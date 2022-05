31 Genuinely Useful Travel Products You'll Be Glad You Packed

A pair of compression socks

"I'm dealing with falling arches and one foot attempting to develop a heel spur. I had some travel coming up that was likely to involve a good bit of walking, so in addition to trying to make sure I had decent shoes, I thought some compression socks might be a nice addition to my travel bag. I was pleased to find this toe-less variety, as I'd heard of compression socks causing toe problems. I'm really happy to say the fit and comfort on these is perfect — in addition to being large, my feet also have pretty sensitive skin on top and these socks don't bother me even after several hours of wear. I've even slept wearing them with no irritation!and my feet are much happier. I was glad to have them on my trip, and I really enjoy wearing them around the house after a tiring day." — A. Phillips