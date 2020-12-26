Utah Football Star Ty Jordan Dead In Apparent Accidental Shooting

“We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Ty Jordan’s passing early this morning, and our thoughts and prayers are with those who loved him dearly, including the young men in our football program,” Harlan said in a statement. “Our priority is on supporting his family and the student athletes, coaches and staff in our football program who are so deeply hurting right now. Coach Whittingham and I are working closely to provide support and resources for our Utah football family in this extremely difficult time.”

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell expressed his condolences on Twitter and said Jordan had “an amazing season as a freshman!”