LOADING ERROR LOADING

Usher left the crowd saying OMG with his Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance.

On Sunday, the mega R&B star added another accomplishment to his musical career checklist: Super Bowl halftime headliner.

Dressed in a lavish sequined all-white pantsuit, he hit the stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas alongside a slew of fancily dressed dancers and contortionists for his 15-minute show during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers game.

Advertisement

Usher and Alicia Keys ignited the stage during their duet of "My Boo." Getty Images

The eight-time Grammy winner kicked off his high-energy performance with “Caught Up,” and ran through a laundry list of smash hits including “Yeah!,” “U Don’t Have To Call,” “My Boo,” “Love in This Club,” “Let It Burn,” “U Got It Bad,” and many more from his 30-year career.

After much speculation, the crowd was delighted to witness Usher tap Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, will.i.am and H.E.R. to join him for his electrifying performance of his biggest hits.

H.E.R., Ludacris, Usher, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri and will.i.am perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Advertisement

Just as he promised, Usher took his set to the next level by showing off his roller-skating skills on stage while performing his song “OMG.”

Expertly gliding across the stage, he recreated the viral skating sequence from his recent Vegas residency.

Usher previously insisted that the show would kick off a “new beginning” to his 30-year career, and according to social media users on X (formerly Twitter), he did not disappoint.

Here’s what fans on X had to say about the singer-songwriter’s captivating vocals and lively performance.

usher, lil jon, and ludacris being together again literally felt like the avengers assembling for the first time in a decade pic.twitter.com/plzVd4gz2U — rocky (@WAYSTIAR) February 12, 2024

Advertisement

Usher with the Drumline, during BLACK HISTORY MONTH🔥🔥🔥🫡#HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/KTPxvywtzl — Bingo Bango (@B1ngoBang0) February 12, 2024

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the crooner, who has collaborated with artists like Nicki Minaj, Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber, teased that he would be tapping a special guest to join him during his performance.

“I have definitely went through a lot of ideas of who I would have share this moment with me and I do feel like the people who are gonna share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers — whether we have collaborated together or rather they’ve had moments of their own,” Usher told Page Six in an interview that published Feb. 8.

After recently wrapping up his two-year “My Way” residency in Las Vegas, the superstar singer is keeping the momentum with his upcoming “Usher: Past Present Future” tour, which he announced earlier this month. The tour is set to kick off in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 20.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Ye was onstage with Usher during Sunday’s halftime show.