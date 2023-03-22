What's Hot

Usher Pauses Las Vegas Show To Give Queen Latifah This Very Fitting Gift

When Usher gives someone their flowers, he means it.

The “Confessions” singer briefly paused one of his Las Vegas residency shows to hand a bouquet of red roses to Queen Latifah, who was seated in the audience. That’s according to a clip from a now-expired Instagram Story posted by Usher himself.

In the clip, which found its way to social media on Sunday, Usher can be seen hugging the rap icon, who then blows him a kiss. Latifah’s hit 1993 single “U.N.I.T.Y.” is audible in the background. The tribute was likely in celebration of Latifah’s March 18 birthday.

“Giving the queen her flowers,” Usher wrote in a text overlay of the video, showing his admiration and appreciation of the “Equalizer” actor.

Latifah, born Dana Owens, also celebrated her birthday in an Instagram post over the weekend.

“Feeling grateful for another amazing year filled with love and light,” she wrote in the caption.

Queen Latifah speaking at the unveiling of the Harriet Tubman monument in Newark, New Jersey, on March 9.
via Associated Press

Earlier this month, Latifah participated in the unveiling of a monument of Harriet Tubman in her hometown of Newark, New Jersey. The 25-foot monument replaced a statue of Christopher Columbus.

Designed by Nina Cooke John, the monument includes an interactive listening experience where visitors can learn about Tubman’s life in audio narrated by Latifah.

The rapper and actor wrote on Instagram earlier this month that she hopes the audio experience will “highlight Tubman’s impact on our history and Newark’s place in the Underground Railroad.”

