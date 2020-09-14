Federal Judge Blocks USPS Notices With False Mail Ballot Info After Colorado Sues

The notices also provide what the judge called “patently false” information to Colorado voters about the deadline to mail ballots back. The cards fail to note that the ballots can be dropped off — or voters can decide to vote in person. The incorrect notices will “sow confusion” and could suppress voting because people may falsely believe they’ve already missed a deadline and it’s too late to vote, the judge noted.

The Postal Service postcard operation “jeopardizes Colorado’s constitutional right” to run its own election, the judge ruled.