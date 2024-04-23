“Good quality. Very sturdy ― including the fold up bottom liner for the basket. The only assembly was to snap on the hand and brackets for the table. Easy to set up and collapse. We were ready to go in minutes. Stays in place when the brakes are on, which makes the table very usable. One review stated they had missing parts ― mine had extra! No idea what they are for, since the thing was completely assembled except for the handle and table bracket.” — Amazon customer

“I was looking for a cart to support my photography and I didn’t see anything I liked at box stores. So i thought I’d give this one a try. It’s very well made, easy to setup and put away. The wheels are of a nice size with rubber “tires” instead of hard plastic. I’d go so far as to say this the Cadillac of utility carts and even included a small bag of extra parts and tools if case I ever need such. When I placed my order, I was contacted by Whitsunday to say my order would be a bit late and to inquire if I wanted to cancel. So, I’ll give them a high mark for customer service and keeping me informed instead of wondering where my order was. I’m very glad I waited as I don’t think I could have found a better cart elsewhere. Well worth the money, highly recommended.” — Some Guy

“Used this when the family went to a big waterpark resort and this thing came in handy. We were able to put everything we needed inside. Also, being able to use it as a table helped because most the tables there were taken. Would definitely recommend this.” — Marvin S.

“It is such a pain to carry things for a family of four to the beach or a picnic. This cart is amazing for that. It’s easy to set up and even easier to use. The wheels were able to handle sand and some rocky terrain without an issue. I have even started to use it around the house. Laundry day has been so much easier because I could load up the cart from all of our bedrooms and take it straight to the laundry room. I love the fact that the walls are high and it’s able to handle a lot of weight. Great cart!” — Family account