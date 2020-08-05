HuffPost Finds

12 Nifty UV Light Sanitizers To Sterilize Your Phone, Surfaces And More

These UV sanitizer wands, boxes and pouches are a high-tech way to fight coronavirus.

UV light sanitizers use UV-C light to eliminate germs and bacteria by sanitizing items like phones, keys and surfaces. But, how do UV light sanitizers work?
Between endless hand washing and Lysol spraying, we’ve all grown more cautious about keeping our hands and the surfaces we touch clean because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It was only a matter of time that someone came up with high-tech approach to our sanitation struggle, and it’s name is UV light.

While UV light sanitizers aren’t new, there’s been increased interest in small UV light sterilizers and sanitizers for personal use over the past few months. Even the MTA is using UV light to disinfect the subways (though perhaps not fast enough for New Yorkers who learned that evidence of the bubonic plague was found in 2015 at subway points across the city).

Earlier this year, HuffPost Finds reviewed PhoneSoap, one of the first popular UV light sanitizer device on the market. Since, a wide range of similar UV light products have made their debut.

Despite evidence of UV sanitation being used for more than a century, there’s still little modern research so far on the efficacy of UV sanitizers, and no single UV sanitizer product has been approved by the FDA — but that they’re working on it.

One thing is clear: More research is needed to know whether UV light can kill coronavirus.

How do UV sanitizers work?

UV light sterilizers use short-wavelength ultraviolet light to safely sanitize small personal items such as phones, keys and credits cards.
UV light sterilizers use short-wavelength ultraviolet light to sanitize small personal items such as phones, keys and credits cards, as well as larger surfaces.

Ultraviolet light has been shown to neutralize airborne microbes so they become inactive. Short-wavelength UVC light “can kill airborne flu viruses without harming human tissues,” according to a 2018 study at the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center.

While UV light could be a proven way to disinfect surfaces, it’s probably not the most accessible or reliable method, and shouldn’t be your only way of cleaning and disinfecting, according to the experts. You don’t want to forgo other sanitation methods like routinely wiping down your phone and surfaces and frequent hand-washing.

“UV light may be used to disinfect surfaces in a setting where UV light does not escape to the surroundings,” according to the FDA. “If products generating UV light do not shield the user from exposure, they pose a potential health hazard, depending on the wavelength, intensity and exposure time.”

As HuffPost previously reported, be wary of ineffective UV sanitizer lights from retailers such as Amazon. Only shop from retailers you trust. Never use a UV sanitizing product on your skin — the WHO agrees.

If you’re looking for a high-tech way to keep your personal items clean, we’ve rounded up a few rechargeable UV sanitizer bags that fit into your purse to eliminate germs on the go, as well as UV sanitizer wands and UV sanitizer boxes that you can use to sanitize larger products such as tablets and computers.

Below, we’ve rounded up are some popular UV sanitizer gadgets that are on the market.

Take a look below.

1
Homedics UV-CLEAN Portable Sanitizer Bag
Homedics
This slim and portable UV sanitizer will sterilize your devices in just one minute. Find it for $99 at Homedics.
2
Jupiter Creations UVC Wand Portable Sterilizer
Nordstrom
This compact wand sterilizes and disinfects personal items in less than 30 seconds using ultraviolet light. Find it for $25 at Nordstrom.
3
Phonesoap Wireless
Phonesoap
This popular UV sanitizer cleans and charges your phone in 10 minutes. Find it for $100 at Phonesoap.
4
Sharper Image Travel UV Sanitizing Wand
Sharper Image
This travel-sized UV sanitizer wand reduces microscopic germs, mold, bacteria and other health hazards in five to 20 seconds. Find it for $80 at Sharper Image.
5
Sharper Image UV Sanitizing Bag
Sharper Image
This portable UV sanitizer pouch disinfects phones, keys, glasses, baby bottles, hearing aids and more in five minutes. Find it for $180 at Sharper Image.
6
Homesoap Sanitizer Box
Phonesoap
This UV sanitizer box is big enough to fit your tablets, bottles and more in 10 minutes. Find it for $200 at Phonesoap.
7
Casetify UV Sanitizer
Casetify
This UV sanitizer disinfects devices in just three minutes and charges your phone, too. Find it for $120 at Casetify.
8
Lexon OBLIO UV Sanitizing Wireless Charging Station
Urban Outfitters
This UV light sanitizer bin charges phones and disinfects phones in 20 minutes. Find it for $80 at Urban Outfitters.
9
Coral UV Sterilizer And Dryer
Coral UV
This UV-light box eliminates toxic germs that linger on your items by killing 99.9% of harmful bacteria and viruses in 10 minutes. Find it for $169 at Coral UV.
10
Vie Oli UVC Phone Sanitizer And Wireless Charging Hub
Urban Outfitters
This wireless UV light sanitizer charges and disinfects your phone at the same time. Find it for $40 at Urban Outfitters.
11
Verilux Clean Wave UVC Sanitizing Wand
Vitamin Shoppe
This sanitizer wands eliminates germs, dust mites, flea eggs, bacteria and viruses from the surfaces in your home. Find it for $90 at Vitamin Shoppe.
12
iLive UV Sanitizer With Wireless Phone Charging nd Aromatherapy
Home Depot
This UV sanitizer doubles as a phone charger and aromatherapy machine so it's perfect to keep on your nightstand. Find it for $40 at Home Depot.
