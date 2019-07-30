USWNT Head Coach Jill Ellis Steps Down After Second World Cup Title

Jill Ellis is stepping down as the head coach for the U.S. Women’s National Team, fresh off the soccer team’s epic FIFA Women’s World Cup title win.

Ellis, 52, will officially leave her post in October after leading the team to back-to-back World Cup wins for the first time in USWNT history. The women’s team beat Netherlands 2-0 in France earlier this month, securing their fourth world title.

“When I accepted the head coaching position this was the timeframe I envisioned,” Ellis said in a statement. “The timing is right to move on and the program is positioned to remain at the pinnacle of women’s soccer. Change is something I have always embraced in my life and for me and my family this is the right moment.”

Naomi Baker - FIFA via Getty Images Jill Ellis has served as the head coach for the U.S. women's soccer team since 2014.

Ellis was appointed as the women’s team head coach in 2014. She leaves the team with an overall record of 102-7-18, and a 16-game undefeated streak.

“Jill was always extremely passionate about this team, analytical, tremendously focused and not afraid to make tough decisions while giving her players the freedom to play to their strengths,” U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro said in a statement. “She helped raise the bar for women’s soccer in the USA and the world, and given the history of this program, the level of success she achieved is even more remarkable.”

The U.S. soccer federation said it will soon name the first general manager for the women’s team. After that, it will begin a search for the next head coach.

Ellis will continue to represent the team in the next year as an ambassador at events and speaking engagements.