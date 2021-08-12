Utah Gov. Spencer Cox Responds To Voter Demanding He Change 'Obscene' Surname

A Utah voter apparently has a hard time with the surname of the state’s Republican governor, Spencer Cox.

In fact, the unnamed citizen sent a letter to Cox last week demanding he change his last name to something less “obscene.”

But it’s the governor’s response to the letter that’s arousing interest now.

Last week, Cox posted an excerpt of the letter on Twitter with a note jokingly claiming he’s “really grateful for the criticism and constructive feedback” he gets from constituents that including the face palm emoji.

Really grateful for the criticism and constructive feedback I get from constituents that demand I…



*checks notes*



…change my name? 😳🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RavFip8U4M — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) August 7, 2021

The ballsy voter warned Cox, who was elected governor in 2020, that his “reluctance to change your foul, dirty, and obscene surname myself and thousands of other Utahns will be sitting in protest, not standing until you change your heinous surname to something less offensive.”

The letter added: “This is a social justice issue and we will not be denied basic human decency!” and warned that Utah citizens do not “accept sick jokes to run rampant in our civil institutions.”

Of course, some people wondered if the letter was a prank of some sort, especially because it ended, “Love, a concerned citizen.”

I think this is a joke. Right? Riiiigheeeet? — Teeps (@SportsGuyRyan) August 9, 2021

So did Cox. At first.

I thought so. My constituent affairs director (the guy that sees all the letters and phone calls) thinks it’s serious. — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) August 9, 2021

Cox got some sympathy from people in a similar situation.

I am in no way shape or form related to the governor of Utah, but I do sympathize with him in this instance lolol https://t.co/4eO3g9PXIK — Kate Cox (@KCoxDC) August 7, 2021

I’ve gotten emails to the same effect.



Would you like me to send you some of my stickers, Mr. Cox? pic.twitter.com/Q4GFMUCx6p — Steve Cox (@RealSteveCox) August 8, 2021

One person wrote out a suggested response the governor could send to the letter writer.

“Dear very concerned citizen:

Our nation survived 12 years under a President Bush. Though the name may have led to some hairy situations, both men performed their jobs with dignity, earning respect from foreign leaders and from fellow Americans. I’ll be fine.



Love,

Governor Cox” — JerseyScott (@ScottNNJ) August 7, 2021

Others jokingly sided with the “very concerned citizen.”

tbh I’ve always been really aghast you just walk around with a name like that. Glad this constituent spoke for thousands of Utahans and millions more Americans. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 10, 2021