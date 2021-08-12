Utah Gov. Spencer Cox Responds To Voter Demanding He Change 'Obscene' Surname

A Utah voter apparently has a hard time with the surname of the state’s Republican governor, Spencer Cox.
In fact, the unnamed citizen sent a letter to Cox last week demanding he change his last name to something less “obscene.”
But it’s the governor’s response to the letter that’s arousing interest now.
Last week, Cox posted an excerpt of the letter on Twitter with a note jokingly claiming he’s “really grateful for the criticism and constructive feedback” he gets from constituents that including the face palm emoji.
The ballsy voter warned Cox, who was elected governor in 2020, that his “reluctance to change your foul, dirty, and obscene surname myself and thousands of other Utahns will be sitting in protest, not standing until you change your heinous surname to something less offensive.”
The letter added: “This is a social justice issue and we will not be denied basic human decency!” and warned that Utah citizens do not “accept sick jokes to run rampant in our civil institutions.”
Of course, some people wondered if the letter was a prank of some sort, especially because it ended, “Love, a concerned citizen.”
So did Cox. At first.
Cox got some sympathy from people in a similar situation.
One person wrote out a suggested response the governor could send to the letter writer.
Others jokingly sided with the “very concerned citizen.”