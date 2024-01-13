The Nostalgia-Inducing Trailer For Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Here

The trailer for Usher’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime show is pure early 2000s nostalgia.
The video, released by Apple Music on Friday, kicks off with a choir singing the introduction to the singer’s popular 2004 hit “Yeah!” Bits of the song are then played throughout the rest of the trailer as a montage of video clips is shown.
The clips feature old recordings of Usher, home videos of people performing parts of the song, and a cameo from NBA star LeBron James. Although the trailer only highlights the singer’s 2004 track, the video’s title — “Usher: 30 Years in the Making” — promises that the halftime show will look back on the artist’s decadeslong music career.
Usher, who recently wrapped his buzzy Las Vegas residency, was announced as the 2024 Super Bowl halftime performer in September. He said in a statement at the time that getting to perform at a halftime show is an “honor of a lifetime.”
The “U Got It Bad” singer told HuffPost in November that the Feb. 11 show will be a “celebration.”
“We’ll be celebrating for the 30 years of a career that I stand on,” he said.
“I’ll be celebrating because music has been this connective tissue between me and people, because for every experience that I’ve had, I put it into music and maybe that gave us something to cry to, that gave us something to be vulnerable and transparent to.”