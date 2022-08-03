These TikTok-Famous UV Stickers Tell You When To Reapply Sunscreen

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

A common problem among even the most ardent sun-protection advocates is that they might not know or forget to reapply their sunscreen.

“In order for a sunscreen to maintain its benefits and efficacy, it needs to be reapplied. This is especially important to remember even if you are using a sunscreen with a higher number SPF,” Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City, previously told HuffPost.

Even though most dermatologists say that the general rule when it comes to sunscreen application is every two hours spent outdoors, every sunscreen performs differently (and that time is even shorter when swimming or sweating is involved). And if you’re distracted, it can be hard to know just when those two hours have elapsed.

Fortunately, like so many things in 2022, modern innovation combined with the viral tendencies of TikTok have presented us with a solution in the form of UV detection stickers that let you know exactly when it’s time to re-up on the SPF.

The Spot My UV stickers have amassed 30.1 million views under the #uvstickers hashtag on TikTok, attracted the attention of hundreds of internet skin care obsessives, and even gained the favor of one board-certified dermatologist in particular, who put the smaller-than-dime-sized stickers to the test in the video below.