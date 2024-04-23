HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
For anyone who’s ever had to schlepp camping gear, picnic essentials, beach chairs or any other cumbersome equipment, you just might find a saving grace in this incredibly useful utility wagon that Amazon reviewers are using for just about everything.
Of course wagons are an ever-classic choice for transporting things, but there are a few components that make this particular one superior to your average Radio Flyer. Notably, its attached and fold-down table top that can immediately provide a sturdy work surface to prepare food, hold camping appliances and drinks thanks to the integrated cup holders.
The potential for storage is equally as impressive, according to owners of the Whitsunday wagon, as the roomy interior which has a 60-gallon storage capacity and can accommodate up to 260 pounds. There’s also a detachable organization pocket that can be great for accessing smaller items. Both the pocket and the main compartment are made from a tear-resistant polyester material that the wagon’s maker claims to be easy to clean.
Another winning element that reviewers have pointed out is the wagon’s wheels, which are made from a rugged rubber instead of plastic. This makes trekking heavy loads across a variety of terrains, from sand to gravel, much more doable. Two of the solid wheels have brakes so you can rest assured that the wagon won’t roll away when not in motion.
When not in use, the spring-loaded aluminum frame tightly collapses into a compact state, making it easy to store and transport.
Referred to as “the Cadillac of utility carts” by one reviewer, you can find this wagon in six colors and even a non-tabled version, if that’s more your speed. You can see what other promising words that happy customers had to say about this versatile and handy wagon down below or grab one for yourself before your next outdoor adventure.
Promising Amazon reviews:
“Good quality. Very sturdy ― including the fold up bottom liner for the basket. The only assembly was to snap on the hand and brackets for the table. Easy to set up and collapse. We were ready to go in minutes. Stays in place when the brakes are on, which makes the table very usable. One review stated they had missing parts ― mine had extra! No idea what they are for, since the thing was completely assembled except for the handle and table bracket.” — Amazon customer
“I was looking for a cart to support my photography and I didn’t see anything I liked at box stores. So i thought I’d give this one a try. It’s very well made, easy to setup and put away. The wheels are of a nice size with rubber “tires” instead of hard plastic. I’d go so far as to say this the Cadillac of utility carts and even included a small bag of extra parts and tools if case I ever need such. When I placed my order, I was contacted by Whitsunday to say my order would be a bit late and to inquire if I wanted to cancel. So, I’ll give them a high mark for customer service and keeping me informed instead of wondering where my order was. I’m very glad I waited as I don’t think I could have found a better cart elsewhere. Well worth the money, highly recommended.” — Some Guy
“Used this when the family went to a big waterpark resort and this thing came in handy. We were able to put everything we needed inside. Also, being able to use it as a table helped because most the tables there were taken. Would definitely recommend this.” — Marvin S.
“It is such a pain to carry things for a family of four to the beach or a picnic. This cart is amazing for that. It’s easy to set up and even easier to use. The wheels were able to handle sand and some rocky terrain without an issue. I have even started to use it around the house. Laundry day has been so much easier because I could load up the cart from all of our bedrooms and take it straight to the laundry room. I love the fact that the walls are high and it’s able to handle a lot of weight. Great cart!” — Family account