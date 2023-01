31 Useful Products Travel Lovers Will Definitely Want To Bring From Now On

A Trtl neck pillow

"I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and"Used it for a 14-hour flight to Japan last week, and it helped tremendously. This was the first time I was able to sleep on the plane so this helped tremendously.I want to emphasize how much the light warmth of the fleece (and I don't like being hot) was just right to help me nod off to sleep.I just got back yesterday. Again I used it — this time for a 12-hour flight." — Ambience