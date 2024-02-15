Usher Announces TV Series Based On His Music And 'Black Love' In Atlanta

Following his star-studded Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance on Sunday, the Grammy winner announced he’s developing and executive-producing a new TV series with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.
Set in Atlanta, the drama series, inspired by Usher’s music, will follow “Black love and individuals looking to find a place to call home,” according to Variety.
The series will “explore music, style, sex, romance, and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart.”
The project is in development but hasn’t secured a writer yet and doesn’t yet have a title. It’s unclear whether Usher will star in the series, but he’s starred in loads of films and TV shows over the years, including 1999’s “She’s All That,” 2005’s “In the Mix,” and 2020’s “Bad Hair.”
“My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives,” Usher said in a statement. “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”
The “Yeah” singer recently wrapped up his two-year “My Way” residency in Las Vegas back in December.
It’s been a busy month for Usher, who this month announced his new “Usher: Past Present Future” tour will kick off on Aug. 14 in Atlanta. He also dropped his ninth album, “Coming Home,” earlier this month.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated incorrectly that Usher’s tour begins on Aug. 20 in Washington. The tour begins on Aug. 14 in Atlanta.