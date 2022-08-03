Shopping

These TikTok-Famous UV Stickers Tell You When To Reapply Sunscreen

The viral Spot My UV stickers turn purple when your sunscreen needs to be reapplied to remain effective.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

You can get these dermatologist-approved stickers from <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=uvstickers-TessaFlores-080422-62e81cdde4b09d14dc455dc7&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fspotmyuv-uv-detection-stickers-for-sunscreen-12pk%2F-%2FA-82430609%3Fref%3Dtgt_adv_XS000000%26AFID%3Dgoogle_pla_df%26fndsrc%3Dtgtao%26DFA%3D71700000086347354%26CPNG%3DPLA_Beauty%252BPersonal%2BCare%252BShopping_Traffic%257CBeauty_Ecomm_Beauty%26adgroup%3DSC_Health%252BBeauty%26LID%3D700000001170770pgs%26LNM%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26network%3Dg%26device%3Dc%26location%3D9030959%26targetid%3Dpla-895745642360%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw852XBhC6ARIsAJsFPN3YJPPbODjSY5lAPj9Id7OYxR0SSKxeXZ2CE49nGq5dQ0NurB6mcZYaAp5xEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Target" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62e81cdde4b09d14dc455dc7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=uvstickers-TessaFlores-080422-62e81cdde4b09d14dc455dc7&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fspotmyuv-uv-detection-stickers-for-sunscreen-12pk%2F-%2FA-82430609%3Fref%3Dtgt_adv_XS000000%26AFID%3Dgoogle_pla_df%26fndsrc%3Dtgtao%26DFA%3D71700000086347354%26CPNG%3DPLA_Beauty%252BPersonal%2BCare%252BShopping_Traffic%257CBeauty_Ecomm_Beauty%26adgroup%3DSC_Health%252BBeauty%26LID%3D700000001170770pgs%26LNM%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26network%3Dg%26device%3Dc%26location%3D9030959%26targetid%3Dpla-895745642360%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw852XBhC6ARIsAJsFPN3YJPPbODjSY5lAPj9Id7OYxR0SSKxeXZ2CE49nGq5dQ0NurB6mcZYaAp5xEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Target</a>.
Target
You can get these dermatologist-approved stickers from Target.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

A common problem among even the most ardent sun-protection advocates is that they might not know or forget to reapply their sunscreen.

“In order for a sunscreen to maintain its benefits and efficacy, it needs to be reapplied. This is especially important to remember even if you are using a sunscreen with a higher number SPF,” Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City, previously told HuffPost.

Even though most dermatologists say that the general rule when it comes to sunscreen application is every two hours spent outdoors, every sunscreen performs differently (and that time is even shorter when swimming or sweating is involved). And if you’re distracted, it can be hard to know just when those two hours have elapsed.

Fortunately, like so many things in 2022, modern innovation combined with the viral tendencies of TikTok have presented us with a solution in the form of UV detection stickers that let you know exactly when it’s time to re-up on the SPF.

The Spot My UV stickers have amassed 30.1 million views under the #uvstickers hashtag on TikTok, attracted the attention of hundreds of internet skin care obsessives, and even gained the favor of one board-certified dermatologist in particular, who put the smaller-than-dime-sized stickers to the test in the video below.

$9.99 at Target
@denverskindoc

Reply to @thelamedame #LearnOnTikTok #uvsticker #spotmyuv #review #spfeveryday #dermtok

♬ original sound - Dr. Scott Walter MD

These purple stickers should be applied directly to the skin and under the sunscreen of your choice with the help of hypoallergenic adhesive. After about 15 minutes in the sun, the stickers will turn clear, an indication that your sunscreen is working. After about two hours, the sticker will gradually start to turn purple again, a sign that your sunscreen is losing its protective abilities and that it’s time to reapply.

According to the company, the stickers work by using a patented technology to mimic the surface of the skin and the ways that it interacts with the sun’s rays. Each sticker lasts a total of 12 hours, and is resistant to water and sweat and won’t leave a tan line.

Although there are definitely a fair share of users that say the stickers seem excessive and can give mixed results, especially if the wearer goes back and forth between outdoors and indoors, one 2019 study conducted in Australia revealed that people who were provided with UV detection stickers at an event were more likely to reapply their sunscreen than participants who were not.

If you want to test the color-shifting magic for yourself and add an additional layer of security to your sunscreen routine, a 12-pack of these will only set you back $9.99 and are just a click away.

Before You Go

Bliss Block Star daily sunscreen (SPF 30)

The Best Sunscreens With Anti-Aging Ingredients, According To A Dermatologist

Popular in the Community

shoppingsunscreen skin cancersun protection

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Young Women Are Tired Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Body Image Ideals

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Work/Life

You Could Be ‘Quiet Quitting’ At Work And Not Even Know It

Food & Drink

You’re Probably Buying The Wrong Kind Of Mozzarella At The Grocery Store

Parenting

1 in 2 Black Teens Experienced Racism Online In 2020. What Parents Should Know

Home & Living

This New Romance Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

4 ‘Micro-Transitions’ In Your Day That May Be Causing You Anxiety

Shopping

Just 15 Quick Things To Make Your Apartment's Clutter Way Less Overwhelming

Shopping

Keep Your Kids Happy With These Easy-To-Assemble Indoor And Outdoor Swings

Wellness

How To Find A Therapist Who Focuses On Trans Mental Health

Home & Living

This Plane Crash Survival Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix

Shopping

29 Kitchen Storage Products To End Your Clutter Nightmare Once And For All

Shopping

6 Highly-Rated Cast Irons Pans That Come Pre-Seasoned

Shopping

These Boots Were Made For Riding Horses, But I Wear Them Constantly

Home & Living

5 Heartwarming Communities You Didn't Know Existed On TikTok

Food & Drink

I Cooked For The World's 1%, But I Traded It To Make School Lunches

Shopping

All Of The Stuff I Use To Keep Ants Away From My Cat's Food

Shopping

Elevate Your Next Outdoor Bash With An Elegant Drink Dispenser

Shopping

Reviewers With Type 4 Hair Love These 19 Hair Care Products

Shopping

Lifeguards Swear By These Hard-Working Water-Resistant Sunscreens

Shopping

39 Products That Will Confront Your Everyday Cleaning Problems

Parenting

How To Tell A Friend Struggling With Infertility That You’re Pregnant

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

6 Reasons Parents Won’t Vaccinate Their Kids Against COVID — And How Experts Respond

Food & Drink

Unregulated Foods Could Make You Sick. Here’s What To Know Before Ordering Trendy TikTok Eats.

Food & Drink

The 10 Most-Loved Instagram Recipes From July

Shopping

Don’t Start Your Next Road Trip Without This Crucial Handheld Emergency Item

Wellness

Men Get Real About Whether They'd Use Male Birth Control

Shopping

Sweat Shorts Are The Summer Basic That Will Make You Want To Replace Your Leggings

Style & Beauty

Do You Need To Wear More Sunscreen On Super Hot Days?

Style & Beauty

How To Solve Every Type Of Body Odor: What Works And What Doesn't

Shopping

This Under-Desk Elliptical Machine Is A Work-From-Home Essential

Travel

Here's What To Do If An Airline Loses Your Luggage

Food & Drink

We Know Skipping Breakfast Is Bad, But What About Lunch?

Relationships

35 Really Funny Marriage Tweets From LGBTQ Couples

Wellness

How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Shopping

How To Get Hailey Bieber's Trending Glazed Donut Nails

Shopping

These 'It' Summer Sandals Look Good With Literally Everything

Shopping

These Useful Kitchen Products Will Make Cohabitation A Little Easier

Work/Life

The Most Constructive Way To Tell Someone They Messed Up