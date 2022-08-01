10-Year-Old Uvalde School Shooting Survivor Leaves Hospital

A 10-year-old student who survived the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers has been released from a San Antonio hospital.

Mayah Zamora, critically injured in the May 24 Robb Elementary School massacre, underwent many surgeries and treatments, according to BuzzFeed News, which reported she was the last Uvalde survivor to be discharged from a hospital.

“Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged!” University Hospital tweeted on Friday. “She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future!”

Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged! She passed out roses and left in style thanks to @HEB. She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future! #MayahStrong pic.twitter.com/73bpB2pLN7 — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) July 29, 2022

The hospital shared a video showing Mayah passing roses to hospital workers who can be heard cheering her name before she exits the building.

Last month, the hospital announced the grandmother of the shooter, Celia Gonzales, had been discharged after being treated for gunshot wounds to the face.

Texas officials have faced scrutiny over their sluggish response to the massacre.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lingered at a fundraiser for hours after learning of the Robb Elementary school shooting, the Dallas Morning News reported.

A lengthy investigative report released last month said 400 police officers were rushed to the school, but it took over an hour for officers to stop the killer, according to The Associated Press. The delay was attributed to “egregiously poor decision-making.” The Texas Department of Public Safety said it also is investigating the state police response.