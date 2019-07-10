Women's World Cup Soccer Champs Praised At NYC Parade With Glorious Signs

The United States Women’s National Team was honored in New York City with a parade on Wednesday after they brought home the 2019 Women’s World Cup ― and the signs did not disappoint.
Fans showed up in droves for the parade, which culminated with a ceremony at City Hall. They came equipped with posters dedicated to the team, many specifically about co-captain Megan Rapinoe, who alongside midfielder Rose Lavelle scored one of the goals in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Lyon, France.
Other parade posters included pleas for equal pay. Soccer, like so many other things, is not immune to gender pay disparity, with lower pay and less prize money for women players than for men. This stark difference prompted fans at Sunday’s championship match to fill the stadium with chants for equal pay.
To show a taste of the energy of New York’s parade, here are some of our favorite signs: