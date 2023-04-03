What's Hot

Tennessee Native Claps Back Against Anti-Drag Laws With Iconic Performance

Russia Blames Ukraine For Bomb That Killed Military Blogger

LSU Beats Iowa To Claim First-Ever NCAA Championship

Trump Attorney Hopes Boss' NYC Arrest Is 'Painless And Classy'

‘It’ Prequel: Bill Skarsgård Won’t Be Playing Pennywise — And Twitter Is In Shambles

Finland's Center-Right Party Claims Victory In Tight Election

New York, City Of Trump's Dreams, Delivers His Comeuppance

This Is What Grief Physically Feels Like

New York Times Loses Twitter Verification, Elon Musk Rips Outlet As ‘Propaganda’

Explosion In Russian Cafe Kills Prominent Military Blogger

Fetterman Says He Feels Hopeful ‘For The First Time’ After Depression Treatment

5 Things Productivity Experts Do If They've Been Putting Off A Task

EntertainmentBeyonce Usherapril fools

Usher Plays Absolutely Brutal April Fools' Trick On Fans At Dreamville Festival

Poor Beyoncé fans.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Usher pranked attendees at a festival on Saturday, announcing a surprise guest to his show: Beyoncé.

Sadly for the screaming fans, Saturday happened to be April 1.

“I said I would have a special surprise for you tonight, ladies and gentlemen,” the R&B icon said from the stage at Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Put your hands together for the one, the only, Beyoncé.”

The crowd went wild. When the “Cuff It” singer didn’t materialize, Usher gestured offstage as though he was looking for her.

After a pause, he leaned into the mic and told fans with a giggle: “April Fools’.”

Usher did actually bring on a special guest toward the end of his set ― hip-hop duo City Girls joined the singer for their collaboration “Good Love.”

Dreamville Festival continued Sunday, with Burna Boy, Waka Flocka Flame, Glorilla and the second day’s headliners, J. Cole and Drake.

Go To Homepage
Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community