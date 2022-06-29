Uvalde Gunman's Grandmother Leaves Hospital

The grandmother of the shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last month has been discharged, a San Antonio hospital announced Tuesday.

Celia Gonzales was the first person to be shot by Salvador Ramos on May 24, before he attacked Robb Elementary School. Despite being seriously injured, Gonzales managed to call for help and was eventually transported to San Antonio’s University Hospital, where she was treated for gunshot wounds to the face.

Rolando Reyes, Gonzales’s husband, told CNN last month that his wife was recovering from a shot that struck her jaw and upper cheek.

Over a month after she was first admitted as a patient, the hospital tweeted on Tuesday that “the 66-year-old woman has been discharged,” in apparent reference to Gonzales.

We are pleased to share some good news related to last month’s tragic shooting in Uvalde:



The 66-year-old woman has been discharged, and the 10-year-old girl has been upgraded to good condition. — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) June 28, 2022

CNN has also reported the 66-year-old woman is Ramos’s grandmother.

University Hospital also shared updates on another unnamed patient injured in Uvalde. A 10-year-old girl remains hospitalized but her condition has been upgraded to “good,” the hospital stated.

Another 9-year-old who was injured in the shooting was discharged from University Hospital earlier this month.

This comes as the police have faced scrutiny over their handling of the gunman.

Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, called the law enforcement response to the shooting an “abject failure,” according to the Associated Press. McCraw revealed there were enough officers on scene to stop the shooter three minutes after he arrived and yet officers waited more than an hour before storming into the classroom and killing Ramos.