Usher is set to be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 BET awards next month.

A tribute dedicated to the “U Got it Bad” singer will include performances from soon-to-be announced artists, BET announced on Thursday.

Usher joins a list of other music icons who have previously been recognized with the honor, including Whitney Houston, Prince, Anita Baker, Lionel Richie and Mary J. Blige.

The “My Boo” artist celebrated the honor in an Instagram post, writing, “30 years of U and I…My Day 1s! Thank U [BET] for honoring me with the Lifetime Achievement Award and a tribute performance.”

Usher photographed during his performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Las Vegas Review-Journal via Getty Images

Usher, whose 2022-23 Las Vegas residency was a hit among fans and fellow celebrities, has had quite the year so far.

He delivered an electrifying Super Bowl halftime performance in February and released his latest album, “Coming Home,” that same month. In March, he was named the 2024 NAACP Image Awards Entertainer of the Year.

Celebrating his 30-year music career, Usher told HuffPost in February that “Coming Home” was a “love letter” to his fans, “especially those ones who have stood with me through what has been perceived as tumultuous times and prayed for me or either had well wishes for me.”

“I want you to know that I’m covered, that love is the reason why I’m able to continue to keep going,” he said.