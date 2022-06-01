Uvalde School Police Chief Evades CNN Correspondent With Painful Non-Answers

Peter Arredondo, the school district police chief who served as on-site commander during last week’s deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is denying reports that he’s not cooperating with state law enforcement ― but he’s not saying much else.

Arredondo’s response to the shooting has been heavily criticized because he reportedly stopped at least 19 officers from breaking into the school, which allowed the gunman to open fire for at least an hour.

Advertisement

Since then, Arredondo hasn’t made very many public statements about his actions, and reportedly hasn’t responded to interview requests by the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to the Associated Press.

However, Arredondo did give some brief, evasive comments to CNN on Tuesday, but only after being cornered by Shimon Prokupecz.

Arredondo said he wasn’t going to release any new information because “we have people in our community being buried,” adding, “we’re going to be respectful to the families.”

Prokupecz pointed out that this was an opportunity for Arredondo to explain his actions to the family, and the chief said they planned to do that “eventually.”

Advertisement

“When?” Prokupecz asked.

“Whenever this is done, the families quit grieving, then we’ll do that obviously,” Arredondo said. “Just so everybody knows, we have been in contact with DPS every day, just so you all know, every day.”

You can see the exchange below.

CNN’s @ShimonPro confronts Uvalde schools police chief Peter Arredondo for the force's decision to not cooperate with investigations into the police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting. pic.twitter.com/4DPocsn8OB — The Recount (@therecount) June 1, 2022

On Tuesday, Arredondo was officially sworn in as a City Council member.