Girl Scouts Awards One Of Its Highest Honors To Uvalde Victim For Her Heroism

Her grandmother, Berlinda Arreola, told the Daily Beast that Amerie “was shot and killed for trying to call 911, she died a hero trying to get help for her and her fellow classmates.”

The Girl Scouts of the USA said in a statement Tuesday it had awarded Amerie the rare Bronze Cross on Friday.

“The Bronze Cross is awarded for saving or attempting to save life at the risk of the Girl Scout’s own life,” the group said in a statement. “Amerie did all she could to save the lives of her classmates and teachers.”

“We will carry her story with us always and ensure her brave actions will endure for generations.”