Utah Officials Tell Resident To Strip Naughty Halloween Display From City Property

Officials in a Utah community weren’t fans of a skeleton pole-dancing on city property last week.

The city of Grantsville, in a since-deleted Facebook post, demanded that a Halloween display be stripped from a street sign. The display featured a skeleton working city property like a pole while other skeletons tossed money and watched from nearby folding chairs.

“Displays like this are not acceptable as it is against city code to attach anything to a street sign,” read the post, which noted that city officials would remove the display if the “person responsible” didn’t take it down by 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The person behind the display moved it before the city’s deadline ― and reportedly used it as an opportunity to step up their decoration game, too.

The display, now moved into a front yard, features a new pole for the dancing skeleton along with more skeletons, lights in the shape of a stage and a tip jar, according to Salt Lake City’s Fox 13.

The Halloween display has “split the community,” the outlet reported, with some deeming it inappropriate while others have brought their own decorations and left “money in the tip jar.”

“We’re going to go tip them when we leave. We know what its like to work for tips,” Carrie Sly, a server at Grantsville’s The Outpost, said during a segment on the controversy posted to YouTube by Fox 32.

A man who told the station he put up the pole-dancing display said he looked forward to keeping it “going and getting a little more elaborate as we go.”