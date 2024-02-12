EntertainmentSuper BowlUsher

Gen Xers And Millennials Claim Same Thing About Usher’s Super Bowl Show

But which generation is right?
Lee Moran
Millennials had it bad for Usher over his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

And so did Gen Xers.

Because while the 1978-born R&B star is a member of Generation X, his music was a staple for millennials coming of age in the late 1990s and 2000s.

Both generations went on X, formerly Twitter, to claim the performance as their own. Others, meanwhile, said it was definitely one for the Xennials.

A sampling is below:

