recommending this item to all my friends!" — Amazon customer
A USB-rechargeable hand warmer
Promising review:
"This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now.
I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g. sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater
). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" — Riva Kupritz
A curling iron and straightener combo tool
Promising review:
"I really like this curler and flat iron. Heats up fast, cools fast, and the travel bag is perfect with the inside protected from the heat. Size is great and the end of the iron has a place for fingers not to burn. Very much worth the price to have flat iron and curling in one." — Amazon customer
A rechargeable handheld fan
Promising review:
"I have ZERO complaints!!! My sister got married outdoors and I decided I needed a fan as I sweat a lot. Suffice to say I LOVE IT! I was cool the entire time in the sun
, it has a handle and is not too big which makes it easy to tag along any- and everywhere. You won’t regret this purchase." — DIONNE HOOK
An acupressure anti-nausea wristband
The band applies pressure on the P6 acupressure point that is said to help relieve nausea and vomiting.Promising review:
"I wished I tried this a long time ago. I used it on a 13 hour drive. Once at Disney World, I wore them for every ride, and it was the first time I did not get nausea or sick. I was amazed.
This is a must-have if you get car sick or can’t ride rides at an amusement park." — E. Kendra
Some laundry soap sheets
Promising review:
"This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." — Katie Fujarski
An anti-blister balm
Promising review:
"This stuff is amazing! I wore heels that always give me blisters for eight hours, and I didn't get a single one when using this balm. It really worked! I plan on getting it again and again. I always have it in my bag at work just in case. I did find it necessary to reapply if I took my shoes off and put them on again." — Donna
Or a stick of Gold Bond Friction Defense
Promising review:
"I just used it for five days in 90 degree plus weather at Bonnaroo music festival in the middle of Tennessee on a farm in June with 100,000 people walking several miles, dancing, and sweating every day. I am happy to report that this product is a lifesaver. My thighs didn't chafe once, and I have big ones! I had to reapply once during the day. I strongly recommend buying this if you have large thighs and need relief from chafing. I couldn't wear dresses or skirts in the heat if I was walking anywhere, and now I live in them because of this stuff!
Buy it! It works!" — Carwizzle
A waterproof pouch
It also comes with a lanyard so you can wear it around your neck.Promising review:
"This product is incredible. I purchased to use while in Key West for an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 plus, and Galaxy S6 Edge and it fits perfectly for each phone (but a little more snug with the iPhone 6 plus). It is completely waterproof and takes great photos and video through the case but you have to press record prior to submerging the case underwater. My family went snorkeling and kept the case with the phone inside submerged almost the entire time and had no issues with leakage.
My family and I got stopped numerous times being asked where we purchased this product. Perfect even if just on the beach and you do not want to get sand or sunscreen on your phone and want to still take photos/text/browse the internet while on the beach.
I will be purchasing this for everyone in my family as it has become a travel must-have! I highly recommend this product." — Jennifer Roman
A dog water bottle
Promising review:
"This is the BEST water bottle I have found on the market. It has a locking mechanism so that there's no leaks or spills
. It has a straw attached on the inside so that you can get every last drop. A foldable bowl for the dog to easily drink out of. And it makes it smaller in size which is easier to carry around. A strap to carry from your belt loop, wrist, backpack loop, etc. Love the color options as well. This is a must-have!" – Michael C
A set of storage scrunchies
See them in action on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"I bought this because of someone on TikTok who had purchased this. Extremely convenient and cute! They’re very soft and I’ve been using mine to hold cash and lip balm. I wish there were more colors!" — Michaela
Silicone earplugs
Promising review:
"This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane. My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free. You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude." — Thomasina
An insulated phone
Promising review:
"I bought two of these for friends who ski and snowmobile together and with family. The phone cases are really well insulated. When they are able to get reception in the mountains their mobiles work perfectly because they have been protected. The colors are bright and easily seen in the snow. And there's room for ID." — Helen
A portable espresso maker
Promising review:
"This works so well for camping for a quick coffee craving! Took this camping over the weekend and used it a few times at the office. Depending on the grinds you use, it's good for a light single espresso shot or if you reuse the same grinds and purge three capfuls of water through the filter, you'll get a full cup of coffee. Works great without lugging a glass press around in your backpacking or camp gear! Easy to clean and store away with the retractable priming handle." — WallyMonkey
A cooling towel to soak in cold water
Promising review:
"This is the best for the summer heat. I even wrap one around my dog in summer in the car. I've bought multiples and gave one to the mail carrier and maintenance guy...total game-changer for us." — Louie1000
A portable safe
Promising review:
"This safe has become a MUST have on all our vacations. We no longer travel without it. We put two iPhones, cash, and car keys in this little safe, locked it to a beach cabana, threw a towel over it and took off for a hour of snorkeling. Never once worried about our belongings.
We now use several of these as room safes AND as 'hide a key' lockboxes outside our vacation condo for teens who come and go throughout the day. They are invaluable!" — KeepIT Reel