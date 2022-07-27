Uvalde Principal Put On Paid Leave Following School Shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The principal of the Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers has been placed on administrative leave, her attorney said.

Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez was placed on paid administrative leave Monday by Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell, said attorney Ricardo Cedillo of San Antonio in a terse statement to The Associated Press.

Cedillo did not provide any further information on the reason for the move or any other comment. A message to a spokeswoman for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District was not immediately returned.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden comfort Principal Mandy Gutierrez as Superintendent Hal Harrell stands next to them, at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School in May. Dario Lopez-Mills via Associated Press

A legislative committee blamed Gutierrez and an assistant for knowing a lock to the classroom where the killings happened on May 24 wasn’t working and not having it repaired.

Also Monday, the district school board approved a three-week postponement of the start of the district school year until Sept. 6 so district officials can replace Robb Elementary’s classrooms and other educational resources.