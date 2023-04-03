Usher pranked attendees at a festival on Saturday, announcing a surprise guest to his show: Beyoncé.

Sadly for the screaming fans, Saturday happened to be April 1.

“I said I would have a special surprise for you tonight, ladies and gentlemen,” the R&B icon said from the stage at Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Put your hands together for the one, the only, Beyoncé.”

Advertisement

The crowd went wild. When the “Cuff It” singer didn’t materialize, Usher gestured offstage as though he was looking for her.

After a pause, he leaned into the mic and told fans with a giggle: “April Fools’.”

Usher did actually bring on a special guest toward the end of his set ― hip-hop duo City Girls joined the singer for their collaboration “Good Love.”

Dreamville Festival continued Sunday, with Burna Boy, Waka Flocka Flame, Glorilla and the second day’s headliners, J. Cole and Drake.