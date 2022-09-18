Utah GOP Candidate Rhymes 'Police' And 'Free Speech' In Cringeworthy Rap Video

A Utah Republican decided to go full cringe by rapping her political platform earlier this month.
Linda Paulson, who is running as a conservative for Utah state Senate District 12, released the rap track on her YouTube page earlier this month.
The candidate gazed into the camera during the rap video as she busted out dance moves near an American flag while donning a red, white and blue outfit.
Paulson’s rap over a slow beat included bars such as “Pro-religious freedom, pro-life, pro-police; the right to bear arms and the right to free speech.”
“The Constitution needs to be protected, not changed or disregarded, but resurrected,” Paulson later spit as she looked up at the sky.
Paulson is set to face Democrat and Utah state Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne in the November general election.
You can watch Paulson’s full rap video, which resurfaced on Twitter this week, below.
Twitter users dissed the conservative rap track, with one user comparing it to “the kind of raps we saw in third grade to help learn.”