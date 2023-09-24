Usher Opens Up About Special Call From Jay-Z After Landing 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Usher says he was too thrilled to hear from his “big homie” Jay-Z after scoring the honor of headlining the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in February.

On Sunday, the NFL confirmed the news in a hilarious promo video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, featuring Kim Kardashian. The Skims founder made headlines earlier this year after she was serenaded by the “Confessions” singer in April during his Las Vegas residency.

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Sunday, the “Superstar” singer, 44, opened up about the invigorating call he received from the Roc Nation mogul about the epic achievement.

“But when I got this call… he said, ‘It’s time, it’s magic time. You know, it’s time for you to have that moment.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Usher recalled of his conversation with the rapper whose entertainment agency has a long-term partnership with the NFL. “He’s like, ‘The Super Bowl.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, you ready? Absolutely.’”

The 8-time Grammy winner told Lowe that he feels the opportunity was “destined to happen” during his 30-year career.

“I think that everything that led up to that moment, going to Las Vegas for my residency for the last two years, the legacy, obviously that is the music, the celebration of entertainment in that place. It’s the City of Lights. You know, it’s always been a place where entertainers go and find love and passion, connection to their fans,” Usher explained.

“So for the Super Bowl to have made its way to Las Vegas while we were in Vegas, having such an amazing two years…” he added before Lowe interjected.

Usher, whose legal name is Usher Raymond IV, first kicked off his massively successful Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM back in July 2022. He’s set to wrap up his residency on Dec. 2.

The R&B crooner’s forthcoming Super Bowl performance marks the second time he’s hit the stage for the annual league championship game. Back in 2011, he joined the Black Eyed Peas during their headlining performance at the Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Usher told Lowe that he’s “really happy that Jay-Z and also Roc Nation really put thought into making certain that they could bring to the world this kind of experience.”

The “OMG” singer then promised that the show “is definitely going to be a moment to remember.”

While Rihanna teased earlier this year that she was bringing a “surprise guest” to her Super Bowl halftime performance (which adorably turned out to be her unborn child), Usher noted that he’s also down to having a special guest join him at the big game in February.

Staying tight-lipped on who exactly he has in mind, he tapped Lowe for suggestions.

“I’ve collaborated with a lot of incredible artists throughout the years. If anything, I’d like to socially engage the world. I’d like to hear who you think would be a great guest to complement this,” he quipped to Lowe.

Laughing, Usher admitted to putting “him on the spot” before Lowe joked that they should “leave that one on the table.”

Usher went on to gush about the upcoming release of his latest album, “Coming Home,” which he described to Lowe as “a love letter once again to the legacy of my career.”