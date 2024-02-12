Gen Xers And Millennials Claim Same Thing About Usher’s Super Bowl Show

Millennials had it bad for Usher over his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.
And so did Gen Xers.
Because while the 1978-born R&B star is a member of Generation X, his music was a staple for millennials coming of age in the late 1990s and 2000s.
Both generations went on X, formerly Twitter, to claim the performance as their own. Others, meanwhile, said it was definitely one for the Xennials.
A sampling is below:
Millennials watching Usher perform at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/pZSaj1Rc6v— Sameer Sewak (@Naa_Cheese) February 12, 2024
To go from an epic Vegas residency run to the Super Bowl…I’ve never met Usher but, like other millennials, I grew up with him. Really proud of the moment Usher is having! He earned it!— Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) February 12, 2024
Usher made millennials so proud tonight !! 🔥🔥🔥— Mrswanda 🇭🇹 (@MrsWandaT) February 12, 2024
God damn it usher…— ShaneParis.wallet 🇨🇦 (@shanepariscom) February 12, 2024
You just made the other generations realize that Gen X is still here… pic.twitter.com/aoPToOBsfD
Tonight the elder millennials / xennials reigned.— Lisa Lucas (@likaluca) February 12, 2024
Millennials watching Usher, Alicia Keys, Luda, Lil John and Will.I-am all together. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/GK9bwAZv03— UpNorthAllie (@UpNorthAllie) February 12, 2024
In a bar with xennials and elder millennials during that halftime. pic.twitter.com/mSbvF5nzZi— Jennifer (@emberlivi) February 12, 2024
What’s with all these millenials claiming Usher? He IS a Gen X’er and his first big album came out in 1997, y’all were just babies while we were jammin in da club 😂 #usher #SuperBowl— JLBAllen (@MLostit) February 12, 2024
millennials everywhere realizing how much of our brain is taken up by usher songs in real time pic.twitter.com/YTnmySA5ye— a p r i l S W I F T I E ✨ (@aprilrosiekay) February 12, 2024
Usher is Gen X!!! https://t.co/fjVigoAeRp— DavinMcClain (@davin_mc) February 12, 2024
Luda!!! Brought back the damn fro ! This is our time! Millennials that is #SuperBowl #Usher #Usher Bowl er pic.twitter.com/Rls9S6F8di— So Basically Naw (@basiK_PHenomena) February 12, 2024
That #SuperBowl was SO good once Usher threw on roller skates. Let’s learn some stuff from Gen X shall we?— Jason Queener (@j_queener) February 12, 2024
This halftime show just proves that millennials had a TIME back in the day. Usher took us down memory lane 🥹#SuperBowl— Nikki Star TV✨🤩 (@MissNikkiStar) February 12, 2024
Usher was the moment! Gen X for the win! https://t.co/nagxBQv0CQ— CanonChick (@chick_canon) February 12, 2024
Us millennials during the Usher #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow. pic.twitter.com/KbXFqNwnET— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) February 12, 2024
speaking on behalf of millennials…— Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) February 12, 2024
thank you, @Usher. 😭🙏🏿
Usher makes me realize I’m really teetering on the Gen X end of millennial bc Dr. Dre’s halftime show was still my favorite.— Yooty (@yooty) February 12, 2024
He's called Usher because he's helping usher us millennials to old age— Trey (@treydayway) February 12, 2024
Usher is 45, Gen X wins no matter what.— 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) February 12, 2024
Millennials, if you want to watch that Usher performance again I got you. I'm seeding it on Kazaa.— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) February 12, 2024
Gen X and Millennials getting ready for the Usher halftime show. pic.twitter.com/taV9kdiXZF— Emma (@emmaadella) February 12, 2024
