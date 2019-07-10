Women's World Cup Soccer Champs Praised At NYC Parade With Glorious Signs

The United States Women’s National Team was honored in New York City with a parade on Wednesday after they brought home the 2019 Women’s World Cup ― and the signs did not disappoint.

Fans showed up in droves for the parade, which culminated with a ceremony at City Hall. They came equipped with posters dedicated to the team, many specifically about co-captain Megan Rapinoe, who alongside midfielder Rose Lavelle scored one of the goals in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Lyon, France.

Marc Atkins via Getty Images

Other parade posters included pleas for equal pay. Soccer, like so many other things, is not immune to gender pay disparity, with lower pay and less prize money for women players than for men. This stark difference prompted fans at Sunday’s championship match to fill the stadium with chants for equal pay.

To show a taste of the energy of New York’s parade, here are some of our favorite signs:

Theo Wargo via Getty Images

there’s an abundance of equal pay signs. people on broadway breaking out into spontaneous chants of “USA” and “equal pay” pic.twitter.com/oiLkBoLowz — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) July 10, 2019

these kids came from uptown with their signs pic.twitter.com/io76PkSYAY — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) July 10, 2019

My sign (both sides) for the @USWNT parade tomorrow ‼️💋 pic.twitter.com/QkA7BsDX5R — Kate Kelly (@Kate_Kelly_Esq) July 10, 2019

Signs from the USWNT parade, a thread (hopefully):



Inspired by the work of @jackiespiegel93 pic.twitter.com/rdds1VV11M — Matt Hornick (@MNHornick) July 10, 2019

Probably the sign of the day pic.twitter.com/ERwVBjql5B — Matt Hornick (@MNHornick) July 10, 2019

I’m at the Women’s World Cup parade early and Emily Yoo, 22, said she got here at 6 am with these signs.



“Hopefully I get to see one of them, they’ll notice the signs and appreciate it.” pic.twitter.com/Gu6ySxPqSn — Eric Levenson (@ejleven) July 10, 2019