Uvalde School District Suspends Its Entire Campus Police Force For Unknown Period

The school district of Uvalde, Texas, suspended its entire campus police force Friday, saying new developments have “uncovered additional concerns with department operations” following officers’ response to a deadly mass shooting at a district elementary school in May.

The suspension will last “for a period of time,” the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said in a statement. The district has asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide additional troopers for now.

“We are confident that staff and student safety will not be compromised during this transition,” the UCISD statement said.

