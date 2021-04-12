Uzo Aduba Will See You Now In First 'In Treatment' Reboot Trailer

Uzo Aduba is the one listening now.

A decade after Gabriel Byrne saw his last patient on the Emmy-winning HBO series “In Treatment,” a new season of psychotherapy is upon us with the “Orange Is The New Black” star at the helm.

In the first trailer for the series reboot, which arrived on Monday, Aduba stars as Dr. Brooke Taylor, a Los Angeles-based therapist with a diverse roster of patients, including Anthony Ramos, John Benjamin Hickey and Quintessa Swindell.

Described as a “reimagining” of the original three-season series, which was based on the Israeli drama “BeTipul,” the reboot will see Aduba and company navigate a variety of what HBO calls “modern concerns” including the coronavirus pandemic ― yes, there will be Zoom therapy ― and other “recent major social and cultural shifts.”

While it looks like this the doctor won’t encounter the kinds of ethical dilemmas that plagued Byrne’s character (Reminder: Falling in love with your patient never ends well), it does look like she has her hands full in the new season.

Like its predecessor, each episode will focus on a different therapy session ― be it with Ramos, whose character Eladio works as a home health aide for a wealthy family’s adult son; Hickey, playing a charming millionaire recently released from prison; or Swindell’s Laila, a teenage client struggling to carve out her own identity separate from her family’s overbearing expectations.

“The Killing” and “Altered Carbon” star Joel Kinnaman also appears as Brooke’s recently resurfaced longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend.

The 24-episode season will premiere on May 23 on HBO and HBO Max, with two back-to-back, half-hour episodes each Sunday and Monday night.

Watch the trailer below.