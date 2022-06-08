2 Uvalde Victims Who 'Loved Each Other' To Be Buried Side By Side

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez and Xavier James Lopez were sweethearts: They passed notes in class, texted each other before bed and made the honor roll together on the day they died.

They were killed alongside 17 other children and two teachers when a gunman opened fire in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. They were 10 years old.

Their mothers, Monica Gallegos and Felicha Martinez, told ABC News they had decided the two children would be buried side by side this week at Hillcrest Cemetery in Uvalde.

They told ABC News the kids’ friendship began on the first day of fourth grade. Annabell came home from school and told her mom about a boy who smelled and dressed “really nice.”

The kids had actually played together when they were just toddlers, and their families got together for barbecues not long after they became friends again.

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez and Xavier James Lopez were sweethearts. Getty Images

The moms soon discovered that the kids were texting each other to say “I love you” at bedtime.

“Me and Felicha would laugh, like, ‘How do y’all know about love?’” Gallegos told ABC News.

Their teacher, Arnulfo Reyes, who is still in the hospital recovering from two gunshot wounds, said Xavier would make things for Annabell and write notes for her.

“It brings a smile to your face just to think they really loved each other,” he said.

Annabell was buried on Wednesday. Her family said in her obituary that she was a “sweet young girl” who loved the color blue, watching TikTok videos and spending time with her sisters and family.