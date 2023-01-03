31 Useful Products Travel Lovers Will Definitely Want To Bring From Now On

A Bluetooth-enabled mask so you can listen to music and drift off to dreamland

"After a bout of pandemic-induced insomnia I picked up one of these USB-chargeable masks and can honestly say it was LIFE-changing. If you're sensitive to light or sound, this mask is where it's at.I was concerned about feeling the headphones through the mask and not being able to sleep in my usual position (mountain climber, the hands down comfiest position), but they really are unnoticeable. I can sleep through the night with it on and the Velcro straps have never once gotten stuck in my hair.