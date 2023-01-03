31 Useful Products Travel Lovers Will Definitely Want To Bring From Now On

Popular items from this list:
- A handy packing list so you can remember to bring the essentials
- An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so you can watch movies and TV shows with your AirPods on flights
- A Trtl neck pillow that will allow you to rest in a plane seat without feeling uncomfortable
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A handy packing list
Promising review:
"I've been using packing lists for travel, camping, etc. for 40 years. That saves me from remembering to take my phone on a trip, but forgetting the charger or taking my camera and forgetting batteries. I compared this list to my own and found its got all my essentials on it, plus a few more things to think about. A great convenience when I can finally travel again.
" —Alaskaguy
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount
Promising review
: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip, and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table
. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards, and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed." —Earendil
And an AirFly Pro wireless transmitter
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual. Traveling with a family member or friend? They can also sync their earbuds to this gadget.
See one TikTok user using it with their AirPod Pros here
. Promising review:
"Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing!
It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry multiple headsets! Thank you!!!" —Ryan Malloy
A Trtl neck pillow
BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde owns this comfy pillow and said:
"I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow.
" Promising review:
"Used it for a 14-hour flight to Japan last week, and it helped tremendously. This was the first time I was able to sleep on the plane so this helped tremendously. Definitely a must have for travel.It is very light so I was able to easily pack it in my under-the-seat wheeled trolley.
I want to emphasize how much the light warmth of the fleece (and I don't like being hot) was just right to help me nod off to sleep. Since this is primarily for sitting upright in the seat or someone in the middle or the aisle seat, this was ideal for me.
I just got back yesterday. Again I used it — this time for a 12-hour flight." —Ambience
Or an inflatable travel pillow
Promising reviews:
"Easy to inflate, easy to deflate and carry. Used it for a five-hour flight and it was best sleep I've had on an airplane.
It was super comfortable. I also used to stuff my feet it in it when it got too cold on the flight." —rubi
"This travel pillow was amazing! My flight was delayed 6 hours, and I even used this to sleep in my chair at the airport! I slept so good with this! I used it on the plane and was able to fall asleep within a few minutes because it was so comfortable!
Your head is supported perfectly! I didn’t have a stiff neck when I woke up, like I normally would after sleeping on the plane!
I won’t ever leave on a trip without this pillow!" —Kimberly Mozuch
A portable charger
Note: This small gadget can charge an iPhone 8 1.5 times and an iPhone X one full time on a single charge.Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation, and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want to carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described and I get one full charge of battery for my phone.
Get it you will not be disappointed!" —Meghan Doble
A set of packing cubes
This set comes with an extra large cube, large cube, medium cube, small cube, roomy shoe bag, and a laundry bag for dirty clothes!Promising review:"I found out about the packing cubes on TikTok from a woman that travels all over
and she mentioned these travel cubes and knew I had to get them. I travel and usually stay in one spot for more than a month so packing gets tricky. I can now pack more neatly and have more room for all the clothes I travel with.
" —Magen Vaughn
And a digital luggage scale
You can also alternate between pound and kilogram measurements. Promising reviews:
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds.
The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the 4th flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low cost must-have item for air travel
." —Robert
"Love it! Lightweight and easy to read! It even gives you the climate temperature (not that I need it but a neat feature). It reads in both kg and lbs. Definitely recommend if you're a frequent traveler and have weight requirements on luggage.
" —Patricia Velasquez
A waterproof Kindle Paperwhite
Promising review:
"I LOVE my Kindle Paperwhite! I recently upgraded from an old Kindle that didn't have a backlight and what a difference. I really love being able to read in bed at night without needing to have a light on.
The battery life is fantastic. The Kindle is great for travel, so you don't have to dedicate luggage space to multiple books, but also great for just keeping with you or having around the house.
It's so lightweight and thin. I added a PopSocket
to the back of mine to make it even more comfortable to hold. I recommend for any avid reader!" —Marissa T
A pair of joggers so you can be as comfy as possible
Promising review:
"I only write reviews when something really blows me away...and wow. These joggers are SO soft and comfy especially for the price! If you told me these were Lululemon I would believe you.
I’m obsessed with these, I got two pairs! They are extremely stretchy material and the waistband stretches a lot but isn’t too big. If you want them a little looser size up. 12/10 recommend!!!" —Amazon Customer
A luggage-mounted cup caddy
Promising review
: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor!
I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
A water-resistant cosmetic bag
Promising review:
"I bought this bag specifically for when I travelled across the country with my two small children. One of whom is a medically complex child. I put ALL of my toiletries, ALL their toiletries, and ALL of my son's medications in this bag. Everything fit perfectly, and nothing was broken.
The hanger is durable and carried lots of weight when it hanged on the back of the bathroom door. I bought the largest size, and it was 100% worth what I paid for. If you are traveling by yourself, I would recommend the smaller size. But if you are packing for others or just pack heavy, definitely buy the larger size. I absolutely loved it! And it was very compact in my suitcase. Very sturdy as I carried it.
I HIGHLY recommend buying." —Hannah Funderburk
A fanny pack to stash essentials while you're on the go
Promising review:
"Very happy with my purchase. Got this for my trip to Colombia. I was looking at more expensive fanny packs but settled on this for the reviews. It’s very well-made for the price. It withstood many hikes to waterfalls, horseback riding, and city tours among others. I wore it as shown in the picture and love the fact that there’s a pocket that’s hidden that sits on my chest at all times where I kept my passport, extra cash, and travel documents.
I was able to fit my camera, iPhone, earbuds, shades, charger, and a couple of other knickknacks without a problem. Wasn’t a fanny pack guy before now but I’m a believer LOL." —IWG MD
A Bluetooth-enabled mask so you can listen to music and drift off to dreamland
BuzzFeed editor Chelsea Stuart loves this travel essential and said:
"After a bout of pandemic-induced insomnia I picked up one of these USB-chargeable masks and can honestly say it was LIFE-changing. If you're sensitive to light or sound, this mask is where it's at. The contoured, cool-to-the-touch eye pads are super cozy and extra padding on the bridge of the nose ensures no light seeps in.
I was concerned about feeling the headphones through the mask and not being able to sleep in my usual position (mountain climber, the hands down comfiest position), but they really are unnoticeable. I can sleep through the night with it on and the Velcro straps have never once gotten stuck in my hair. The battery also lasts for a full 10 hours, so I don't have to worry about my audio going out right as I'm dozing off.
"
An acupressure anti-nausea wristband
Reviewers swear by these nonmedicated bands for nausea relief: they've used them while traveling on airplanes, boats, and cars and for morning sickness during pregnancies. Promising review:
"I bought these for an upcoming cruise, but thought I would try them out when flying (as I tend to get motion sickness even after taking Dramamine). I was very surprised that I had no motion sickness after wearing these on two different work trips. I also took these on a cruise and only had to use them once. Once I felt the motion sickness coming on, I put on the bands and the sickness was gone in about 15 minutes.
They came in a nice plastic case and are reusable." —Jessica
An RFID-blocking travel wallet
The wallet comes with a boarding pass compartment, a passport compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, a ticket slot, a slim pocket, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, a key holder, and
a place to put your pen. Promising review:
"I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess.
It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen, which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
A lightweight stroller designed to make traveling with tiny humans a breeze
This stroller only weighs 9.5 pounds and is designed for kids who are 6 months+ and weigh up to 55 pounds. Other features include an adjustable seat for comfort, a UPF50+ sun canopy, and a roomy shopping basket area to hold belongings.
See it in action on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"The best stroller for traveling! We bought this on a whim for our last-minute trip to Houston. Our toddler is 2-years-old, and what a breeze this was to stroll through the airport and fold up so it can stow away under our seats on the plane
. It is so compact, so easy, and my husband enjoys entertaining everyone and showing them how small it gets. If you have a little jet setter and fly frequently with a little one, I highly recommend!!" —Kimmie Paulo
A genius backpack
Béis
is a woman-owned travel accessories brand founded by actress and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell. You'll find carry-on rollers, weekender bags, packing cubes, and more practical goods for your next trip.BuzzFeed editor Chelsea Stuart owns this backpack and said:
"I just bought this bag for a five-day cross-country road trip and it came in so clutch.
First, I flew with it and was able to stow it under my seat so not only did I not have to check a bag, but I didn't even have to deal with overhead storage. Then, it traveled through 10+ states and various hotels with me. My absolute favorite parts of the bag are the compression straps and the fact that it fully unzips. This makes it *SO* easy to pack, unpack, and take through airport security.
I was able to fit ~four pairs of leggings, four T-shirts, two sets of pajamas, two pairs of shorts, two bathing suits, a sweatshirt, a week's worth of undergarments, travel toiletries, an iPad, my wallet, and more odds and ends."
Or a nylon anti-theft backpack
Promising review:
"A must-have for traveling!This backpack is lightweight, has multiple pockets on the inside and outside for small items, and was so awesome for an eight-day vacation to Hawaii!
Felt safe with my items in it and it was a great small personal item on the plane. Highly recommend!" —Marianne :]
A waterproof pouch to keep your cellphone dry
It also comes with a lanyard so you can wear it around your neck. This pouch fits all smartphones up to 7" diagonal size.Promising review:
"This product is incredible. It is completely waterproof and takes great photos and video through the case but you have to press record prior to submerging the case underwater. My family went snorkeling and kept the case with the phone inside submerged almost the entire time and had no issues with leakage.
My family and I got stopped numerous times being asked where we purchased this product. Perfect even if just on the beach and you do not want to get sand or sunscreen on your phone and want to still take photos/text/browse the internet while on the beach.
I will be purchasing this for everyone in my family as it has become a travel must-have! I highly recommend this product." —Jennifer Roman
A 16-piece travel toiletries set
You'll get four bottles, two jars, two spray bottles, two scoopers (to help transfer creams), one funnel (to help transfer liquids), one cleaning brush, a page of labels, and a bag that fits all the containers. Promising review:
"I’ve purchased a lot of different travel sets for my toiletries over the years. Inevitably, they are hard to fill and tend to leak. This set was magic! The wide mouth made it easy to fill from a larger bottle, and the little scoops made transferring creams to the jar containers very easy and with much less mess.
The only con (hardly worth mentioning) is that once you squeeze the bottle, it takes a few minutes to expand with air again, so the sides are a bit sunken. I solved that by unscrewing the top just a bit for a quick release of the vacuum pressure. I had no leaks, and plenty of containers for every toiletry." —MDC
And leakproof travel capsules
Cadence
is a woman-owned business specializing in personal care travel solutions. Each mini capsule is created from recycled ocean-bound plastic and is refillable and reusable!
Check them out on TikTok here
.BuzzFeed writer Jasmin Sandal uses these travel capsules and said:
"I love my little containers that allow me to downsize but still carry my necessities while I'm traveling. They're not only cute to look at but they're pretty practical. I have used mine to store my vitamins, earrings, face cream and have not run into any issues.
They have tight, screw-on tops so you know everything is secure *and* you can customize their labels so you know exactly what's in what. Oh, and the fact that they're magnetic? Genius. This way, they stay tightly together in your case or can be conveniently stored in a makeup bag." Promising review:
"This is my go-to for all my travel, gym, camping trips. I can keep enough for four to five days of skincare. The best set I've had for carry-on toiletries." —Cadence Customer
A portable safe so you can keep your valuables secure
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly used this while traveling and said:
"After putting this in MANY travel stories, I bought one for myself for a summer European vacation where I found myself at several beach clubs. It was perfect for keeping mine and my friend's belongings safe while we dozed in our beach chairs or swam in the sea.
Plus, it's the perfect size to hold phones or wallets, and easily carry in your beach or tote bag."
A Tide To-Go stain removing pen
Promising review:
"These were a lifesaver. I was walking to the bus and decided it was a great decision to drink coffee while walking. Like a scene from an infomercial, I spilled coffee all over my white shirt.
Yes, the classic coffee on the white shirt. Luckily I had one of these in my bag (I put one in each of my most-used purses in anticipation of my clumsiness). I went into a store bathroom and quickly scrubbed the Tide To-Go on my shirt. All of the coffee blobs went away and once the awkward wet splotches dried up, my shirt was perfectly white again
. You've got yourself a big fan, Tide." —NAD
A memory foam seat cushion
Promising review:
"I drive a truck and suffer from sciatica. After a few days, I began to feel relief. I highly recommend this to anyone who suffers from sciatica." —lou jones
And a stylish and durable travel belt
Cincha Travel
is a small business based in Oakland, California that designs adjustable vegan leather travel belts. The brand, which is run by a BIPOC couple, donates 100 airline miles for each purchased travel belt to help reunite migrant families.Promising review:
"Such a simple yet brilliant solution for the ever falling bag when trying to juggle all your luggage. It definitely made traveling less stressful." —Samantha
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A refillable travel perfume atomizer
Here's how to fill it up: press the bottom of the atomizer against an open perfume bottle and keep clicking until the atomizer is filled up. Each atomizer holds up to five milliliters of perfume and is small enough to fit in a backpack, carry-on, or purse.Promising review:
"I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one.
They’re super easy to fill, haven’t leaked so far but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling just in case. I would 100% buy them again." —Emily Rintamaki
A travel-friendly blanket-slash-pillow
Check it out on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"This blanket was the best for traveling to Europe this summer! It kept me warm in the airport and on airplanes.
The blanket and case are easy to throw in the wash and they are very soft! It comes with a clip to clip onto your backpack or purse." —Ashton Moore
An international power converter
Promising review:
"Prior to this purchase, we've killed an appliance or two in overseas travel. We bought the Sokoo Power Converter for a trip to the Philippines. It worked like a champ! We charged our iPhones and other high-end devices with peace of mind. My wife used her flat iron with this just fine. I like that it has plug adapters for outlets around the world, so I know wherever we go we can use this.
I recommend this to anyone doing international travel." —David Aiken
A portable clothes steamer
Promising review:
"Saw this on TikTok Must Haves
, my partner received a new job where they must wear wrinkle-free button-ups and dress pants, and due to the limited spacing we have in our home and closet, a lot of our clothes are folded. Every morning my partner uses this to help with removing the folded wrinkles on his clothes and the sizing, durability, and easy use of this steamer is just what he needed.
This also saves me the time from steaming my partner's clothes since it's easy to use and he can do it himself, recommend it to anyone." —Yvonne
And some laundry soap sheets
Each pack comes with 50 laundry soap sheets.BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly owns these and said:
"I travel just about any chance that I get and found a WHOLE lot of success with these little laundry sheets on an almost-three-week European vacation this summer where I carried on only and rewore outfits several times." Promising review:
"This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink
— letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski